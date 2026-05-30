Monument Mining: Monument's Drill Assay Results Highlight Selinsing Gold Mine Expansion Potential

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1) ("Monument" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of an additional twenty-three (23) holes that have been received with high gold assay results from the Buffalo Reef/Felda areas and updated drilling activities, under the mine expansion drilling program at the Selinsing Gold Mine, located in Pahang State in the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia.

Ms. Cathy Zhai, President and CEO of Monument commented: "The drill assay results reported in this announcement underlie the strong potential for resource addition outside of the Life of Mine ("LOM") and the Expanded Pit Shell. We have deployed more drill rigs and continue to improve the efficiency of exploration."

The Stage 1 and Stage 2 drilling for mine expansion program have completed, including 123 holes for 17,136m, compared to the planned 118 holes for 17,477m. Further drilling programs are under review.

DRILL PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

Results from twenty-three (23) completed drill holes of the Buffalo Reef/Felda Mine Expansion Drilling Program have been received (Appendix A), with high gold assay results returned.

Significant highlights include:

Stage 1

BRC2 / BRC3 Gap

MBRDD622: 6.5m @ 0.66g/t Au from 148.9m includes: 2.5m @ 1.35g/t Au from 152.9m



MBRDD624: 3.8m @ 3.77g/t Au from 109.7m MBRDD625: 3.6m @ 3.58g/t Au from 136.9m MBRDD628: 6.2m @ 1.4g/t Au from 61.6m 0.8m @ 3.25g/t Au from 68.9m



3.0m @ 5.66g/t Au from 78.9m



1.1m @ 13.9g/t Au from 94.3m



5.8m @ 1.68g/t Au from113.4m



MBRRC632: 2.2m @ 1.73g/t Au from 0.0m 2.0m @ 2.0g/t Au from 32.2m



15.5m @ 2.61g/t Au from 67.7m includes:



6m @ 5.62g/t Au from 72.7m



MBRRC636: 3.9m @ 1.98g/t Au from 81m MBRDD641: 21.0m @ 1.99g/t Au from 42m includes: 4.5m @ 3.66g/t Au from 52.5m



MBRDD642: 6.7m @ 1.53g/t Au from 70.3 3.8m @ 4.60g/t Au from 96m

BRC3 / BRC 4 Gap

MBRDD633: 1.3m @ 2.14g/t Au from 16.1m MBRDD637: 4.8m @ 2.81g/t Au from 26.0m MBRDD643: 7.6m @ 0.53g/t Au from 59.9m

Stage 2

BRC2/BRC3 Mineralization Extension

MBRDD623: 2.6m @ 1.25g/t Au from 91.3 m 4.5m @ 1.54g/t Au from 164.0m



MBRDD626: 16.5m @ 3.07g/t from 64.1m MBRDD627: 10.1m @ 4.68g/t Au from 63.7m 3.4m @ 3.47g/t Au from 84.7m



MBRDD629: 7.0m @ 3.10g/t Au from 39.0m MBRDD630: 1.7m @ 2.17g/t Au from 21.3m 5.3m @ 3.49g/t Au from 59.0m



6.0m @ 2.64g/t Au from 78.5m



MBRDD631: 6.1m @ 6.12g/t Au from 44.2m MBRDD645: 1.0m @ 1.21g/t Au from 22.5m MBRDD646: 4.5m @ 1.47g/t Au from 100.5m

BRC3 Mineralization Extension

MBRDD635: 8.1m @ 1.27g/t Au from 6.9m 3.0m @ 7.53g/t Au from 79.5m



3.0m @ 2.95g/t Au from 88.5m



12.5m @ 1.52g/t Au from 94.5m



6.5m @ 2.39g/t Au from 113.5m



MBRDD638: 19.8m @ 1.90g/t Au from 100.7m includes: 4.3m @ 2.93g/t Au from 110.2



MBRDD639: 22.5m @ 1.77g/t Au from 58.5m includes: 7.5m @ 3.58g/t Au from 64.5m



MBRDD644: 5.5m @ 1.92g/t Au from 16.2m

Note: the reported intervals are downhole lengths and do not represent true widths. True widths will be determined once geological modelling has been completed.

BUFFALO REEF/FELDA MINE EXPANSION DRILLING

Buffalo Reef/Felda mine expansion drilling (Figure 1) contains Stage 1 and Stage 2 as a part of the Selinsing gold mine expansion program. The target area covers 115 acres of land, laying the foundation to evaluate the potential to extend the currently defined Mineral Resources, and to convert the current resources to reserves that are currently constrained by tenement boundaries. Success of exploration may potentially support the pit expansion at Buffalo Reef/Felda [1] and inform future LOM planning, subject to the tenement extension.

Figure 1: Long section through Buffalo Reef Central depicting Mine Expansion target Areas (Stage 1 and Stage 2) targeted in the Mine Expansion Drilling, looking west.

An additional twenty-three (23) assay results were received from diamond drill holes (Figure 1 and Figure 2). Drill holes continue to intersect multiple zones of gold mineralization in Stage 1 and Stage 2 targets. Continuity between previously modelled mineralized domains, and mineralized intervals intersected in drill holes, and between some drill holes is evident, which will likely result in an increased Inferred Mineral Resource.

[1] TSX: Monument announces commencement of expansion drilling program at Selinsing Gold Mine (July 7, 2025).

Figure 2: Plan view of the Buffalo Reef Central (BRC2, BRC3 & BRC4), showing reported assay results (orange callouts), along with previously reported results [2] (white callouts). Blue symbols are holes waiting for results. Drilling is generally orientated from

Figure 3: Plan view of BRC3 Pit, showing reported assay results (orange callouts) along with previously reported results [2] (white callouts). Blue symbols are holes waiting for results. Drilling is generally orientated from east to west.

Table 1: Buffalo Reef/Felda Mine Expansion Drilling results. The reported intervals are downhole lengths and do not represent true widths. True widths will be determined once geological modelling has been completed.

