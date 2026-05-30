Monument Mining: Monument's Drill Assay Results Highlight Selinsing Gold Mine Expansion Potential

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1) ("Monument" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of an additional twenty-three (23) holes that have been received with high gold assay results from the Buffalo Reef/Felda areas and updated drilling activities, under the mine expansion drilling program at the Selinsing Gold Mine, located in Pahang State in the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia.
Ms. Cathy Zhai, President and CEO of Monument commented: "The drill assay results reported in this announcement underlie the strong potential for resource addition outside of the Life of Mine ("LOM") and the Expanded Pit Shell. We have deployed more drill rigs and continue to improve the efficiency of exploration."
The Stage 1 and Stage 2 drilling for mine expansion program have completed, including 123 holes for 17,136m, compared to the planned 118 holes for 17,477m. Further drilling programs are under review.
DRILL PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS
Results from twenty-three (23) completed drill holes of the Buffalo Reef/Felda Mine Expansion Drilling Program have been received (Appendix A), with high gold assay results returned.
Significant highlights include:
Stage 1
BRC2 / BRC3 Gap
|6.5m @ 0.66g/t Au from 148.9m includes:
|2.5m @ 1.35g/t Au from 152.9m
|3.8m @ 3.77g/t Au from 109.7m
|3.6m @ 3.58g/t Au from 136.9m
|6.2m @ 1.4g/t Au from 61.6m
|0.8m @ 3.25g/t Au from 68.9m
|3.0m @ 5.66g/t Au from 78.9m
|1.1m @ 13.9g/t Au from 94.3m
|5.8m @ 1.68g/t Au from113.4m
|2.2m @ 1.73g/t Au from 0.0m
|2.0m @ 2.0g/t Au from 32.2m
|15.5m @ 2.61g/t Au from 67.7m includes:
|6m @ 5.62g/t Au from 72.7m
|3.9m @ 1.98g/t Au from 81m
|21.0m @ 1.99g/t Au from 42m includes:
|4.5m @ 3.66g/t Au from 52.5m
|6.7m @ 1.53g/t Au from 70.3
|3.8m @ 4.60g/t Au from 96m
BRC3 / BRC 4 Gap
|1.3m @ 2.14g/t Au from 16.1m
|4.8m @ 2.81g/t Au from 26.0m
|7.6m @ 0.53g/t Au from 59.9m
Stage 2
BRC2/BRC3 Mineralization Extension
|2.6m @ 1.25g/t Au from 91.3 m
|4.5m @ 1.54g/t Au from 164.0m
|16.5m @ 3.07g/t from 64.1m
|10.1m @ 4.68g/t Au from 63.7m
|3.4m @ 3.47g/t Au from 84.7m
|7.0m @ 3.10g/t Au from 39.0m
|1.7m @ 2.17g/t Au from 21.3m
|5.3m @ 3.49g/t Au from 59.0m
|6.0m @ 2.64g/t Au from 78.5m
|6.1m @ 6.12g/t Au from 44.2m
|1.0m @ 1.21g/t Au from 22.5m
|4.5m @ 1.47g/t Au from 100.5m
BRC3 Mineralization Extension
|8.1m @ 1.27g/t Au from 6.9m
|3.0m @ 7.53g/t Au from 79.5m
|3.0m @ 2.95g/t Au from 88.5m
|12.5m @ 1.52g/t Au from 94.5m
|6.5m @ 2.39g/t Au from 113.5m
|19.8m @ 1.90g/t Au from 100.7m includes:
|4.3m @ 2.93g/t Au from 110.2
|22.5m @ 1.77g/t Au from 58.5m includes:
|7.5m @ 3.58g/t Au from 64.5m
|5.5m @ 1.92g/t Au from 16.2m
Note: the reported intervals are downhole lengths and do not represent true widths. True widths will be determined once geological modelling has been completed.
BUFFALO REEF/FELDA MINE EXPANSION DRILLING
Buffalo Reef/Felda mine expansion drilling (Figure 1) contains Stage 1 and Stage 2 as a part of the Selinsing gold mine expansion program. The target area covers 115 acres of land, laying the foundation to evaluate the potential to extend the currently defined Mineral Resources, and to convert the current resources to reserves that are currently constrained by tenement boundaries. Success of exploration may potentially support the pit expansion at Buffalo Reef/Felda [1] and inform future LOM planning, subject to the tenement extension.
Figure 1: Long section through Buffalo Reef Central depicting Mine Expansion target Areas (Stage 1 and Stage 2) targeted in the Mine Expansion Drilling, looking west.
An additional twenty-three (23) assay results were received from diamond drill holes (Figure 1 and Figure 2). Drill holes continue to intersect multiple zones of gold mineralization in Stage 1 and Stage 2 targets. Continuity between previously modelled mineralized domains, and mineralized intervals intersected in drill holes, and between some drill holes is evident, which will likely result in an increased Inferred Mineral Resource.
[1] TSX: Monument announces commencement of expansion drilling program at Selinsing Gold Mine (July 7, 2025).
Figure 2: Plan view of the Buffalo Reef Central (BRC2, BRC3 & BRC4), showing reported assay results (orange callouts), along with previously reported results [2] (white callouts). Blue symbols are holes waiting for results. Drilling is generally orientated from
Figure 3: Plan view of BRC3 Pit, showing reported assay results (orange callouts) along with previously reported results [2] (white callouts). Blue symbols are holes waiting for results. Drilling is generally orientated from east to west.
Table 1: Buffalo Reef/Felda Mine Expansion Drilling results. The reported intervals are downhole lengths and do not represent true widths. True widths will be determined once geological modelling has been completed.
