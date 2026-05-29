

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's economy grew at a slower pace in the first quarter, as initially estimated, the latest data from the statistical office showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product rose 0.2 percent sequentially, though slower than the 0.7 percent expansion in the fourth quarter. That was in line with the flash data published on April 30. The economy has been expanding since the fourth quarter of 2023.



The expenditure breakdown showed that household consumption rose 0.6 percent, while general government consumption decreased by 0.3 per cent. Gross fixed capital formation, or investments, was 2.0 percent higher. Net foreign demand was not favorable as exports grew 3.8 percent amid a 5.8 percent increase in imports.



On a yearly basis, GDP growth moderated to 2.2 percent in the first quarter from 2.7 percent in the previous quarter. In the flash report, the rate of expansion was 2.1 percent.



The annual growth was mainly supported by higher final consumption expenditure of households and by gross fixed capital formation.



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