Hole ID Intercept Comments 1 MBRDD622: 4.2m @ 0.55g/t Au from 37.5m

14.4m @ 0.64g/t Au from 46.6m

1.0m @ 0.32g/t Au from 86.0m

4.0m @ 0.49g/t Au from 93.0m

0.7m @ 0.60g/t Au from 100.5m

0.9m @ 0.32g/t Au from 122.2m

1.4m @ 0.84g/t Au from 138.2m

1.0m @ 0.23g/t Au from 143.5m

6.5m @ 0.66g/t Au from 148.9m includes 2.5m @ 1.35g/t Au from 152.9m BRC2/BRC3 Stage 2















2 MBRDD626: 16.5m @ 3.07g/t Au from 64.1m BRC2/BRC3 Stage 2 3 MBRDD627: 10.1m @ 4.68g/t Au from 63.7m

3.4m @ 2.47g/t Au from 84.7m

1.6m @ 0.43g/t Au from 91.2m BRC2/BRC3 Stage 2 4 MBRDD629: 2.0m @ 0.22g/t Au from 35.5m

7.0m @ 3.10g/t Au from 39.0m

0.5m @ 0.29g/t Au from 54.7m

2.6m @ 0.32g/t Au from 61.8m BRC2/BRC3 Stage 2 5 MBRDD630: 1.7m @ 2.17g/t Au from 21.3m

5.3m @ 3.49g/t Au from 59.0m

6.0m @ 2.64g/t Au from 78.5m BRC2/BRC3 Stage 2 6 MBRDD631: 6.1m @ 6.12g/t Au from 44.2m

4.6m @ 0.50g/t Au from 54.4m BRC2/BRC3 Stage 1 7 MBRDD632 2.2m @ 1.73g/t Au from 0.0m

3.0m @ 2.0g/t Au from 32.2m

15.5m @ 2.61g/t Au from 67.7m includes

6m @ 5.62g/t Au from 72.7m BRC2/BRC3 Stage 2 8 MBRDD637 1.6m @ 0.43g/t Au from 0.0m

4.8m @ 2.81g/t Au from 26.0m

0.7m @ 1.99g/t Au from 48.7m

0.9m @ 0.49g/t Au from 56.8m BRC3/BRC4 Stage 2 9 MBRDD642 1.0m @ 0.86g/t Au from 59.0m

1.4m @ 0.68g/t Au from 64.6m

6.7m @ 1.53g/t Au from 70.3m

3.8m @ 4.60g/t Au from 96.0m

0.9m @ 4.0g/t Au from 122.1m BRC2/BRC3 Stage 2 10 MBRDD643 3.0m @ 0.33g/t Au from 4.5m

7.6m @ 0.53g/t Au from 59.9m

2.0m @ 0.43g/t Au from 71.5m BRC3/BRC4 Stage 1

BRC3/BRC4 Stage 2 Table 1: Buffalo Reef/Felda Mine Expansion Drilling results. The reported intervals are downhole lengths and do not represent true widths. True widths will be determined once geological modelling has been completed. Hole ID Intercept Comments 11 MBRDD644 1.5m @ 0.31g/t Au from 1.5m

5.5m @ 1.92g/t Au from 16.2m

1.8m @ 0.99 g/t Au from 38.2m

11.5m @ 1.90 g/t from 83.6m BRC2/BRC3 Stage 2





BRC2/BRC3 Stage 1 MBRDD623 1.5m @ 0.63g/t Au from 51.5m

0.9m @ 0.28g/t Au from 56.0m

2.6m @ 1.25g/t Au from 91.3m

4.5m @ 1.54g/t Au from 164.0m BRC2 Stage 2 MBRDD624 0.8m @ 0.82g/t Au from 68.6m

3.8m @ 3.77g/t Au from 109.7m BRC2/BRC3 Stage 2 MBRDD625 1.5m @ 0.21g/t Au from 9.9m

1.5m @ 0.24g/t Au from 14.4m

1.5m @ 0.26g/t Au from 45.9m

5.6m @ 3.58g/t Au from 136.9m BRC2/BRC3 Stage 2 MBRDD628 1.5m @ 0.55g/t Au from 2.4m

0.7m @ 4.3g/t Au from 58.9m

6.2m @ 1.4g/t Au from 61.6m

0.8m @ 3.25g/t Au from 68.9m

3.0m @ 5.66g/t Au from 78.9m

1.1m @ 13.9g/t Au from 94.3m

5.8m @ 1.68g/t Au from 113.4m BRC2/BRC3 Stage 2 MBRDD633 1.3m @ 2.14g/t Au from 16.1m BRC3/BRC4 Stage 1 MBRDD635: 8.1m @ 1.27g/t Au from 6.9m

3.0m @ 7.53g/t Au from 79.5m

0.7m @ 0.48g/t Au from 85.5m

3.0m @ 2.95g/t Au from 88.5m

12.5m @ 1.52g/t Au from 94.5m

6.5m @ 2.39g/t Au from 113.5m BRC3 Stage 2



MBRDD636: 3.9m @ 1.98g/t Au from 81.0m BRC3 Stage 2 MBRDD638 19.8m @ 1.90g/t Au from 100.7m includes:

2.5m@3.02g/t Au from 100.7m and

2.8m @ 2.31g/t Au from 105.4m and

4.3m @ 2.93g/t Au from 110.2m BRC3 Stage 2 MBRDD639 1.5m @ 0.66g/t Au from 1.5m

1.5m @ 0.50g/t Au from 10.5m

22.5m @ 1.77g/t Au from 58.5m includes 7.5m @ 3.58g/t Au from 64.5m BRC3 Stage 2 Table 1: Buffalo Reef/Felda Mine Expansion Drilling results. The reported intervals are downhole lengths and do not represent true widths. True widths will be determined once geological modelling has been completed. Hole ID Intercept Comments MBRDD641 2.0m @ 0.51g/t Au from 0.0m

