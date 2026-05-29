Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2026) - Doubleview Gold Corp (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview" or the "Company") wishes to clarify its earlier release of May 28, 2026 announcing the grant of options to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company.

The Options were granted as at May 27, 2026 not May 28, 2026. All other terms and conditions as announced remain the same.

The Stock Options were issued pursuant to the terms of the Company's rolling 10% stock option plan, which was most recently approved by the shareholders of the Company on January 23, 2026.

The Stock Options and any common shares of the Company issued upon exercise of the Stock Options will be subject to a four-month resale restriction from the date of grant of the Stock Options.

ABOUT DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP.

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (WKN: A1W038) (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview identifies, acquires, and finances precious and basemetal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. The Company increases shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper, cobalt, scandium, and silver properties-collectively critical minerals-and through the application of advanced, state-of-the-art exploration methods. Doubleview's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299375

Source: Doubleview Gold Corp.