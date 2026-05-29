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Die nächste große Rohstoff-Sensation? Dieses Unternehmen besitzt das größte Wolfram-Portfolio der USA
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WKN: A2N6WP | ISIN: US24703L2025 | Ticker-Symbol: 12DA
Tradegate
29.05.26 | 15:57
366,70 Euro
+35,01 % +95,10
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
365,25366,2515:58
365,25366,2515:57
PR Newswire
29.05.2026 15:00 Uhr
167 Leser
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Dell Technologies Reports 88% Revenue Increase YoY

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on May 29th

  • The S&P 500 will look to extend its record run as investors digest new developments in the Middle East.
  • Shares of Global X NYSE 100 ETF Component Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) popped in extended trading after reporting Q1 earnings Thursday afternoon.
  • Asana (NYSE: ASAN) CEO Dan Rogers will join Taking Stock to discuss how its AI solutions are leading to increased revenue and a higher number of core customers.

Opening Bell
IDT (NYSE: IDT) celebrates its 25th anniversary of listing

Closing Bell
Dr. Reddy (NYSE: RDY) celebrates its 25th anniversary of listing

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2990727/NYSE_May_29_Market_Update.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2990726/NYSE_Churchill.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5994076/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-dell-technologies-reports-88-revenue-increase-yoy-302785657.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.