0.7m @ 0.53g/t Au from 4.3m

21.0m @ 1.99g/t Au from 42.0m includes

4.5m @ 3.66g/t Au from 52.5m

1.5m @ 0.39g/t Au from 77.0m BRC2/BRC3 Stage 2 MBRDD641 2.0m @ 0.51g/t Au from 0.0m

0.7m @ 0.53g/t Au from 4.3m

21.0m @ 1.99g/t Au from 42.0m includes

4.5m @ 3.66g/t Au from 52.5m

1.5m @ 0.39g/t Au from 77.0m BRC2/BRC3 Stage 2 MBRDD645 1.0m @ 1.21g/t Au from 22.5m

1.3m @ 0.24g/t Au from 30.2m BRC2/BRC3 Stage 1 MBRDD646 4.5m @ 1.47g/t Au from 100.5m BRC2/BRC3 Stage 2 MBRDD635: 8.1m @ 1.27g/t Au from 6.9m

3.0m @ 7.53g/t Au from 79.5m

0.7m @ 0.48g/t Au from 85.5m

3.0m @ 2.95g/t Au from 88.5m

12.5m @ 1.52g/t Au from 94.5m

6.5m @ 2.39g/t Au from 113.5m BRC3 Stage 2 MBRDD638 19.8m @ 1.90g/t Au from 100.7m includes

2.5m @ 3.02g/t Au from 100.7m and

2.8m @ 2.31g/t Au from 105.4m and

4.3m @ 2.93g/t Au from 110.2m BRC3 Stage 2 MBRDD639 1.5m @ 0.66g/t Au from 1.5m

1.5m @ 0.50g/t Au from 10.5m

22.5m @ 1.77g/t Au from 58.5m includes

7.5m @ 3.58g/t Au from 64.5m BRC3 Stage 2



STAGE 1. Buffalo Reef "Gap" Drilling

Stage 1 Buffalo Reef/Felda Expansion drilling program focuses on evaluation of the potential resource increase to bridge the gaps between BRC2/BRC3 and between BRC3/BRC4 (Figure 1), to enable the pits to be combined and expanded, which may inform future LOM planning subject to further studies.

Eleven (11) of the Twenty (23) holes reported in this announcement (Table 1) targeted BRC2 / BRC3 Gap and the BRC3 / BRC4 Gap.

BRC2/BRC3 "Gap"

Drilling around the BRC2/BRC3 Gap continues to demonstrate continuity between drill holes and the existing resource domains. The successful intersecting of gold mineralization targeting the projection of known mineralized domains is encouraging for the drill program outcome, providing confidence that an increase to the resource base within the BRC2/BRC3 Gap is likely. Additionally, mineralization was also intersected in the Stage 1 drilling (below the LOM Pit Shell) and Stage 2 drilling (below the Expanded Pit Shell).

MBRDD632 (Figure 4) was planned to test Stage 1 and Stage 2 targets by extending the drill hole depth. MBRDD632 identified gold mineralization approximately 30m below the LOM pit shell and, approximately 20m below the Expanded Pit Shell. Both intersections correspond to known mineralized domains and gold intersections from MBRDD601 (Stage 1 drilling), MBRDD615 and MBRDD616[2] (Stage 2 drilling). MBRDD616 potentially extends the mineralization 70m down dip beyond the Expanded Pit Shell and likely represents the extension of mineralization within the western shear.

[2] TSX: Monument Announces Additional Assay Results from the Buffalo Reef / Felda Areas of Selinsing Gold Mine (February 18, 2026).

Figure 4: Cross-section through BRC2/BRC3 gap at 3845mN north (20m wide window north and south) and depicting historic drilling and recently completed MBRRC622 and MBRRC632.

Other significant intercepts include MBRDD627, MBRDD631 and MBRDD644 (Figure 5). These holes targeted a section of the mineralized domain requiring further definition to confirm the interpreted steepening of the orebody. Drill holes intersected wide zones of high-grade mineralization broadly confirming the steepening ore body interpretation and confirming the extension of the mineralized domain at depth.

Figure 5: Cross-section through BRC3 (BRC2/BRC3 gap) at 3920mN north (20m wide window north and south) and depicting historic drilling and recently completed MBRRC627, MBRDD631 and MBRRC644.

BRC3/BRC4 "Gap"

Generally, assay results from the BRC3/BRC4 Gap drilling have not been as significant as those intersected in the BRC2/BRC3 gap drilling, however, multiple gold intervals continue to be intersected.

MBRDD637 did not intersect mineralization at the planned target depth at the base of the Expanded Pit Shell, however, it did intersect 4.8m@2.81g/t Au from 26.0m, corresponding to a poorly defined gold domain 14m beneath the current LOM pit shell, highlighting the need for continued drilling to define the true extent of this mineralization.

MBRDD643 intersected a wide, low-grade mineralized structure at the base of the Expanded Pit Shell. This intersection corresponds to a known mineralized domain and is 80m up dip of MBRDD618[3] (3.0m@1.62g/t Au from 203m, and 1.5m@1.18g/t Au from 207.5m) suggesting the structure occurs at depth. Further drilling will be required to assess the economic gold potential of this zone.

STAGE 2. Buffalo Reef/Felda Drilling

Twelve (12) holes have been completed as part of Stage 2 drilling and are reported in Table 1. Stage 2 Buffalo Reef/Felda Expansion drilling program focuses on potential mine expansion through definition of new mineralized zones, and down dip extensions of mineralization, outside of the existing LOM pit shell (Figure 2).

Structural extension drilling has been successful in identifying mineralization down dip of known mineralized domains below the Mine Expansion Pit in multiple drill holes.

BRC2/BRC3 Mineralization Extension

BRC2/BRC3 Gap structural extension drilling has been successful in identifying gold mineralization down dip of current mineralized gold domains 75m below the Expanded Pit Shell.

MBRDD625 and MBRDD628 both intersected gold mineralization below the Expanded Pit Shell, down dip of a known mineralized gold domain. There are no other drill holes down dip or within 80m along strike on the same horizon, presenting a significant exploration space for future drilling and potential resource addition. MBRDD628 also intersected multiple zones on gold mineralization between 58.9m to 95.5m. These intersections were not replicated in MBRDD625 and require further investigation to interpret these results.

