

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The world is heading into another period of dangerous heat, and it's nearly certain global temperatures over the next five years will stay 'at or near record levels' as climate change accelerates across land and sea, a new UN report warns.



A report produced by the UK Met Office and released on Thursday by the World Meteorological Organization said there is an 86 per cent chance that at least one year between 2026 and 2030 will surpass 2024 as the hottest year ever recorded.



It also found there is a 91 per cent likelihood that average global temperatures will temporarily exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels during at least one of the next five years.



The 1.5°C mark is a key benchmark under the Paris Agreement on climate change, with scientists warning that exceeding it for prolonged periods would sharply increase the risks of extreme weather, ecosystem collapse, food insecurity and displacement.



Annual global temperatures between 2026 and 2030 are expected to range between 1.3°C and 1.9°C above the 1850-1900 average, according to the report.



The report said there is also a 75 per cent chance that the average warming across the entire five-year period will exceed 1.5°C.



'There is an El Niño predicted for the end of 2026, which increases the chances of the following year, 2027, being the next record-breaking year,' said Leon Hermanson, the report's lead author.



The report pointed to widening shifts in global rainfall patterns consistent with a warming climate.



Higher-than-average rainfall is expected in parts of the Sahel, northern Europe, Alaska and Siberia between 2026 and 2030, while drier conditions are forecast for the Amazon region and parts of the subtropics.



Wetter conditions are also likely at higher northern latitudes during upcoming winter seasons.



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