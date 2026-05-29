

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies have staged a mild rebound on Friday amidst easing geopolitical tensions and declining crude oil prices. Reports of a tentative deal between the U.S. and Iran lifted global market sentiment on Friday. Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has gained 0.2 percent in the past 24 hours.



Relief at the prospects of a deal to extend the U.S.-Iran ceasefire by 60 days helped improve crypto market sentiment. Overall crypto market capitalization has increased 0.21 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.46 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has however decreased 19 percent to $86 billion. More than 35 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas 18 are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 0.05 percent lower at $73,311.69. The current price is around 42 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has lost 5.2 percent in the past week and 16.2 percent on a year-to-date basis.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows declining to $223 million on Thursday from $733 million on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with outflows of $178 million, a tad lower than $192 million a day earlier.



Bitcoin continues to be ranked 13th in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com and is positioned between Meta Platforms ranked 12th and Samsung ranked 14th in the list.



Ethereum (ETH) gained 0.74 percent overnight as it traded at $1,999.87. The leading alternate coin is trading 60 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows rising to $121 million on Thursday from $67 million on Wednesday and $35 million on Tuesday. With outflows of $80 million, iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) accounted for the highest outflows. Ethereum is continuing in the 79th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) added 0.72 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $635.91. BNB is trading 54 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



5th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency surged 1.8 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.30, around 66 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) increased 1.1 percent overnight to $81.60. SOL's current price is around 72 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



Solana ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $0.5 million on Thursday versus $0.6 million on the previous day.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall however slipped 2.1 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3422. The trading price is 22 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) jumped 9.4 percent in the past 24 hours. HYPE is trading at $62.20, around 4 percent below the all-time high of $64.59 recorded on May 26, 2026.



Hyperliquid ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $1.7 million on Thursday, declining from $3.4 million on Wednesday. Bitwise Hyperliquid ETF (BHYP) topped with inflows of $1 million.



Memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) which slipped to the 10th rank overall gained 1.1 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0989. DOGE is trading 87 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



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