|Hole ID
|Intercept
|Comments
|1
|MBRDD622:
|4.2m @ 0.55g/t Au from 37.5m
14.4m @ 0.64g/t Au from 46.6m
1.0m @ 0.32g/t Au from 86.0m
4.0m @ 0.49g/t Au from 93.0m
0.7m @ 0.60g/t Au from 100.5m
0.9m @ 0.32g/t Au from 122.2m
1.4m @ 0.84g/t Au from 138.2m
1.0m @ 0.23g/t Au from 143.5m
6.5m @ 0.66g/t Au from 148.9m includes 2.5m @ 1.35g/t Au from 152.9m
|BRC2/BRC3 Stage 2
|2
|MBRDD626:
|16.5m @ 3.07g/t Au from 64.1m
|BRC2/BRC3 Stage 2
|3
|MBRDD627:
|10.1m @ 4.68g/t Au from 63.7m
3.4m @ 2.47g/t Au from 84.7m
1.6m @ 0.43g/t Au from 91.2m
|BRC2/BRC3 Stage 2
|4
|MBRDD629:
|2.0m @ 0.22g/t Au from 35.5m
7.0m @ 3.10g/t Au from 39.0m
0.5m @ 0.29g/t Au from 54.7m
2.6m @ 0.32g/t Au from 61.8m
|BRC2/BRC3 Stage 2
|5
|MBRDD630:
|1.7m @ 2.17g/t Au from 21.3m
5.3m @ 3.49g/t Au from 59.0m
6.0m @ 2.64g/t Au from 78.5m
|BRC2/BRC3 Stage 2
|6
|MBRDD631:
|6.1m @ 6.12g/t Au from 44.2m
4.6m @ 0.50g/t Au from 54.4m
|BRC2/BRC3 Stage 1
|7
|MBRDD632
|2.2m @ 1.73g/t Au from 0.0m
3.0m @ 2.0g/t Au from 32.2m
15.5m @ 2.61g/t Au from 67.7m includes
6m @ 5.62g/t Au from 72.7m
|BRC2/BRC3 Stage 2
|8
|MBRDD637
|1.6m @ 0.43g/t Au from 0.0m
4.8m @ 2.81g/t Au from 26.0m
0.7m @ 1.99g/t Au from 48.7m
0.9m @ 0.49g/t Au from 56.8m
|BRC3/BRC4 Stage 2
|9
|MBRDD642
|1.0m @ 0.86g/t Au from 59.0m
1.4m @ 0.68g/t Au from 64.6m
6.7m @ 1.53g/t Au from 70.3m
3.8m @ 4.60g/t Au from 96.0m
0.9m @ 4.0g/t Au from 122.1m
|BRC2/BRC3 Stage 2
|10
|MBRDD643
|3.0m @ 0.33g/t Au from 4.5m
7.6m @ 0.53g/t Au from 59.9m
2.0m @ 0.43g/t Au from 71.5m
|BRC3/BRC4 Stage 1
BRC3/BRC4 Stage 2
|Table 1: Buffalo Reef/Felda Mine Expansion Drilling results. The reported intervals are downhole lengths and do not represent true widths. True widths will be determined once geological modelling has been completed.
|Hole ID
|Intercept
|Comments
|11
|MBRDD644
|1.5m @ 0.31g/t Au from 1.5m
5.5m @ 1.92g/t Au from 16.2m
1.8m @ 0.99 g/t Au from 38.2m
11.5m @ 1.90 g/t from 83.6m
|BRC2/BRC3 Stage 2
BRC2/BRC3 Stage 1
|MBRDD623
|1.5m @ 0.63g/t Au from 51.5m
0.9m @ 0.28g/t Au from 56.0m
2.6m @ 1.25g/t Au from 91.3m
4.5m @ 1.54g/t Au from 164.0m
|BRC2 Stage 2
|MBRDD624
|0.8m @ 0.82g/t Au from 68.6m
3.8m @ 3.77g/t Au from 109.7m
|BRC2/BRC3 Stage 2
|MBRDD625
|1.5m @ 0.21g/t Au from 9.9m
1.5m @ 0.24g/t Au from 14.4m
1.5m @ 0.26g/t Au from 45.9m
5.6m @ 3.58g/t Au from 136.9m
|BRC2/BRC3 Stage 2
|MBRDD628
|1.5m @ 0.55g/t Au from 2.4m
0.7m @ 4.3g/t Au from 58.9m
6.2m @ 1.4g/t Au from 61.6m
0.8m @ 3.25g/t Au from 68.9m
3.0m @ 5.66g/t Au from 78.9m
1.1m @ 13.9g/t Au from 94.3m
5.8m @ 1.68g/t Au from 113.4m
|BRC2/BRC3 Stage 2
|MBRDD633
|1.3m @ 2.14g/t Au from 16.1m
|BRC3/BRC4 Stage 1
|MBRDD635:
|8.1m @ 1.27g/t Au from 6.9m
3.0m @ 7.53g/t Au from 79.5m
0.7m @ 0.48g/t Au from 85.5m
3.0m @ 2.95g/t Au from 88.5m
12.5m @ 1.52g/t Au from 94.5m
6.5m @ 2.39g/t Au from 113.5m
|BRC3 Stage 2
|MBRDD636:
|3.9m @ 1.98g/t Au from 81.0m
|BRC3 Stage 2
|MBRDD638
|19.8m @ 1.90g/t Au from 100.7m includes:
2.5m@3.02g/t Au from 100.7m and
2.8m @ 2.31g/t Au from 105.4m and
4.3m @ 2.93g/t Au from 110.2m
|BRC3 Stage 2
|MBRDD639
|1.5m @ 0.66g/t Au from 1.5m
1.5m @ 0.50g/t Au from 10.5m
22.5m @ 1.77g/t Au from 58.5m includes 7.5m @ 3.58g/t Au from 64.5m
|BRC3 Stage 2
|Table 1: Buffalo Reef/Felda Mine Expansion Drilling results. The reported intervals are downhole lengths and do not represent true widths. True widths will be determined once geological modelling has been completed.
|Hole ID
|Intercept
|Comments
|MBRDD641
|2.0m @ 0.51g/t Au from 0.0m
0.7m @ 0.53g/t Au from 4.3m
21.0m @ 1.99g/t Au from 42.0m includes
4.5m @ 3.66g/t Au from 52.5m
1.5m @ 0.39g/t Au from 77.0m
|BRC2/BRC3 Stage 2
|MBRDD641
|2.0m @ 0.51g/t Au from 0.0m
0.7m @ 0.53g/t Au from 4.3m
21.0m @ 1.99g/t Au from 42.0m includes
4.5m @ 3.66g/t Au from 52.5m
1.5m @ 0.39g/t Au from 77.0m
|BRC2/BRC3 Stage 2
|MBRDD645
|1.0m @ 1.21g/t Au from 22.5m
1.3m @ 0.24g/t Au from 30.2m
|BRC2/BRC3 Stage 1
|MBRDD646
|4.5m @ 1.47g/t Au from 100.5m
|BRC2/BRC3 Stage 2
|MBRDD635:
|8.1m @ 1.27g/t Au from 6.9m
3.0m @ 7.53g/t Au from 79.5m
0.7m @ 0.48g/t Au from 85.5m
3.0m @ 2.95g/t Au from 88.5m
12.5m @ 1.52g/t Au from 94.5m
6.5m @ 2.39g/t Au from 113.5m
|BRC3 Stage 2
|MBRDD638
|19.8m @ 1.90g/t Au from 100.7m includes
2.5m @ 3.02g/t Au from 100.7m and
2.8m @ 2.31g/t Au from 105.4m and
4.3m @ 2.93g/t Au from 110.2m
|BRC3 Stage 2
|MBRDD639
|1.5m @ 0.66g/t Au from 1.5m
1.5m @ 0.50g/t Au from 10.5m
22.5m @ 1.77g/t Au from 58.5m includes
7.5m @ 3.58g/t Au from 64.5m
|BRC3 Stage 2
STAGE 1. Buffalo Reef "Gap" Drilling
Stage 1 Buffalo Reef/Felda Expansion drilling program focuses on evaluation of the potential resource increase to bridge the gaps between BRC2/BRC3 and between BRC3/BRC4 (Figure 1), to enable the pits to be combined and expanded, which may inform future LOM planning subject to further studies.
