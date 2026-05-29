

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by MNI Indicators on Friday showed its reading on Chicago-area business activity soared to its highest level in over four years in the month of May.



MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer spiked to 62.7 in May from 49.2 in April, with a reading above 50 indicating growth. Economists had expected the index to rise to 51.2.



The Chicago business barometer saw its joint second-largest monthly increase since its inception in February 1967, reaching its highest level since January 2022.



The surge by the headline index came as the new orders index soared by 18.2 points to its highest level since January 2022, while the production index shot up by 11.9 points to its highest level since July 2022.



The order backlogs index also jumped by 9.4 points, returning to expansionary territory but remaining below the March level.



Meanwhile, the report said the employment index dipped by 1.3 points but remained above the level seen in March.



MNI Indicators also said the prices paid index increased by 3.5 points to its highest level since May 2022, as respondents continue to highlight oil prices and transport fuel surcharges.



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