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Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus and Prospectus Supplement are Accessible on SEDAR+

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2026) - LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LRLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of May 26 and 27, 2026, the Company has filed a prospectus supplement dated May 28, 2026 (the "Prospectus Supplement"), to the Company's corresponding short form base shelf prospectus dated May 21, 2026 (as supplemented by the Prospectus Supplement, the "Prospectus").

The Prospectus qualifies the distribution in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario (the "Offering Jurisdictions") by the Company of (i) 10,100,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.50 per Unit (the "Unit Price"); and (ii) 5,022,883 charity flow-through units of the Company (each, a "Charity FT Unit" and collectively with the Units, the "Firm Units") at a price of $0.68 per Charity FT Unit (the "Charity FT Unit Price") (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of (i) one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a "Unit Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Unit Warrant"). Each Charity FT Unit will consist of: (i) one (1) common share in the capital of the Company; and (ii) one (1) common share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Charity FT Unit Warrant") issued as part of a charity arrangement. Each Unit Warrant and Charity FT Unit Warrant will be exercisable by the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.75 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering (the "Closing Date").

This Offering is made pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated May 28, 2026 (the "Underwriting Agreement") between the Company and Red Cloud Securities Inc., as sole underwriter and bookrunner (the "Underwriter"). The Company has granted to the Underwriter an option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable in whole or in part in the sole discretion of the Underwriter at any time on or before the date that is 30 days after the Closing Date, to purchase (or arrange for the purchase by substituted purchasers of) that number of additional Units (the "Additional Units") at the Unit Price and/or Charity FT Units (the "Additional Charity FT Units" and, together with the Additional Units, the "Additional Securities") at the Charity FT Unit Price (and any combination thereof) as is equal to 15% of the number of Firm Units sold under the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.

Pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay the Underwriter a cash commission equal to: (i) 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, including proceeds realized from the sale of any Additional Securities issued pursuant to the Over-Allotment Option, other than the gross proceeds raised from the sales of Firm Units or Additional Securities to "President's List" purchasers in the amount of up to $750,000 (each such sale, a "President's List Sale") and (ii) 3.5% of the gross proceeds raised from the President's List Sales. The Company has also agreed to issue to the Underwriter a number of common share purchase warrants (each, a "Compensation Warrant") equal to: (i) 7% of the number of Firm Units sold under the Offering, including for certainty any Additional Securities sold pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, other than Firm Units, including any Additional Securities, sold pursuant to President's List Sales; and (ii) 3.5% of the number of Firm Units sold under the Offering, including for certainty any Additional Securities sold pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, sold pursuant to President's List Sales. Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Compensation Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.50 per Compensation Warrant Share for a period of 36 months following the Closing Date or closing date of the Over-Allotment Option, as applicable.

This Prospectus also qualifies the grant of the Over-Allotment Option, the distribution of the Additional Securities to be issued and sold upon exercise of the Over-Allotment Option and the distribution of the Compensation Warrants.

Prospectus is Accessible through SEDAR+

Access to the Prospectus and any amendment thereto is provided, and delivery thereof will be satisfied, in accordance with the "access equals delivery" provisions of applicable securities legislation, relating to procedures for providing access to a shelf prospectus supplement, a base shelf prospectus and any amendment. The Prospectus is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus and any amendment to thereto may be obtained, without charge, from Red Cloud Securities Inc., attention: Victoria Ellis Hayes, 120 Adelaide St. West, 14th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 1T1, email: ecm@redcloudsecurities.com by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus in its entirety before making an investment decision.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our PEA-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 19,214 hectares (192 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. LaFleur Minerals' recently refurbished Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material from Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects. LaFleur recently released the results of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") results for the Company's Swanson Gold Project and the planned restart of the Beacon Gold Mill (refer to press release dated March 3, 2026).

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Offering, the anticipated timing of closing the Offering, the ability of the Company to satisfy all conditions to closing of the Offering.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299359

Source: LaFleur Minerals Inc.