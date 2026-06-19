DJ Halfords Group PLC: Engage Retail Investor event - 25th June 12.00 BST

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Engage Retail Investor event - 25th June 12.00 BST 19-Jun-2026 / 14:48 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Halfords Group Plc is pleased to announce that their management team will host a live interactive presentation on the Engage Investor platform, on the 25th June at 12:00 BST. Halfords Group Plc welcomes all current shareholders and interested investors to join and encourages investors to pre-submit questions. Investors can also submit questions at any time during the live presentation. Investors can sign up to Engage Investor at no cost and follow Halfords Group Plc from their personalised investor hub. Register interest in this event here: https://engageinvestor.news/HFD_IP26 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: NOR TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 Sequence No.: 432613 EQS News ID: 2350270 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2026 09:48 ET (13:48 GMT)