[3] TSX: Monument announces first 16 drill holes of Selinsing Mine Expansion Drilling Program (December 3, 2025).

Figure 6: Cross-section through BRC3 Pit (BRC2/BRC3 gap down dip extension drilling) at 3535mN (40m wide window north and south) and depicting historic drilling and recently completed MBRRC625 and MBRDD628.

Drill hole MBRDD638 (Figure 7) was drilled 20m to the south of MBRDD644 (Stage 1 drilling) and intersected 19.8m@ 1.90g/t Au from 100.7m. This intersection corresponds with MBRDD644 and confirms the extension of the gold mineralized domains beyond the base of the Expanded Pit Shell.

This area provides Monument with further drill hole targets for future resource expansion.

Figure 7: Cross-section through BRC3 Pit, at 3900mN (40m wide window north and south) and depicting historic drilling and recently completed MBRRC630 and MBRDD638.

MBRDD641 intersected 21m@1.99g/t Au from 42m which includes 4.5m@3.66g/t Au from 52.5m (Figure 8). This intersection is 30m below the Expanded Pit Shell and combined with MBRDD619[2] potentially extends the mineralized domain a further 60m down dip. Stage 1 drill holes MBRDD622 and MBRDD632 (Figure 3) targeted the same mineralized domain within the western shear.

Figure 8: Cross section through Buffalo Reef Central at 3820mN, BRC2/BRC3 gap structural extension, depicting recently completed MBRDD641.

BRC3 Mineralization Extension

MBRDD635 successfully intersected mineralization (Table 1) at the base of the Expanded Pit Shell, and edge of the inferred mineralization within the western shear, higher up the hole. Additional mineralization corresponding with another inferred domain was also intersected.

MBRDD638 and MBRDD639 both intersected wide mineralized zones (Table 1) at the base of inferred mineralization, and below the Expanded Pit Shell within the western shear. Mineralization remains open at depth and will be a target of future exploration drilling.

Geological interpretation and modelling will be undertaken to confirm that structure and grade continuity exists between results reported in this announcement. Further drilling will be required to fully assess the potential of mineralization.

Assay results are yet to be received for MBRDD634, MBRDD640, MBRDD647 to MBRDD665. These results will be reported once received.

SAMPLING, ASSAYING AND QAQC

The sampling technique used in the drill program is half core sampling of PQ (85mm diameter) and mainly HQ (63.5mm diameter) sized diamond drill core using a core saw.

Samples are stored at the Selinsing project stores warehouse before being transported to Port Klang by Monument's regular freight provider. The site has 24-hour security with manned guard house. Samples are shipped directly to SGS Port Klang once every week.

All samples are submitted to SGS Malaysia laboratory in Port Klang, Selangor (An accredited chemical testing facility specializing in natural resources analysis for industrial clients, MS ISO/IEC 17025:2017), for analysis using fire assay (FAA303), ICP (ICP40Q) analysis and CS (CSAO6V) for carbon and sulphur analysis. Pulps and coarse residue samples are returned to site for future QAQC studies.

Certified reference material (CRM) is supplied by Geostats and inserted approximately every 15m, blanks are inserted approximately every 10m. All assay results are verified by Monument staff before being entered into the Microsoft access database. All QAQC data is examined to ensure validate of the results.

All collar locations are surveyed using DGPS by Monument's on-site survey team. Downhole surveying is conducted on all drill holes using a Trushot digital down hole survey tool, captured data is communicated wirelessly from the tool to the handheld device. Surveys are generally undertaken every 30-50m.

Drill core recovery is recorded at the time of drilling by the driller and checked during logging by onsite geology team. Core recovery is determined by measuring each 1m interval. Logging is qualitative in nature recording lithology, grain size, texture, weathering, structure, alteration, veining, sulphides etc. All holes are logged in full.

DRILL PROGRAM PROGRESS

Buffalo Reef/Felda expansion drilling commenced on May 7th, 2025, utilizing two in-house drill rigs; Desco SP 6500SA rigs (350-meter depth capacity). A further seven outsourced drill rigs have since began operation at Buffalo Reef bringing the total number of drill rigs to nine (9).

Stage 1 and Stage 2 drilling for the mine expansion program have now been completed, covering priority targets including the BRC2-BRC3 gap, the BRC3-BRC4 gap, and down-dip extensions. The results will be incorporated into geological interpretation, resource modelling, and future mine-planning work. Monument anticipates all the drilling assays results to be received by June 2026.

To date, one hundred twenty-three (123) drill holes have been completed for 17,136.1m (see Appendix B), with assay results received for ninety-eight (98) holes as of 21st May; nineteen (19) holes remain pending assay results.

A summary of the drilling completed to date is provided in Table 4.

The Mine Expansion Drill Program including drilling strategy and prioritization of target areas and holes will be closely monitored and reviewed regularly and may be altered accordingly. The focus of the drilling and targeted areas remains flexible so as not to disrupt mining activities. To accelerate the exploration programs, we may from time to time engage more drill rigs, from four now up to nine, depending on circumstances.

Table 2: Summary table of drilling completed to date

Budget Holes Completed Hole Remaining No. Holes Meters No. Holes Meters No. Holes Meters Buffalo Reef/Felda

Mine Expansion

Stage 1 57 6,479 50 5,372.1 0 0 Stage 2 52 8,898 65 10,245.6 0 0 Selinsing

Stage 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stage 2 9 2100 8 1,518.4 0 0 Total 118 17,477 123 17,136.1 0 0



Qualified Person's Statement

The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled and approved by Mr. Jamie Brown BSc, MAIG, Chief Managing Geologist of the Company, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a qualified person as defined by NI43-101.

About Monument

Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY, FSE: D7Q1) is an established Canadian gold producer that 100% owns and operates the Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia and the Murchison Gold Project in the Murchison area of Western Australia. It has 20% interest in Tuckanarra Gold Project, jointly owned by Odyssey Gold Ltd in the same region. The Company employs approximately 280 people in both regions and is committed to the highest standards of environmental management, social responsibility, including health and safety for its employees and neighboring communities and good corporate governance.

