

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economy expanded at an accelerated pace as initially estimated in the first quarter, the latest data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product rose a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.9 percent sequentially in the March quarter, after a 0.3 percent expansion in the previous quarter. That was in line with the flash data published on April 30.



Moreover, this was the strongest growth since the third quarter of 2021.



During the March quarter, demand was boosted by growth in investments, exports and private consumption.



The expenditure breakdown showed that public investments surged 30.8 percent from the previous quarter, owing to defense investments when the deliveries of fighter aircraft acquired by the central government started.



Private consumption rose 0.9 percent, and public expenditure was 0.2 percent higher. Net foreign demand was also favorable as exports grew 3.2 percent amid a 2.2 percent increase in imports.



On the production side, value added generated in the national economy grew particularly in the forest and chemical industries, energy and water supply, and private services.



On a yearly basis, the economic growth strengthened to 1.1 percent from 0.1 percent.



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