Eleven (11) of the Twenty (23) holes reported in this announcement (Table 1) targeted BRC2 / BRC3 Gap and the BRC3 / BRC4 Gap.
BRC2/BRC3 "Gap"
Drilling around the BRC2/BRC3 Gap continues to demonstrate continuity between drill holes and the existing resource domains. The successful intersecting of gold mineralization targeting the projection of known mineralized domains is encouraging for the drill program outcome, providing confidence that an increase to the resource base within the BRC2/BRC3 Gap is likely. Additionally, mineralization was also intersected in the Stage 1 drilling (below the LOM Pit Shell) and Stage 2 drilling (below the Expanded Pit Shell).
MBRDD632 (Figure 4) was planned to test Stage 1 and Stage 2 targets by extending the drill hole depth. MBRDD632 identified gold mineralization approximately 30m below the LOM pit shell and, approximately 20m below the Expanded Pit Shell. Both intersections correspond to known mineralized domains and gold intersections from MBRDD601 (Stage 1 drilling), MBRDD615 and MBRDD616[2] (Stage 2 drilling). MBRDD616 potentially extends the mineralization 70m down dip beyond the Expanded Pit Shell and likely represents the extension of mineralization within the western shear.
[2] TSX: Monument Announces Additional Assay Results from the Buffalo Reef / Felda Areas of Selinsing Gold Mine (February 18, 2026).
Figure 4: Cross-section through BRC2/BRC3 gap at 3845mN north (20m wide window north and south) and depicting historic drilling and recently completed MBRRC622 and MBRRC632.
Other significant intercepts include MBRDD627, MBRDD631 and MBRDD644 (Figure 5). These holes targeted a section of the mineralized domain requiring further definition to confirm the interpreted steepening of the orebody. Drill holes intersected wide zones of high-grade mineralization broadly confirming the steepening ore body interpretation and confirming the extension of the mineralized domain at depth.
Figure 5: Cross-section through BRC3 (BRC2/BRC3 gap) at 3920mN north (20m wide window north and south) and depicting historic drilling and recently completed MBRRC627, MBRDD631 and MBRRC644.
BRC3/BRC4 "Gap"
Generally, assay results from the BRC3/BRC4 Gap drilling have not been as significant as those intersected in the BRC2/BRC3 gap drilling, however, multiple gold intervals continue to be intersected.
MBRDD637 did not intersect mineralization at the planned target depth at the base of the Expanded Pit Shell, however, it did intersect 4.8m@2.81g/t Au from 26.0m, corresponding to a poorly defined gold domain 14m beneath the current LOM pit shell, highlighting the need for continued drilling to define the true extent of this mineralization.
MBRDD643 intersected a wide, low-grade mineralized structure at the base of the Expanded Pit Shell. This intersection corresponds to a known mineralized domain and is 80m up dip of MBRDD618[3] (3.0m@1.62g/t Au from 203m, and 1.5m@1.18g/t Au from 207.5m) suggesting the structure occurs at depth. Further drilling will be required to assess the economic gold potential of this zone.
STAGE 2. Buffalo Reef/Felda Drilling
Twelve (12) holes have been completed as part of Stage 2 drilling and are reported in Table 1. Stage 2 Buffalo Reef/Felda Expansion drilling program focuses on potential mine expansion through definition of new mineralized zones, and down dip extensions of mineralization, outside of the existing LOM pit shell (Figure 2).
Structural extension drilling has been successful in identifying mineralization down dip of known mineralized domains below the Mine Expansion Pit in multiple drill holes.
BRC2/BRC3 Mineralization Extension
BRC2/BRC3 Gap structural extension drilling has been successful in identifying gold mineralization down dip of current mineralized gold domains 75m below the Expanded Pit Shell.
MBRDD625 and MBRDD628 both intersected gold mineralization below the Expanded Pit Shell, down dip of a known mineralized gold domain. There are no other drill holes down dip or within 80m along strike on the same horizon, presenting a significant exploration space for future drilling and potential resource addition. MBRDD628 also intersected multiple zones on gold mineralization between 58.9m to 95.5m. These intersections were not replicated in MBRDD625 and require further investigation to interpret these results.
[3] TSX: Monument announces first 16 drill holes of Selinsing Mine Expansion Drilling Program (December 3, 2025).
Figure 6: Cross-section through BRC3 Pit (BRC2/BRC3 gap down dip extension drilling) at 3535mN (40m wide window north and south) and depicting historic drilling and recently completed MBRRC625 and MBRDD628.
Drill hole MBRDD638 (Figure 7) was drilled 20m to the south of MBRDD644 (Stage 1 drilling) and intersected 19.8m@ 1.90g/t Au from 100.7m. This intersection corresponds with MBRDD644 and confirms the extension of the gold mineralized domains beyond the base of the Expanded Pit Shell.
This area provides Monument with further drill hole targets for future resource expansion.
Figure 7: Cross-section through BRC3 Pit, at 3900mN (40m wide window north and south) and depicting historic drilling and recently completed MBRRC630 and MBRDD638.
MBRDD641 intersected 21m@1.99g/t Au from 42m which includes 4.5m@3.66g/t Au from 52.5m (Figure 8). This intersection is 30m below the Expanded Pit Shell and combined with MBRDD619[2] potentially extends the mineralized domain a further 60m down dip. Stage 1 drill holes MBRDD622 and MBRDD632 (Figure 3) targeted the same mineralized domain within the western shear.
Figure 8: Cross section through Buffalo Reef Central at 3820mN, BRC2/BRC3 gap structural extension, depicting recently completed MBRDD641.
