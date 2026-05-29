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WKN: A0DKXK | ISIN: EE3100001751 | Ticker-Symbol: FQE
Lang & Schwarz
30.05.26 | 10:18
1,145 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
SILVANO FASHION GROUP AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILVANO FASHION GROUP AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1101,18010:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.05.2026 22:06 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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AS Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for QI of 2026 (unaudited)

AS Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for QI of 2026 (unaudited)

Selected Financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for Q1 of 2026 compared to Q1 of 2025 and 31.03.2026 compared to 31.12.2025 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR03m 202603m 2025Change
Revenue11 81612 016-1.7%
Gross Profit6 6565 84413.9%
Operating profit1 6911 40220.6%
EBITDA2 5302 16516.9%
Net profit for the period1 0462 969-64.8%
Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company9132 752-66.8%
Earnings per share (EUR)0,030,08-62.5%
Operating cash flow for the period1 822-2 618N/A
in thousands of EUR31.03.202631.12.2025Change
Total assets94 87893 8471.1%
Total current assets80 95279 6591.6%
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company77 93276 7681.5%
Cash and cash equivalents7 7356 63916.5%
Short-term deposits over 3 months38 38738 3110.2%
Margin analysis, %03m 202603m 2025Change
Gross profit56.348.615.8%
Operating profit14.311.722.2%
EBITDA21.418.018.9%
Net profit8.924.7-64.0%
Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company7.722.9-66.4%
Financial ratios, %31.03.202631.12.2025Change
ROA7.910.0-21.0%
ROE9.812.5-21.6%
Price to earnings ratio (P/E)5.84.918.4%
Current ratio9.48.69.3%
Quick ratio5.85.211.5%

Financial performance

The Group's sales amounted 11 816 thousand EUR during Q1 of 2026, representing a 1.7% decrease as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, wholesale decreased by 13.6%, measured in EUR.

The Group's gross profit during Q1 of 2026 amounted to 6 656 thousand EUR and increase by 13.9% compared to previous year. The gross margin during Q1 of 2026 increased by 15.8% compared to Q1 of 2025. The cost of sold goods decreased by 16.4%.

Consolidated operating profit for Q1 of 2026 amounted to 1 691 thousand EUR, compared to 1 402 thousand EUR for Q1 of 2025, increase by 20.6%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 14.3% for Q1 of 2026 (11.7% for Q1 of 2025). Consolidated EBITDA for Q1 of 2026 increased by 16.9% and amounted to 2 530 thousand EUR, which is 21.4% in margin terms (2 165 thousand EUR and 18.0% for Q1 of 2025).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for Q1 of 2026 amounted 913 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 2 752 thousand EUR for Q1 of 2025, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for Q1 of 2026 was 7.7% against net profit margin 22.9% for Q1 of 2025.

Financial position

As of 31 March 2026, consolidated assets amounted to 94 878 thousand EUR representing increase by 1.1% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2025.

Trade and other receivables increased by 450 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2025 and amounted to 1 779 thousand EUR as of 31 March 2026. Inventory balance decreased by 291 thousand EUR and amounted to 30 946 thousand EUR as of 31 March 2026.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 1 164 thousand EUR and amounted to 77 932 thousand EUR as of 31 March 2026. Current liabilities decreased by 704 thousand EUR during Q1 of 2026.

Investments

During Q1 of 2026 the Group's investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 45 thousand EUR, in previous year same 90 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 31 March 2026, the Group employed 1 612 employees, including 553 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2025 there were 1 639 employees, including 552 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during Q1 of 2026 amounted 4 305 thousand EUR (3 929 thousand EUR in Q1 2025). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 347 thousand EUR.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EURNote31.03.202631.12.2025
UnauditedAudited
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents27 7356 639
Short-term deposits over 3 months238 38738 311
Trade and other receivables31 7791 329
Prepayments and other tax receivables32 0462 106
Other assets 5937
Inventories430 94631 237
Total current assets 80 95279 659
Non-current assets
Non-current receivables 315313
Investments in associates 9397
Investments in other shares 222221
Deferred tax asset 3 6423 656
Intangible assets 649658
Investment property 858859
Property, plant and equipment58 1478 384
Total non-current assets 13 92614 188
TOTAL ASSETS 94 87893 847
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Current lease liabilities 1 9392 519
Trade and other payables64 8225 506
Tax liabilities 1 8271 267
Total current liabilities 8 5889 292
Non-current liabilities
Non-current lease liabilities 3 7933 389
Non-current provisions 4645
Total non-current liabilities 3 8393 434
Total liabilities 12 42712 726
Equity
Share capital73 6003 600
Share premium 4 9674 967
Statutory reserve capital 1 3061 306
Unrealised exchange rate differences -18 698-18 949
Retained earnings 86 75785 844
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 77 93276 768
Non-controlling interest 4 5194 353
Total equity 82 45181 121
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 94 87893 847

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EURNote1Q 20261Q 2025
UnauditedUnaudited
Revenue from contracts with customers911 81612 016
Cost of goods sold -5 160-6 172
Gross Profit 6 6565 844
Distribution expenses -3 346-3 020
Administrative expenses -1 542-1 283
Other operating income 10263
Other operating expenses -179-202
Operating profit 1 6911 402
Currency exchange income/(expense) -2591 833
Other finance income/(expenses) 121112
Net finance income -1381 945
Profit (loss) from associates using equity method -4-7
Profit before tax 1 5493 340
Income tax expense -503-371
Profit for the period 1 0462 969
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Parent company 9132 752
Non-controlling interest 133217
Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR)80,030,08

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EURNote1Q 20261Q 2025
UnauditedUnaudited
Profit for the period 1 0462 969
Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations2841 914
Total other comprehensive income for the period 2841 914
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 1 3304 883
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Parent company 1 1644 396
Non-controlling interest 166487

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EURNote03m 202603m 2025
Cash flow from operating activities UnauditedUnaudited
Profit for the period 1 0462 969
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 839763
Share of profit of equity accounted investees 47
Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment 60
Net finance income / costs 138-1 945
Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables 04
Provision for inventories 11
Income tax expense 503371
Change in inventories 291-3 835
Change in trade and other receivables -465-501
Change in trade and other payables -347-188
Interest paid 0-4
Income tax paid -194-260
Net cash flow from operating activities 1 822-2 618
Cash flow from investing activities
Interest received 368249
Dividends received 012
Purchase of other financial investments -18 240-16 400
Proceeds from other financial investments 18 14011 500
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 21
Loans granted 0-11
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -45-90
Acquisition of intangible assets -5-20
Net cash flow from investing activities 220-4 759
Cash flow from financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings 0500
Repayment of borrowings 0-500
Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities -741-566
Interest paid on lease liabilities -217-208
Dividends paid 00
Net cash flow from financing activities -958-774
Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents 1 084-8 151
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period26 6397 683
Effect of translation to presentation currency 842 919
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held -72-103
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period27 7352 348

AS Silvano Fashion Group
Phone: +372 6845 000
Email: info@silvanofashion.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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