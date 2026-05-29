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WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Frankfurt
29.05.26 | 08:03
1,960 Euro
+0,51 % +0,010
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9702,06018:56
Dow Jones News
29.05.2026 17:51 Uhr
244 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Halfords Group PLC: Total Voting Rights

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Total Voting Rights 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Total Voting Rights 
29-May-2026 / 16:15 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Halfords Group plc 
 
Total Voting Rights 
 
As at the date of this announcement, the registered share capital of Halfords Group plc (the "Company") consists of 
218,928,736 ordinary shares of 1p each. All of the ordinary shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares 
held in Treasury. 
 
This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they 
are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure 
Guidance and Transparency Rules. 
 
This disclosure is given in accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 
 
Tim O'Gorman 
Company Secretary 
07484 036372 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     HFD 
LEI Code:   54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
Sequence No.: 428556 
EQS News ID:  2333068 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2333068&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2026 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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