Cathy Zhai, President and CEO

Monument Mining Limited

Suite 1580 -1100 Melville Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 4A6

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION visit the company web site at www.monumentmining.com or contact:

Richard Cushing, MMY Vancouver T: +1-604-638-1661 x102 rcushing@monumentmining.com

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This news release includes statements containing forward-looking information about Monument, its business and future plans ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that involve expectations, plans, objectives or future events that are not historical facts and include the Company's plans with respect to its mineral projects, expectations regarding the completion of the ramp-up period to target production level at Selinsing and the timing thereof, expectations regarding the Company's continuing ability to source explosives from suppliers, expectations regarding completion of the proposed storage shed and ammonium nitrate depot and the timing thereof, and the timing and results of the other proposed programs and events referred to in this news release. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The forward-looking statements in this news release are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and certain other factors include, without limitation: risks related to general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; uncertainties regarding the results of current exploration activities; uncertainties in the progress and timing of development activities, including those related to the ramp-up process at Selinsing and the completion of the proposed storage shed and ammonium nitrate depot; uncertainties and risks related to the Company's ability to source explosives from suppliers; foreign operations risks; other risks inherent in the mining industry and other risks described in the management discussion and analysis of the Company and the technical reports on the Company's projects, all of which are available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Material factors and assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements in this news release include: expectations regarding the estimated cash cost per ounce of gold production and the estimated cash flows which may be generated from the operations, general economic factors and other factors that may be beyond the control of Monument; assumptions and expectations regarding the results of exploration on the Company's projects; assumptions regarding the future price of gold of other minerals; the timing and amount of estimated future production; assumptions regarding the timing and results of development activities, including the ramp-up process at Selinsing and the completion of the proposed storage shed and ammonium nitrate depot; expectations that the Company will continue to be able to source explosives from suppliers in a timely manner; costs of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; exchange rates; and all of the factors and assumptions described in the management discussion and analysis of the Company and the technical reports on the Company's projects, all of which are available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law.

APPENDIX A

Table 3: Assay results table, for twenty-three (23) diamond drill holes reported in this announcement (The reported intervals are downhole lengths and do not represent true widths. True widths will be determined once geological modelling has been completed.)

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Width (m) Intercept Comment MBRDD622 37.5



46.6



86.0



93.0



100.5



122.2



138.2



143.5



148.9 41.7



61.0



87.0



97.0



101.2



123.1



139.6



144.5



155.4 4.2



14.4



1.0



4.0



0.7



0.9



1.4



1.0



6.5 0.55g/t Au



0.64g/t Au



0.32g/t Au



0.49g/t Au



0.60g/t Au



0.32g/t Au



0.84g/t Au



0.23g/t Au



0.66g/t Au includes



2.5m@1.35g/t Au from 152.9m BRC3 MBRDD623 51.5



56



91.3



164 53.0



56.9



93.9



168.5 1.5



0.9



2.6



4.5 0.63g/t Au



0.28g/t Au



1.25g/t Au



1.54g/t Au BRC2/BRC3 gap MBRDD624 68.6



109.7 69.4



113.5 0.8



3.8 0.82g/t Au



3.77g/t Au BRC2/BRC3 gap MBRDD625 9.9



14.4



45.9



136.9 11.4



15.9



47.4



142.5 1.5



1.5



1.5



5.6 0.21g/t Au



0.24g/t Au



0.26g/t Au



3.58g/t Au BRC2/BRC3 gap MBRDD626 64.1 80.6 16.5 3.07g/t Au BRC3/BRC4 gap MBRDD627 63.7



84.7



91.2 73.8



88.1



92.8 10.1



3.4



1.6 4.68g/t Au



2.47g/t Au



0.43g/t Au BRC2 MBRDD628 2.4



58.9



61.6



68.9



78.9



94.3



113.4 3.9



59.6



67.8



69.7



81.9



95.4



119.2 1.5



0.7



6.2



0.8



3



1.1



5.8 0.55g/t Au



4.3g/t Au



1.4g/t Au



3.25g/t Au



5.66g/t Au



13.9g/t Au



1.68g/t Au BRC2/BRC3 gap MBRDD629 35.5



39



54.7



61.8 37.5



46



55.2



64.2 2



7



0.5



2.6 0.22g/t Au



3.10g/t Au



0.29g/t Au



0.32g/t Au BRC3 APPENDIX A



Table 3: Assay results table, for twenty-three (23) diamond drill holes reported in this announcement (The reported intervals are downhole lengths and do not represent true widths. True widths will be determined once geological modelling has been completed.) Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Width (m) Intercept Comment MBRDD630 21.3



59.0



78.5 23.0



64.3



84.5 1.7



5.3



6.0 2.17g/t Au



3.49g/t Au



2.64g/t Au BRC3 MBRDD631 44.2



54.4 50.3



59.0 6.1



4.6 6.12g/t Au



0.50g/t Au BRC3 MBRDD632 0.0



32.2



67.7 2.2



35.2



83.2 2.2



3.0



15.5 1.73g/t Au



2.0g/t Au



2.61g/t Au includes



6m @ 5.62g/t Au from 72.7m BRC3 MBRDD633 16.1 17.4 1.3 2.14g/t Au BRC3/BRC4 GAP MBRDD634 Waiting Results MBRDD635 6.9



