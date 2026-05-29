From ESS News Nextpower has announced a major move into energy storage, with a stock exchange update that it has "entered a definitive agreement" to acquire Prevalon Energy, a US-headquartered joint venture between Mitsubishi Power Americas and EES, for up to $365 million in cash and stock. California-based Nextpower announced its corporate rebranding from Nextracker in November 2025, as it said it had evolved from solar tracking into a full-platform company. It already acquired Origami Solar, known for its US-made steel framing and roll-forming fabrication for solar modules, while this month ...

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