BRC3 Mineralization Extension
MBRDD635 successfully intersected mineralization (Table 1) at the base of the Expanded Pit Shell, and edge of the inferred mineralization within the western shear, higher up the hole. Additional mineralization corresponding with another inferred domain was also intersected.
MBRDD638 and MBRDD639 both intersected wide mineralized zones (Table 1) at the base of inferred mineralization, and below the Expanded Pit Shell within the western shear. Mineralization remains open at depth and will be a target of future exploration drilling.
Geological interpretation and modelling will be undertaken to confirm that structure and grade continuity exists between results reported in this announcement. Further drilling will be required to fully assess the potential of mineralization.
Assay results are yet to be received for MBRDD634, MBRDD640, MBRDD647 to MBRDD665. These results will be reported once received.
SAMPLING, ASSAYING AND QAQC
The sampling technique used in the drill program is half core sampling of PQ (85mm diameter) and mainly HQ (63.5mm diameter) sized diamond drill core using a core saw.
Samples are stored at the Selinsing project stores warehouse before being transported to Port Klang by Monument's regular freight provider. The site has 24-hour security with manned guard house. Samples are shipped directly to SGS Port Klang once every week.
All samples are submitted to SGS Malaysia laboratory in Port Klang, Selangor (An accredited chemical testing facility specializing in natural resources analysis for industrial clients, MS ISO/IEC 17025:2017), for analysis using fire assay (FAA303), ICP (ICP40Q) analysis and CS (CSAO6V) for carbon and sulphur analysis. Pulps and coarse residue samples are returned to site for future QAQC studies.
Certified reference material (CRM) is supplied by Geostats and inserted approximately every 15m, blanks are inserted approximately every 10m. All assay results are verified by Monument staff before being entered into the Microsoft access database. All QAQC data is examined to ensure validate of the results.
All collar locations are surveyed using DGPS by Monument's on-site survey team. Downhole surveying is conducted on all drill holes using a Trushot digital down hole survey tool, captured data is communicated wirelessly from the tool to the handheld device. Surveys are generally undertaken every 30-50m.
Drill core recovery is recorded at the time of drilling by the driller and checked during logging by onsite geology team. Core recovery is determined by measuring each 1m interval. Logging is qualitative in nature recording lithology, grain size, texture, weathering, structure, alteration, veining, sulphides etc. All holes are logged in full.
DRILL PROGRAM PROGRESS
Buffalo Reef/Felda expansion drilling commenced on May 7th, 2025, utilizing two in-house drill rigs; Desco SP 6500SA rigs (350-meter depth capacity). A further seven outsourced drill rigs have since began operation at Buffalo Reef bringing the total number of drill rigs to nine (9).
Stage 1 and Stage 2 drilling for the mine expansion program have now been completed, covering priority targets including the BRC2-BRC3 gap, the BRC3-BRC4 gap, and down-dip extensions. The results will be incorporated into geological interpretation, resource modelling, and future mine-planning work. Monument anticipates all the drilling assays results to be received by June 2026.
To date, one hundred twenty-three (123) drill holes have been completed for 17,136.1m (see Appendix B), with assay results received for ninety-eight (98) holes as of 21st May; nineteen (19) holes remain pending assay results.
A summary of the drilling completed to date is provided in Table 4.
The Mine Expansion Drill Program including drilling strategy and prioritization of target areas and holes will be closely monitored and reviewed regularly and may be altered accordingly. The focus of the drilling and targeted areas remains flexible so as not to disrupt mining activities. To accelerate the exploration programs, we may from time to time engage more drill rigs, from four now up to nine, depending on circumstances.
Table 2: Summary table of drilling completed to date
|Budget
|Holes Completed
|Hole Remaining
|No. Holes
|Meters
|No. Holes
|Meters
|No. Holes
|Meters
|Buffalo Reef/Felda
Mine Expansion
|Stage 1
|57
|6,479
|50
|5,372.1
|0
|0
|Stage 2
|52
|8,898
|65
|10,245.6
|0
|0
|Selinsing
|Stage 1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stage 2
|9
|2100
|8
|1,518.4
|0
|0
|Total
|118
|17,477
|123
|17,136.1
|0
|0
Qualified Person's Statement
The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled and approved by Mr. Jamie Brown BSc, MAIG, Chief Managing Geologist of the Company, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a qualified person as defined by NI43-101.
About Monument
Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY, FSE: D7Q1) is an established Canadian gold producer that 100% owns and operates the Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia and the Murchison Gold Project in the Murchison area of Western Australia. It has 20% interest in Tuckanarra Gold Project, jointly owned by Odyssey Gold Ltd in the same region. The Company employs approximately 280 people in both regions and is committed to the highest standards of environmental management, social responsibility, including health and safety for its employees and neighboring communities and good corporate governance.
Cathy Zhai, President and CEO
Monument Mining Limited
Suite 1580 -1100 Melville Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 4A6
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION visit the company web site at www.monumentmining.com or contact:
Richard Cushing, MMY Vancouver T: +1-604-638-1661 x102 rcushing@monumentmining.com
"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."
Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.
This news release includes statements containing forward-looking information about Monument, its business and future plans ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that involve expectations, plans, objectives or future events that are not historical facts and include the Company's plans with respect to its mineral projects, expectations regarding the completion of the ramp-up period to target production level at Selinsing and the timing thereof, expectations regarding the Company's continuing ability to source explosives from suppliers, expectations regarding completion of the proposed storage shed and ammonium nitrate depot and the timing thereof, and the timing and results of the other proposed programs and events referred to in this news release. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The forward-looking statements in this news release are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and certain other factors include, without limitation: risks related to general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; uncertainties regarding the results of current exploration activities; uncertainties in the progress and timing of development activities, including those related to the ramp-up process at Selinsing and the completion of the proposed storage shed and ammonium nitrate depot; uncertainties and risks related to the Company's ability to source explosives from suppliers; foreign operations risks; other risks inherent in the mining industry and other risks described in the management discussion and analysis of the Company and the technical reports on the Company's projects, all of which are available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Material factors and assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements in this news release include: expectations regarding the estimated cash cost per ounce of gold production and the estimated cash flows which may be generated from the operations, general economic factors and other factors that may be beyond the control of Monument; assumptions and expectations regarding the results of exploration on the Company's projects; assumptions regarding the future price of gold of other minerals; the timing and amount of estimated future production; assumptions regarding the timing and results of development activities, including the ramp-up process at Selinsing and the completion of the proposed storage shed and ammonium nitrate depot; expectations that the Company will continue to be able to source explosives from suppliers in a timely manner; costs of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; exchange rates; and all of the factors and assumptions described in the management discussion and analysis of the Company and the technical reports on the Company's projects, all of which are available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law.
