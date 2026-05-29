

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. government has announced an additional $80 million in bilateral assistance to key partners on the ground to contain the Ebola outbreak at its source and to protect the American people and prevent further international spread.



The Department of State said the new funding will be used for PPE procurement and delivery, border screening and surveillance, contact tracing, and diagnostics supplies.



Meanwhile, the Director-General of the World Health Organization is headed to the Democratic Republic of the Congo as the country continues to combat a deadly resurgence of Ebola in its volatile eastern region where instability is rife.



Ahead of his arrival, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appealed to armed groups to declare a ceasefire so that health workers can reach people and halt spread of the disease.



Since May 15, UN agencies have been supporting the DR Congo and neighboring Uganda to contain the outbreak caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, for which there is no treatment.



As of Wednesday, there were more than 900 suspected cases, 105 confirmed cases, and 10 confirmed deaths in the DR Congo, while Uganda reported seven confirmed cases and one death.



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