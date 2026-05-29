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WKN: A40F75 | ISIN: FR001400Q9V2 | Ticker-Symbol: H8Y
Stuttgart
29.05.26 | 19:33
67,90 Euro
+7,35 % +4,65
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
EXOSENS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXOSENS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,8068,3020:26
67,6568,1520:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.05.2026 18:06 Uhr
45 Leser
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Exosens' Combined General Meeting of 22 May 2026

EXOSENS' COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF 22 MAY 2026

Press release, Mérignac (France), 29 May 2026 - The Combined General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) of the shareholders of Exosens (the "Company") was held on Friday, 22 May 2026, chaired by Mr. Jean-Hubert Vial, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Jérôme Cerisier, Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Quynh-Boï Demey, Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Bella Zisère, Human Resources Director, and the Company's Statutory Auditors.

HLD Europe and Bpifrance Participations, designated as the shareholders with the largest number of voting rights, acted as scrutineers. Theon, the Company's second-largest shareholder, who was present, did not wish to take on this role.

The General Meeting, convened with a quorum representing 84.68% of the Company's share capital in respect of ordinary resolutions and 84.55% in respect of extraordinary resolutions, approved all the resolutions submitted to a vote, with the exception of the 14th resolution.

Approval of the 2025 financial statements

The shareholders approved the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2025.

Dividends

The General Meeting approved the payment of a cash dividend of €0.30 per share, with payment commencing on 29 May 2026.

Governance

The General Meeting also approved the renewal of the mandates of Mr. Michel Mariton and Ms. Brigitte Geny as directors for a term of four years, i.e., until the Annual General Meeting convened to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending 31 December 2029.

The presentation, webcast replay of the General Meeting and detailed voting results are available on Exosens' website (www.exosens.com), in the Investors section, under Regulated Information, in the General Meeting of Shareholders subsection.

About Exosens

Exosens is a high-tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high-end electro-optical technologies in the fields of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as advanced cameras, neutron and gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor-made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 12 sites, in Europe and North America, and with over 2,000 employees. Exosens is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris regulated market (Ticker: EXENS; ISIN: FR001400Q9V2). Exosens is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including SBF 120, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid 60, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap. For more information: www.exosens.com.

Investor Relations

Laurent Sfaxi, l.sfaxi@exosens.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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