APPENDIX A
Table 3: Assay results table, for twenty-three (23) diamond drill holes reported in this announcement (The reported intervals are downhole lengths and do not represent true widths. True widths will be determined once geological modelling has been completed.)
|Hole ID
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Width (m)
|Intercept
|Comment
|MBRDD622
|37.5
46.6
86.0
93.0
100.5
122.2
138.2
143.5
148.9
|41.7
61.0
87.0
97.0
101.2
123.1
139.6
144.5
155.4
|4.2
14.4
1.0
4.0
0.7
0.9
1.4
1.0
6.5
|0.55g/t Au
0.64g/t Au
0.32g/t Au
0.49g/t Au
0.60g/t Au
0.32g/t Au
0.84g/t Au
0.23g/t Au
0.66g/t Au includes
2.5m@1.35g/t Au from 152.9m
|BRC3
|MBRDD623
|51.5
56
91.3
164
|53.0
56.9
93.9
168.5
|1.5
0.9
2.6
4.5
|0.63g/t Au
0.28g/t Au
1.25g/t Au
1.54g/t Au
|BRC2/BRC3 gap
|MBRDD624
|68.6
109.7
|69.4
113.5
|0.8
3.8
|0.82g/t Au
3.77g/t Au
|BRC2/BRC3 gap
|MBRDD625
|9.9
14.4
45.9
136.9
|11.4
15.9
47.4
142.5
|1.5
1.5
1.5
5.6
|0.21g/t Au
0.24g/t Au
0.26g/t Au
3.58g/t Au
|BRC2/BRC3 gap
|MBRDD626
|64.1
|80.6
|16.5
|3.07g/t Au
|BRC3/BRC4 gap
|MBRDD627
|63.7
84.7
91.2
|73.8
88.1
92.8
|10.1
3.4
1.6
|4.68g/t Au
2.47g/t Au
0.43g/t Au
|BRC2
|MBRDD628
|2.4
58.9
61.6
68.9
78.9
94.3
113.4
|3.9
59.6
67.8
69.7
81.9
95.4
119.2
|1.5
0.7
6.2
0.8
3
1.1
5.8
|0.55g/t Au
4.3g/t Au
1.4g/t Au
3.25g/t Au
5.66g/t Au
13.9g/t Au
1.68g/t Au
|BRC2/BRC3 gap
|MBRDD629
|35.5
39
54.7
61.8
|37.5
46
55.2
64.2
|2
7
0.5
2.6
|0.22g/t Au
3.10g/t Au
0.29g/t Au
0.32g/t Au
|BRC3
|APPENDIX A
Table 3: Assay results table, for twenty-three (23) diamond drill holes reported in this announcement (The reported intervals are downhole lengths and do not represent true widths. True widths will be determined once geological modelling has been completed.)
|Hole ID
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Width (m)
|Intercept
|Comment
|MBRDD630
|21.3
59.0
78.5
|23.0
64.3
84.5
|1.7
5.3
6.0
|2.17g/t Au
3.49g/t Au
2.64g/t Au
|BRC3
|MBRDD631
|44.2
54.4
|50.3
59.0
|6.1
4.6
|6.12g/t Au
0.50g/t Au
|BRC3
|MBRDD632
|0.0
32.2
67.7
|2.2
35.2
83.2
|2.2
3.0
15.5
|1.73g/t Au
2.0g/t Au
2.61g/t Au includes
6m @ 5.62g/t Au from 72.7m
|BRC3
|MBRDD633
|16.1
|17.4
|1.3
|2.14g/t Au
|BRC3/BRC4 GAP
|MBRDD634
|Waiting Results
|MBRDD635
|6.9
79.5
85.5
88.5
94.5
113.5
|15.0
82.5
86.2
91.5
107.0
120.0
|8.1
3.0
0.7
3.0
12.5
6.5
|1.27g/t Au
7.53g/t Au
0.48g/t Au
2.95g/t Au
1.52g/t Au
2.39g/t Au
|BRC3
|MBRDD636
|81.0
|84.9
|3.9
|1.98g/t Au
|BRC2/BRC3 gap
|MBRDD637
|0.0
26.0
48.7
56.8
|1.6
30.8
49.4
57.7
|1.6
4.8
0.7
0.9
|0.43g/t Au
2.81g/t Au
1.99g/t Au
0.49g/t Au
|BRC3/BRC4 gap
|MBRDD638
|28.9
36.7
55.5
100.7
|30.2
39.7
56.2
120.5
|1.3
3.0
0.7
19.8
|0.32g/t Au
0.92g/t Au
0.73g/t Au
1.90g/t Au including
4.3m@2.93g/t Au from 110.2
|BRC3
|MBRDD639
|1.5
10.5
58.5
|3.0
12.0
81.0
|1.5
1.5
22.5
|0.66g/t Au
0.50g/t Au
1.77g/t Au including
7.5m@3.58g/t Au from 64.5m
|BRC3
|MBRDD640
|Waiting Results
|APPENDIX A
Table 3: Assay results table, for twenty-three (23) diamond drill holes reported in this announcement (The reported intervals are downhole lengths and do not represent true widths. True widths will be determined once geological modelling has been completed.)
|MBRDD641
|0
4.3
42
77
|2.0
5.0
63.0
78.5
|2.0
0.7
21.0
1.5
|0.51g/t Au
0.53/t Au
1.99g/t Au
0.39g/t Au
|MBRDD642
|59.0
64.6
70.3
96.0
122.1
|60.0
66.0
77.0
99.8
123.0
|1.0
1.4
6.7
3.8
0.9
|0.86g/t Au
0.68g/t Au
1.53g/t Au
4.6g/t Au
4.0g/t Au
|MBRDD643
|4.5
59.9
71.5
|7.5
67.5
73.5
|3.0
7.6
2.0
|0.33g/t Au
0.53g/t Au
0.43g/t Au
|MBRDD644
|1.5
16.2
38.2
83.6
|3.0
21.7
40.0
95.1
|1.5
5.5
1.8
11.5
|0.31g/t Au
1.92/t Au
0.99g/t Au
1.90g/t Au
|MBRDD645
|22.5
30.2
|23.5
31.5
|1.0
1.3
|1.21g/t Au
0.24g/t Au
|MBRDD646
|100.5
|105
|4.5
|1.47gt Au
|MBRDD647
|Waiting Results
|MBRDD648
|Waiting Results
|MBRDD649
|Waiting Results
|MBRDD650
|Waiting Results
|MBRDD651
|Waiting Results
|MBRDD652
|Waiting Results
|MBRDD653
|Waiting Results
|MBRDD654
|Waiting Results
|MBRDD655
|Waiting Results
|MBRDD656
|Waiting Results
|MBRDD657
|Waiting Results
|MBRDD658
|Waiting Results
|MBRDD659
|Waiting Results
|MBRDD660
|Waiting Results
|MBRDD661
|Waiting Results
|APPENDIX A
Table 3: Assay results table, for twenty-three (23) diamond drill holes reported in this announcement (The reported intervals are downhole lengths and do not represent true widths. True widths will be determined once geological modelling has been completed.)