79.5



85.5



88.5



94.5



113.5 15.0



82.5



86.2



91.5



107.0



120.0 8.1



3.0



0.7



3.0



12.5



6.5 1.27g/t Au



7.53g/t Au



0.48g/t Au



2.95g/t Au



1.52g/t Au



2.39g/t Au BRC3 MBRDD636 81.0 84.9 3.9 1.98g/t Au BRC2/BRC3 gap MBRDD637 0.0



26.0



48.7



56.8 1.6



30.8



49.4



57.7 1.6



4.8



0.7



0.9 0.43g/t Au



2.81g/t Au



1.99g/t Au



0.49g/t Au BRC3/BRC4 gap MBRDD638 28.9



36.7



55.5



100.7 30.2



39.7



56.2



120.5 1.3



3.0



0.7



19.8 0.32g/t Au



0.92g/t Au



0.73g/t Au



1.90g/t Au including



4.3m@2.93g/t Au from 110.2 BRC3 MBRDD639 1.5



10.5



58.5 3.0



12.0



81.0 1.5



1.5



22.5 0.66g/t Au



0.50g/t Au



1.77g/t Au including



7.5m@3.58g/t Au from 64.5m BRC3 MBRDD640 Waiting Results APPENDIX A



Table 3: Assay results table, for twenty-three (23) diamond drill holes reported in this announcement (The reported intervals are downhole lengths and do not represent true widths. True widths will be determined once geological modelling has been completed.) MBRDD641 0



4.3



42



77 2.0



5.0



63.0



78.5 2.0



0.7



21.0



1.5 0.51g/t Au



0.53/t Au



1.99g/t Au



0.39g/t Au MBRDD642 59.0



64.6



70.3



96.0



122.1 60.0



66.0



77.0



99.8



123.0 1.0



1.4



6.7



3.8



0.9 0.86g/t Au



0.68g/t Au



1.53g/t Au



4.6g/t Au



4.0g/t Au MBRDD643 4.5



59.9



71.5 7.5



67.5



73.5 3.0



7.6



2.0 0.33g/t Au



0.53g/t Au



0.43g/t Au MBRDD644 1.5



16.2



38.2



83.6 3.0



21.7



40.0



95.1 1.5



5.5



1.8



11.5 0.31g/t Au



1.92/t Au



0.99g/t Au



1.90g/t Au MBRDD645 22.5



30.2 23.5



31.5 1.0



1.3 1.21g/t Au



0.24g/t Au MBRDD646 100.5 105 4.5 1.47gt Au MBRDD647 Waiting Results MBRDD648 Waiting Results MBRDD649 Waiting Results MBRDD650 Waiting Results MBRDD651 Waiting Results MBRDD652 Waiting Results MBRDD653 Waiting Results MBRDD654 Waiting Results MBRDD655 Waiting Results MBRDD656 Waiting Results MBRDD657 Waiting Results MBRDD658 Waiting Results MBRDD659 Waiting Results MBRDD660 Waiting Results MBRDD661 Waiting Results APPENDIX A



Table 3: Assay results table, for twenty-three (23) diamond drill holes reported in this announcement (The reported intervals are downhole lengths and do not represent true widths. True widths will be determined once geological modelling has been completed.) MBRDD662 Waiting Results MBRDD663 Waiting Results MBRDD664 Waiting Results MDRDD665 Waiting Results



APPENDIX B

Table 4: List of completed drill holes at the time of reporting:

No Hole ID Mine

East Mine

North Mine

RL MRSO East MRSO North MRSO

RL Depth (m) Method Size Mine (°)

Azim. MRSO (°)

Azim. Dip (°) 1 MBRRCDD01 627 3126 500 421358.4 471172.2 108.4 171.9 RC/Diamond HQ 270 262 -60 2 MBRRCDD02 458 2980 522 421211.5 471004.0 130.7 122.5 RC/Diamond HQ 265 257 -60 3 MBRDD600 656 3900 450 421278.8 471942.7 58.7 90.6 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 4 MBRDD601 645 3860 450 421273.5 471901.6 58.3 100.2 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 5 MBRDD602 621 3880 450 421247.0 471918.0 58.2 101.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 6 MBRDD603 707.4 4151.5 492.5 421294.6 472198.9 100.7 125.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 7 MBRDD604 771.9 4040.6 493.5 421373.9 472098.1 101.7 140.1 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 8 MBRDD605 673.4 4162.8 495.8 421259.3 472205.4 104.0 183.9 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 9 MBRDD606 625.9 4074.3 455.1 421224.7 472111.1 63.3 71.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 10 MBRDD607 554.4 3707.8 484.9 421205.1 471738.2 93.1 50.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 11 MBRDD608 564.3 3687.6 485.3 421217.8 471719.6 93.5 50.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 12 MBRDD609 580.4 3779.9 455.2 421220.8 471813.2 63.4 62.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 13 MBRDD610 786 4238.9 495.6 421360.2 472296.5 103.8 53.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 14 MBRDD611 640.4 4200.1 495.8 421221.4 472237.7 104.0 130.9 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 15 MBRDD612 600.9 4205.4 496 421181.6 472237.4 104.0 110.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 16 MBRDD613 682.7 4189.4 495.8 421264.8 472233.0 104.0 150.7 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 17 MBRDD614 734.1 4193.7 495.6 421315.1 472244.4 104.0 180.3 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 18 MBRDD615 786.7 3861.6 497.5 421413.6 471923.0 106.0 180.6 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 19 MBRDD616 779.4 3849.7 497.7 421408.1 471910.2 106.0 206.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 20 MBRDD617 763.3 3981.4 496.7 421373.7 472038.3 105.0 200.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 21 MBRDD618 779.8 4017 494.5 421385.1 472075.9 102.7 221.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 22 MDRDD619 778.1 3821.5 497.7 421410.7 471882.0 105.9 200.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 23 MBRDD620 781.3 3379.6 493 421475.7 471444.9 101.9 234.7 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 24 MBRDD621 756.6 3418.4 490.5 421445.8 471479.9 98.7 215.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 APPENDIX B

Table 4: List of completed drill holes at the time of reporting:



No Hole ID Mine

East Mine

North Mine

RL MRSO East MRSO North MRSO

RL Depth (m) Method Size Mine (°)

Azim. MRSO (°)

