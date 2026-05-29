

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy announced that the Federal Aviation Administration will invest more than $523 million in airports nationwide to modernize infrastructure, improve safety and deliver a more efficient travel experience.



The Department delivered 332 grants to airports in 43 states through the Airport Infrastructure Grants program to support runway rehabilitation, apron and taxiway improvements, terminal upgrades, and other airfield investments.



'Upgrading our runway infrastructure is part of our work to usher in the Golden Age of Transportation,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. 'American families deserve state-of-the-art runways and infrastructure that will make their travel experience safer, smoother, and more efficient.'



FAA is granting $70 million to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport for runway rehabilitation; $46.9 million to Charlotte/Douglas International Airport for apron expansion; $41.9 million to Miami International Airport for terminal reconstruction and fuel farm expansion; $18.7 million to New York's Syracuse Hancock International Airport for deicing pad expansion and reconstruction; $18.6 million to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport for new taxi lane construction; $18 million to Philadelphia International Airport for taxiway pavement reconstruction; $16.2 million to Orlando Sanford International Airport for taxiway extension; $10.9 million to Louisiana's Baton Rouge Metro Airport, Ryan Field for terminal and baggage system replacement; and $10.5 million to Nebraska's Eppley Airfield for terminal and boarding bridge reconstruction.



The Department of Transportation said AIG funding may be used for airport planning, development, sustainability projects, terminal improvements, baggage system upgrades, runway and taxiway rehabilitation, roadway and access improvements, and other safety-related infrastructure needs.



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