|MBRDD662
|Waiting Results
|MBRDD663
|Waiting Results
|MBRDD664
|Waiting Results
|MDRDD665
|Waiting Results
APPENDIX B
Table 4: List of completed drill holes at the time of reporting:
|No
|Hole ID
|Mine
East
|Mine
North
|Mine
RL
|MRSO East
|MRSO North
|MRSO
RL
|Depth (m)
|Method
|Size
|Mine (°)
Azim.
|MRSO (°)
Azim.
|Dip (°)
|1
|MBRRCDD01
|627
|3126
|500
|421358.4
|471172.2
|108.4
|171.9
|RC/Diamond
|HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|2
|MBRRCDD02
|458
|2980
|522
|421211.5
|471004.0
|130.7
|122.5
|RC/Diamond
|HQ
|265
|257
|-60
|3
|MBRDD600
|656
|3900
|450
|421278.8
|471942.7
|58.7
|90.6
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|4
|MBRDD601
|645
|3860
|450
|421273.5
|471901.6
|58.3
|100.2
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|5
|MBRDD602
|621
|3880
|450
|421247.0
|471918.0
|58.2
|101.4
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|6
|MBRDD603
|707.4
|4151.5
|492.5
|421294.6
|472198.9
|100.7
|125.4
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|7
|MBRDD604
|771.9
|4040.6
|493.5
|421373.9
|472098.1
|101.7
|140.1
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|8
|MBRDD605
|673.4
|4162.8
|495.8
|421259.3
|472205.4
|104.0
|183.9
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|9
|MBRDD606
|625.9
|4074.3
|455.1
|421224.7
|472111.1
|63.3
|71.4
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|10
|MBRDD607
|554.4
|3707.8
|484.9
|421205.1
|471738.2
|93.1
|50.4
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|11
|MBRDD608
|564.3
|3687.6
|485.3
|421217.8
|471719.6
|93.5
|50.4
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|12
|MBRDD609
|580.4
|3779.9
|455.2
|421220.8
|471813.2
|63.4
|62.4
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|13
|MBRDD610
|786
|4238.9
|495.6
|421360.2
|472296.5
|103.8
|53.4
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|14
|MBRDD611
|640.4
|4200.1
|495.8
|421221.4
|472237.7
|104.0
|130.9
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|15
|MBRDD612
|600.9
|4205.4
|496
|421181.6
|472237.4
|104.0
|110.4
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|16
|MBRDD613
|682.7
|4189.4
|495.8
|421264.8
|472233.0
|104.0
|150.7
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|17
|MBRDD614
|734.1
|4193.7
|495.6
|421315.1
|472244.4
|104.0
|180.3
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|18
|MBRDD615
|786.7
|3861.6
|497.5
|421413.6
|471923.0
|106.0
|180.6
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|19
|MBRDD616
|779.4
|3849.7
|497.7
|421408.1
|471910.2
|106.0
|206.4
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|20
|MBRDD617
|763.3
|3981.4
|496.7
|421373.7
|472038.3
|105.0
|200.4
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|21
|MBRDD618
|779.8
|4017
|494.5
|421385.1
|472075.9
|102.7
|221.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|22
|MDRDD619
|778.1
|3821.5
|497.7
|421410.7
|471882.0
|105.9
|200.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|23
|MBRDD620
|781.3
|3379.6
|493
|421475.7
|471444.9
|101.9
|234.7
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|24
|MBRDD621
|756.6
|3418.4
|490.5
|421445.8
|471479.9
|98.7
|215.4
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|APPENDIX B
Table 4: List of completed drill holes at the time of reporting:
|No
|Hole ID
|Mine
East
|Mine
North
|Mine
RL
|MRSO East
|MRSO North
|MRSO
RL
|Depth (m)
|Method
|Size
|Mine (°)
Azim.
|MRSO (°)
Azim.
|Dip (°)
|25
|MBRDD622
|799.7
|3842.8
|495.5
|421429.1
|471906.2
|103.7
|187.4
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|60
|26
|MBRDD623
|754.6
|3377.7
|490.7
|421449.5
|471439.3
|98.9
|250.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|27
|MBRDD624
|688.5
|3723.5
|510.4
|421335.7
|471772.5
|118.6
|200.3
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|28
|MBRDD625
|729
|3536
|499.7
|421402.0
|471592.5
|107.9
|230.4
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|29
|MBRDD626
|640.5
|3939.3
|450.3
|421258.0
|471979.4
|58.5
|100.2
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|30
|MBRDD627
|639.3
|3920
|450.2
|421259.5
|471960.2
|58.4
|100.5
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|31
|MBRDD628
|711
|3541.6
|494.7
|421383.4
|471595.5
|102.9
|190.4
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|32
|MBRDD629
|630.2
|3939.8
|450.4
|421247.7
|471978.5
|58.6
|80.3
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|33
|MBRDD630
|649.4
|3899.8
|450.4
|421272.3
|471941.6
|58.6
|101.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|34
|MBRDD631
|622.8
|3920.1
|450.1
|421243.2
|471958.0
|58.3
|80.2
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|35
|MBRDD632
|666.134
|3861.162
|450.477
|421294.3
|471905.7
|58.7
|110.2
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-70
|36
|MBRDD633
|658.177
|4055.033
|450.865
|421259.3
|472096.5
|59.1
|80.4
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|80
|72
|-90
|37
|MBRDD634
|623.96
|4038.143
|445.342
|421227.8
|472075.0
|53.5
|50.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|38
|MBRDD635
|660.426
|3980.346
|450.278
|421272.0
|472022.9
|58.5
|120.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|80
|72
|-90
|39
|MBRDD636
|759.781
|3799.571
|499.795
|421395.7
|471857.8
|108.0
|114.9
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|40
|MBRDD637
|667.888
|4039.352
|450.758
|421271.1
|472082.3
|58.9
|98.9
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|41
|MBRDD638
|673.284
|3899.816
|450.836
|421296.0
|471944.9
|59.0
|140.2
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|80
|72
|-90
|42
|MBRDD639
|650.854
|3959.607
|450.362
|421265.4
|472001.0
|58.6
|114.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-80
|43
|MBRDD640
|642.7
|4019.8
|445.4
|421248.9
|472059.5
|53.6
|25.5
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|80
|72
|-90
|44
|MBRDD641
|635.999
|3819.862
|450.534
|421270.2
|471860.5
|58.7
|80.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|80
|72
|-90
|45
|MBRDD642
|668.57
|3620.136
|514.636
|421330.4
|471667.3
|122.8
|145.2
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|46
|MBRDD643
|658.836
|3997.09
|450.31
|421268.1
|472039.2
|58.5
|97.5
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|47
|MBRDD644
|656.934
|3919.745
|450.588
|421277.0
|471962.4
|58.8
|120.2
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|80
|72
|-90
|48
|MBRDD645
|677.352
|3419.767
|454.28
|421367.2
|471470.2
|62.5
|190.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-50
|APPENDIX B
Table 4: List of completed drill holes at the time of reporting:
|No
|Hole ID
|Mine
East
|Mine
North
|Mine
RL
|MRSO East
|MRSO North
|MRSO
RL
|Depth (m)
|Method
|Size
|Mine (°)
Azim.