Azim. Dip (°) 25 MBRDD622 799.7 3842.8 495.5 421429.1 471906.2 103.7 187.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 60 26 MBRDD623 754.6 3377.7 490.7 421449.5 471439.3 98.9 250.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 27 MBRDD624 688.5 3723.5 510.4 421335.7 471772.5 118.6 200.3 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 28 MBRDD625 729 3536 499.7 421402.0 471592.5 107.9 230.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 29 MBRDD626 640.5 3939.3 450.3 421258.0 471979.4 58.5 100.2 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 30 MBRDD627 639.3 3920 450.2 421259.5 471960.2 58.4 100.5 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 31 MBRDD628 711 3541.6 494.7 421383.4 471595.5 102.9 190.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 32 MBRDD629 630.2 3939.8 450.4 421247.7 471978.5 58.6 80.3 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 33 MBRDD630 649.4 3899.8 450.4 421272.3 471941.6 58.6 101.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 34 MBRDD631 622.8 3920.1 450.1 421243.2 471958.0 58.3 80.2 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 35 MBRDD632 666.134 3861.162 450.477 421294.3 471905.7 58.7 110.2 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -70 36 MBRDD633 658.177 4055.033 450.865 421259.3 472096.5 59.1 80.4 Diamond PQ/HQ 80 72 -90 37 MBRDD634 623.96 4038.143 445.342 421227.8 472075.0 53.5 50.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 38 MBRDD635 660.426 3980.346 450.278 421272.0 472022.9 58.5 120.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 80 72 -90 39 MBRDD636 759.781 3799.571 499.795 421395.7 471857.8 108.0 114.9 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 40 MBRDD637 667.888 4039.352 450.758 421271.1 472082.3 58.9 98.9 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 41 MBRDD638 673.284 3899.816 450.836 421296.0 471944.9 59.0 140.2 Diamond PQ/HQ 80 72 -90 42 MBRDD639 650.854 3959.607 450.362 421265.4 472001.0 58.6 114.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -80 43 MBRDD640 642.7 4019.8 445.4 421248.9 472059.5 53.6 25.5 Diamond PQ/HQ 80 72 -90 44 MBRDD641 635.999 3819.862 450.534 421270.2 471860.5 58.7 80.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 80 72 -90 45 MBRDD642 668.57 3620.136 514.636 421330.4 471667.3 122.8 145.2 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 46 MBRDD643 658.836 3997.09 450.31 421268.1 472039.2 58.5 97.5 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 47 MBRDD644 656.934 3919.745 450.588 421277.0 471962.4 58.8 120.2 Diamond PQ/HQ 80 72 -90 48 MBRDD645 677.352 3419.767 454.28 421367.2 471470.2 62.5 190.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -50 APPENDIX B

Table 4: List of completed drill holes at the time of reporting:



No Hole ID Mine

East Mine

North Mine

RL MRSO East MRSO North MRSO

RL Depth (m) Method Size Mine (°)

Azim. MRSO (°)

Azim. Dip (°) 49 MBRDD646 665.517 3698.677 517.825 421316.4 471744.7 126.0 140.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 50 MBRDD647 733.126 3501.563 494.034 421410.9 471559.0 102.2 120.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -55 51 MBRDD648 659.378 3996.994 450.323 421268.6 472039.2 58.5 97.5 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -80 52 MBRDD649 690.68 3596.056 509.504 421355.7 471646.6 117.7 130.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 53 MBRDD650 777.605 3908.499 499.522 421398.1 471968.1 107.7 180.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 900 892 -80 54 MBRDD651 772.6 3463.5 496 421455.4 471526.8 104.1 120.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 55 MBRDD652 669 3379 447.6 421364.6 471428.6 55.7 120.5 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -55 56 MBRDD653 645.8 3679.3 522.4 421299.6 471722.7 130.6 120.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 57 MBRDD654 625.9 3299.1 449.9 421333.1 471343.5 58.1 140.3 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 58 MBRDD655 643.6 3661.1 521.4 421300.0 471704.4 129.6 200.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 80 72 -90 59 MBRDD656 669.2 3479.3 455.2 421350.8 471528.0 63.4 120.5 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 60 MBRDD657 646.3 3679.6 522.2 421300.1 471723.1 130.4 220.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -80 61 MBRDD658 772.5 3464.1 496.1 421455.2 471527.4 104.3 210.5 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 62 MBRDD659 776.3 3911 499.8 421396.4 471970.4 108.0 173.5 Diamond PQ/HQ 80 72 -80 63 MBRDD660 654.2 3342 445.2 421355.1 471389.9 53.3 140.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -70 64 MBRDD661 648.7 3641.7 518.9 421307.7 471685.9 127.1 120.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -55 65 MBRDD662 740.8 3779.3 503.3 421379.7 471835.0 111.5 200.3 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 66 MBRDD663 813.3 3860.1 495.2 421440.2 471925.2 103.4 59.2 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -80 67 MBRDD664 785.7 4560.2 440.3 421314.9 472614.6 48.5 150.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 0 8 -90 68 MBRDD665 705.4 4760.1 512.2 421207.5 472801.3 120.4 120.1 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 69 MBRDD666 704.973 3555.403 495.193 421375.5 471608.3 103.4 150.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 70 MBRDD667 803.864 3881.724 495.291 421427.8 471945.3 103.5 202.5 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -90 71 MBRDD668 648.735 3641.692 518.933 421307.8 471685.9 127.1 120.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -80 72 MBRDD669 802.113 3844.131 495.255 421431.3 471907.8 103.4 211.5 Diamond PQ/HQ 90 82 -80 APPENDIX B

Table 4: List of completed drill holes at the time of reporting:



No Hole ID Mine

East Mine

North Mine

RL MRSO East MRSO North MRSO

RL Depth (m) Method Size Mine (°)

Azim. MRSO (°)

