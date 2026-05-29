

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The greenback fell to 1.1661 against the euro and 1.3451 against the pound, from an early 1-week high of 1.1586 and a 10-day high of 1.3367, respectively.



The greenback dropped to 2-day lows of 0.7833 against the franc and 159.11 against the yen, from an early 1-week high of 0.7899 and a 4-week high of 159.65, respectively.



The currency is seen finding support around 1.22 against the euro, 1.43 against the pound, 0.76 against the franc and 150.00 against the yen.



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