|MRSO (°)
Azim.
|Dip (°)
|49
|MBRDD646
|665.517
|3698.677
|517.825
|421316.4
|471744.7
|126.0
|140.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|50
|MBRDD647
|733.126
|3501.563
|494.034
|421410.9
|471559.0
|102.2
|120.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-55
|51
|MBRDD648
|659.378
|3996.994
|450.323
|421268.6
|472039.2
|58.5
|97.5
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-80
|52
|MBRDD649
|690.68
|3596.056
|509.504
|421355.7
|471646.6
|117.7
|130.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|53
|MBRDD650
|777.605
|3908.499
|499.522
|421398.1
|471968.1
|107.7
|180.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|900
|892
|-80
|54
|MBRDD651
|772.6
|3463.5
|496
|421455.4
|471526.8
|104.1
|120.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|55
|MBRDD652
|669
|3379
|447.6
|421364.6
|471428.6
|55.7
|120.5
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-55
|56
|MBRDD653
|645.8
|3679.3
|522.4
|421299.6
|471722.7
|130.6
|120.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|57
|MBRDD654
|625.9
|3299.1
|449.9
|421333.1
|471343.5
|58.1
|140.3
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|58
|MBRDD655
|643.6
|3661.1
|521.4
|421300.0
|471704.4
|129.6
|200.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|80
|72
|-90
|59
|MBRDD656
|669.2
|3479.3
|455.2
|421350.8
|471528.0
|63.4
|120.5
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|60
|MBRDD657
|646.3
|3679.6
|522.2
|421300.1
|471723.1
|130.4
|220.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-80
|61
|MBRDD658
|772.5
|3464.1
|496.1
|421455.2
|471527.4
|104.3
|210.5
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|62
|MBRDD659
|776.3
|3911
|499.8
|421396.4
|471970.4
|108.0
|173.5
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|80
|72
|-80
|63
|MBRDD660
|654.2
|3342
|445.2
|421355.1
|471389.9
|53.3
|140.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-70
|64
|MBRDD661
|648.7
|3641.7
|518.9
|421307.7
|471685.9
|127.1
|120.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-55
|65
|MBRDD662
|740.8
|3779.3
|503.3
|421379.7
|471835.0
|111.5
|200.3
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|66
|MBRDD663
|813.3
|3860.1
|495.2
|421440.2
|471925.2
|103.4
|59.2
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-80
|67
|MBRDD664
|785.7
|4560.2
|440.3
|421314.9
|472614.6
|48.5
|150.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|0
|8
|-90
|68
|MBRDD665
|705.4
|4760.1
|512.2
|421207.5
|472801.3
|120.4
|120.1
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|69
|MBRDD666
|704.973
|3555.403
|495.193
|421375.5
|471608.3
|103.4
|150.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|70
|MBRDD667
|803.864
|3881.724
|495.291
|421427.8
|471945.3
|103.5
|202.5
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-90
|71
|MBRDD668
|648.735
|3641.692
|518.933
|421307.8
|471685.9
|127.1
|120.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-80
|72
|MBRDD669
|802.113
|3844.131
|495.255
|421431.3
|471907.8
|103.4
|211.5
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|90
|82
|-80
|APPENDIX B
Table 4: List of completed drill holes at the time of reporting:
|No
|Hole ID
|Mine
East
|Mine
North
|Mine
RL
|MRSO East
|MRSO North
|MRSO
RL
|Depth (m)
|Method
|Size
|Mine (°)
Azim.
|MRSO (°)
Azim.
