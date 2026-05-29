

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthropic has shot to the top of the AI startup scene, becoming the most valuable player in Silicon Valley with its recent $65 billion Series H funding round. This deal values the company at a staggering $965 billion, putting it ahead of competitors like OpenAI.



This funding round, which was led by firms like Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks, and Sequoia Capital, included $15 billion in investments that had already been committed before, including a nice $5 billion from Amazon. That's a huge jump for Anthropic, whose value has nearly tripled since it was pegged at $380 billion back in February.



A big part of this growth comes from the surging demand for its Claude AI products, especially the coding assistant known as Claude Code.



Anthropic mentioned that its revenue run rate has surged to $47 billion, a notable rise from $30 billion earlier this year and around $10 billion in annual revenue last year.



In other news, Anthropic also introduced its latest AI model, Claude Opus 4.8, along with Claude Mythos Preview, a cybersecurity tool that's currently being offered to a select group of enterprise clients.



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