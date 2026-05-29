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WKN: A40J98 | ISIN: CA70323P2061 | Ticker-Symbol: RVF0
Frankfurt
29.05.26 | 15:37
0,009 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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PATHFINDER VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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PATHFINDER VENTURES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0050,03222:32
ACCESS Newswire
29.05.2026 22:26 Uhr
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Pathfinder Ventures Inc.: Pathfinder Ventures Inc Announces Adoption of Quarterly Reporting Exemption Under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / Pathfinder Ventures Inc. (TSXV:RV)(OTCQB:RVRVF) ("Pathfinder" or the "Company") announces that it will adopt semi-annual reporting under a new blanket order issued by the Securities Commissions.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933: Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order"). The initial interim period for which the Company does not intend to file an interim financial report and related MD&A in reliance on the Quarterly Reporting Exemption (as defined and set out in the Blanket Order) will be for the three month period ended March 31, 2026.

The Company will rely on the Quarterly Reporting Exemption in respect of all future filings of Q1 (three months ended March 31) and Q3 (three/nine months ended September 30) interim financial reports and related MD&A, until such time as the Company ceases to be eligible for such exemption.

About Pathfinder Ventures Inc.

Pathfinder Ventures Inc. is committed to becoming the premier provider of manufactured home communities (MHCs) and RV resorts in British Columbia. Built on hospitality excellence, sustainable practices, and innovative housing strategies, Pathfinder aims to create welcoming, well-maintained communities and deliver long term value to residents and shareholders alike.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Corporation:

Joe Bleackley
Chief Executive Officer, Director
Pathfinder Ventures Inc.

Company Contact

Joe Bleackley
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: (604) 914 2575
Email: ir@PathfinderVentures.ca
Websites: PathfinderVentures.ca | PathfinderCampResorts.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements Caution

The press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "budgets", "believes", "projects", "estimates", "expects", "schedules", "forecasts", "strategies", "future", "likely", "may", "could", "should", "would", "will" and similar references to future periods, circumstances or events, as well as other terms used in the future and conditional tense. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions as of the date they are provided. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, include among others: general economic, market and business conditions in Canada and globally; market volatility; unforeseen delays in timelines for any of the transactions or events described in this press release; and the risk of regulatory changes that may impact the business of the Company. All forward-looking information is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Pathfinder Ventures Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/pathfinder-ventures-inc-announces-adoption-of-quarterly-reporting-exemption-under-coord-1171892

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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