|Dip (°)
|73
|MBRDD670
|642.697
|4019.834
|445.423
|421248.9
|472059.5
|53.6
|110.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|0
|8
|-90
|74
|MBRDD671
|763.324
|4359.699
|436.619
|421320.8
|472412.9
|44.8
|160.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|75
|MBRDD672
|793.746
|4440.065
|435.65
|421339.7
|472496.7
|43.8
|102.3
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-70
|76
|MBRDD673
|715.932
|3279.229
|494.746
|421425.0
|471336.4
|102.9
|198.5
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-70
|77
|MBRDD674
|703.028
|4136.294
|492.974
|421292.4
|472183.3
|101.2
|200.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|0
|8
|-90
|78
|MBRDD675
|659.021
|4749.517
|514.689
|421163.0
|472784.3
|122.9
|119.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|79
|MBRDD676
|725.479
|3762.727
|505.652
|421366.8
|471816.5
|113.8
|180.3
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|80
|MBRDD677
|736.65
|4338.825
|435.346
|421297.3
|472388.5
|43.5
|100.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|81
|MBRDD678
|713.309
|4300.678
|435.12
|421279.5
|472347.5
|43.3
|100.2
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|82
|MBRDD679
|701.549
|4460.779
|434.556
|421245.5
|472504.3
|42.7
|100.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|0
|8
|-90
|83
|MBRDD680
|771.655
|4538.473
|439.311
|421304.1
|472591.1
|47.5
|110.1
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|84
|MBRDD681
|780.545
|4399.868
|435.512
|421332.2
|472455.1
|43.7
|120.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|85
|MBRDD682
|785.498
|4500.933
|435.799
|421323.0
|472555.8
|44.0
|130.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|86
|MBRDD683
|781.328
|4540.014
|438.711
|421313.4
|472594.0
|46.9
|110.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|87
|MBRDD684
|773.317
|4602.216
|447.586
|421296.8
|472654.4
|55.8
|135.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|88
|MBRDD685
|735.896
|4181.317
|495.461
|421318.6
|472232.4
|103.7
|221.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-90
|89
|MBRDD686
|744.697
|4616.626
|445.553
|421266.4
|472664.7
|53.7
|82.5
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|90
|MBRDD687
|788.75
|4540.507
|438.695
|421320.7
|472595.5
|46.9
|110.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-80
|91
|MBRDD688
|703.028
|4136.294
|492.974
|421292.4
|472183.3
|101.2
|200.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-70
|92
|MBRDD689
|788.841
|4229.946
|495.348
|421364.2
|472288.0
|103.5
|67.5
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-80
|93
|MBRDD690
|703.151
|3737.469
|506.912
|421348.3
|471788.4
|115.1
|150.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|0
|8
|-90
|94
|MBRDD691
|841.89
|4897.038
|498.041
|421323.5
|472956.0
|106.2
|250.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|95
|MBRDD692
|691.39
|3597.199
|509.355
|421356.2
|471647.8
|117.5
|150.2
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-75
|96
|MBRDD693
|751.173
|3964.688
|499.096
|421364.0
|472020.1
|107.3
|40.2
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|APPENDIX B
Table 4: List of completed drill holes at the time of reporting:
|No
|Hole ID
|Mine
East
|Mine
North
|Mine
RL
|MRSO East
|MRSO North
|MRSO
RL
|Depth (m)
|Method
|Size
|Mine (°)
Azim.
|MRSO (°)
Azim.
|Dip (°)
|97
|MBRDD694
|847.515
|4981.076
|501.89
|421317.3
|473040.0
|110.1
|250.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|98
|MBRDD695
|658.803
|3814.701
|454.78
|421293.6
|471858.6
|63.0
|120.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|180
|172
|-60
|99
|MBRDD696
|788.841
|4229.946
|495.348
|421364.2
|472288.0
|103.5
|230.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-80
|100
|MBRDD697
|894.69
|4978.836
|502.717
|421364.3
|473044.3
|110.9
|70.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|101
|MBRDD698
|935.26
|4939.779
|497.829
|421409.9
|473011.3
|106.0
|51.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|102
|MBRDD699
|647.476
|3804.833
|454.912
|421283.7
|471847.3
|63.1
|110.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|0
|8
|-90
|103
|MBRDD700
|895.513
|4939.578
|497.73
|421370.6
|473005.6
|105.9
|60.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|104
|MBRDD701
|857.356
|4317.77
|494.99
|421419.8
|472384.5
|103.3
|220.7
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-55
|105
|MBRDD702
|935.124
|4980.996
|501.241
|421404.0
|473052.1
|109.4
|115.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|106
|MBRDD703
|843.818
|5062.959
|501.598
|421302.2
|473120.5
|109.8
|251.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|107
|MBRDD704
|935.26
|4939.779
|497.829
|421409.9
|473011.3
|106.0
|90.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|108
|MBRDD705
|764.893
|4000.221
|494.781
|421372.7
|472057.2
|103.1
|210.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-55
|109
|MSMDD225
|905.77
|1832.462
|493.465
|421815.4
|469930.4
|101.7
|385.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-80
|110
|MSMDD226
|901.604
|2402.076
|493.109
|421731.6
|470493.8
|101.3
|160.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|111
|MSMDD227
|860.836
|2438.795
|493.12
|421686.1
|470524.5
|101.3
|160.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|112
|MSMDD228
|862.964
|2598.069
|503.332
|421665.9
|470682.5
|111.5
|188.5
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|113
|MSMDD229
|885.976
|2558.881
|503.424
|421694.1
|470646.9
|111.6
|220.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|114
|MSMDD230
|919.326
|2473.604
|495.194
|421739.1
|470567.1
|103.4
|195.0
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|115
|MSMDD231
|845.596
|2519.554
|499.486
|421659.7
|470602.3
|107.7
|32.5
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-60
|116
|MSMDD232
|845.419
|2520
|499.612
|421659.4
|470602.7
|107.9
|203.5
|Diamond
|PQ/HQ
|270
|262
|-80
|117
|MBRRC578
|351.468
|2955.222
|522.423
|421109.4
|470964.6
|131.0
|60.0
|RC
|102mm
|270
|262
|-60
|118
|MBRRC579
|589.343
|4176.6295
|496.1242
|421174.1
|472207.3
|104.3
|84.0
|RC
|102mm
|270
|262
|-60
|119
|MBRRC580
|588.489
|4147.405
|485.7
|421177.4
|472178.2
|93.9
|80.0
|RC
|102mm
|270
|262
|-60
|120
|MBRRC581
|787.2208
|4240.1564
|495.6575
|421361.2
|472297.9
|103.8
|84.0
|RC
|102mm
|270
|262
|-60
|APPENDIX B
Table 4: List of completed drill holes at the time of reporting:
|No
|Hole ID
|Mine
East
|Mine
North
|Mine
RL
|MRSO East
|MRSO North
|MRSO
RL
|Depth (m)
|Method
|Size
|Mine (°)
Azim.
|MRSO (°)
Azim.
|Dip (°)
|121
|MBRRC610
|606.483
|3811.902
|450.431
|421242.1
|471848.5
|59.0
|50.0
|RC
|102mm
|270
|262
|-60
|122
|MBRRC611
|592.322
|3803.191
|450.293
|421229.3
|471837.9
|58.0
|50.0
|RC
|102mm
|270
|262
|-60
|123
|MBRRC612
|630.4193
|3819.9753
|450.5665
|421264.7
|471859.9
|59.0
|60.0
|RC
|102mm
|270
|262
|-60
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/deafbe78-a559-4a32-9111-86442f9ed370
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5feea85-8095-4efd-84ce-9c4389986528
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/101cb08a-0fa7-45f4-b230-d5f80d8f765a
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7af10947-951f-4501-a2bb-836ee70ce0e8
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4895bcd1-5f15-405c-8541-505c548dc400
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7dd6d780-dae5-42ca-b5a4-b2e2a5d0b73f
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9090e9c6-a316-4825-a945-7c197480e8a2
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46d9ac3b-be08-4245-a60f-9251a6e8be1e