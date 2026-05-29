

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The Swiss franc rose to more than a 1-month high of 203.58 against the yen and nearly a 2-week high of 1.0500 against the pound, from early lows of 202.98 and 1.0539, respectively.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the franc advanced to a 3-day high of 0.9111 and a 4-day high of 0.7824 against the U.S. dollar, from early lows of 0.9135 and 0.7848, respectively.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 205.00 against the yen, 1.04 against the pound, 0.90 against the euro and 0.77 against the greenback.



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