Azim. Dip (°) 73 MBRDD670 642.697 4019.834 445.423 421248.9 472059.5 53.6 110.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 0 8 -90 74 MBRDD671 763.324 4359.699 436.619 421320.8 472412.9 44.8 160.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 75 MBRDD672 793.746 4440.065 435.65 421339.7 472496.7 43.8 102.3 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -70 76 MBRDD673 715.932 3279.229 494.746 421425.0 471336.4 102.9 198.5 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -70 77 MBRDD674 703.028 4136.294 492.974 421292.4 472183.3 101.2 200.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 0 8 -90 78 MBRDD675 659.021 4749.517 514.689 421163.0 472784.3 122.9 119.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 79 MBRDD676 725.479 3762.727 505.652 421366.8 471816.5 113.8 180.3 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 80 MBRDD677 736.65 4338.825 435.346 421297.3 472388.5 43.5 100.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 81 MBRDD678 713.309 4300.678 435.12 421279.5 472347.5 43.3 100.2 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 82 MBRDD679 701.549 4460.779 434.556 421245.5 472504.3 42.7 100.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 0 8 -90 83 MBRDD680 771.655 4538.473 439.311 421304.1 472591.1 47.5 110.1 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 84 MBRDD681 780.545 4399.868 435.512 421332.2 472455.1 43.7 120.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 85 MBRDD682 785.498 4500.933 435.799 421323.0 472555.8 44.0 130.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 86 MBRDD683 781.328 4540.014 438.711 421313.4 472594.0 46.9 110.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 87 MBRDD684 773.317 4602.216 447.586 421296.8 472654.4 55.8 135.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 88 MBRDD685 735.896 4181.317 495.461 421318.6 472232.4 103.7 221.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -90 89 MBRDD686 744.697 4616.626 445.553 421266.4 472664.7 53.7 82.5 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 90 MBRDD687 788.75 4540.507 438.695 421320.7 472595.5 46.9 110.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -80 91 MBRDD688 703.028 4136.294 492.974 421292.4 472183.3 101.2 200.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -70 92 MBRDD689 788.841 4229.946 495.348 421364.2 472288.0 103.5 67.5 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -80 93 MBRDD690 703.151 3737.469 506.912 421348.3 471788.4 115.1 150.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 0 8 -90 94 MBRDD691 841.89 4897.038 498.041 421323.5 472956.0 106.2 250.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 95 MBRDD692 691.39 3597.199 509.355 421356.2 471647.8 117.5 150.2 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -75 96 MBRDD693 751.173 3964.688 499.096 421364.0 472020.1 107.3 40.2 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 APPENDIX B

Table 4: List of completed drill holes at the time of reporting:



No Hole ID Mine

East Mine

North Mine

RL MRSO East MRSO North MRSO

RL Depth (m) Method Size Mine (°)

Azim. MRSO (°)

Azim. Dip (°) 97 MBRDD694 847.515 4981.076 501.89 421317.3 473040.0 110.1 250.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 98 MBRDD695 658.803 3814.701 454.78 421293.6 471858.6 63.0 120.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 180 172 -60 99 MBRDD696 788.841 4229.946 495.348 421364.2 472288.0 103.5 230.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -80 100 MBRDD697 894.69 4978.836 502.717 421364.3 473044.3 110.9 70.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 101 MBRDD698 935.26 4939.779 497.829 421409.9 473011.3 106.0 51.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 102 MBRDD699 647.476 3804.833 454.912 421283.7 471847.3 63.1 110.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 0 8 -90 103 MBRDD700 895.513 4939.578 497.73 421370.6 473005.6 105.9 60.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 104 MBRDD701 857.356 4317.77 494.99 421419.8 472384.5 103.3 220.7 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -55 105 MBRDD702 935.124 4980.996 501.241 421404.0 473052.1 109.4 115.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 106 MBRDD703 843.818 5062.959 501.598 421302.2 473120.5 109.8 251.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 107 MBRDD704 935.26 4939.779 497.829 421409.9 473011.3 106.0 90.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 108 MBRDD705 764.893 4000.221 494.781 421372.7 472057.2 103.1 210.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -55 109 MSMDD225 905.77 1832.462 493.465 421815.4 469930.4 101.7 385.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -80 110 MSMDD226 901.604 2402.076 493.109 421731.6 470493.8 101.3 160.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 111 MSMDD227 860.836 2438.795 493.12 421686.1 470524.5 101.3 160.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 112 MSMDD228 862.964 2598.069 503.332 421665.9 470682.5 111.5 188.5 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 113 MSMDD229 885.976 2558.881 503.424 421694.1 470646.9 111.6 220.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 114 MSMDD230 919.326 2473.604 495.194 421739.1 470567.1 103.4 195.0 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 115 MSMDD231 845.596 2519.554 499.486 421659.7 470602.3 107.7 32.5 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -60 116 MSMDD232 845.419 2520 499.612 421659.4 470602.7 107.9 203.5 Diamond PQ/HQ 270 262 -80 117 MBRRC578 351.468 2955.222 522.423 421109.4 470964.6 131.0 60.0 RC 102mm 270 262 -60 118 MBRRC579 589.343 4176.6295 496.1242 421174.1 472207.3 104.3 84.0 RC 102mm 270 262 -60 119 MBRRC580 588.489 4147.405 485.7 421177.4 472178.2 93.9 80.0 RC 102mm 270 262 -60 120 MBRRC581 787.2208 4240.1564 495.6575 421361.2 472297.9 103.8 84.0 RC 102mm 270 262 -60 APPENDIX B

Table 4: List of completed drill holes at the time of reporting:



No Hole ID Mine

East Mine

North Mine

RL MRSO East MRSO North MRSO

RL Depth (m) Method Size Mine (°)

Azim. MRSO (°)

Azim. Dip (°) 121 MBRRC610 606.483 3811.902 450.431 421242.1 471848.5 59.0 50.0 RC 102mm 270 262 -60 122 MBRRC611 592.322 3803.191 450.293 421229.3 471837.9 58.0 50.0 RC 102mm 270 262 -60 123 MBRRC612 630.4193 3819.9753 450.5665 421264.7 471859.9 59.0 60.0 RC 102mm 270 262 -60



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5feea85-8095-4efd-84ce-9c4389986528

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https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7af10947-951f-4501-a2bb-836ee70ce0e8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4895bcd1-5f15-405c-8541-505c548dc400

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https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46d9ac3b-be08-4245-a60f-9251a6e8be1e