

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 2-year high of 95.04 against the yen and more than a 2-week high of 0.5967 against the U.S. dollar, from early lows of 94.66 and 0.5942, respectively.



Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi climbed to nearly a 4-month high of 1.9501 and nearly a 2-month high of 1.1990 from early lows of 1.9609 and 1.2053, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 96.00 against the yen, 0.60 against the greenback, 1.97 against the euro and 1.18 against the aussie.



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