AS Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for QI of 2026 (unaudited)

Selected Financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for Q1 of 2026 compared to Q1 of 2025 and 31.03.2026 compared to 31.12.2025 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR 03m 2026 03m 2025 Change Revenue 11 816 12 016 -1.7% Gross Profit 6 656 5 844 13.9% Operating profit 1 691 1 402 20.6% EBITDA 2 530 2 165 16.9% Net profit for the period 1 046 2 969 -64.8% Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company 913 2 752 -66.8% Earnings per share (EUR) 0,03 0,08 -62.5% Operating cash flow for the period 1 822 -2 618 N/A in thousands of EUR 31.03.2026 31.12.2025 Change Total assets 94 878 93 847 1.1% Total current assets 80 952 79 659 1.6% Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 77 932 76 768 1.5% Cash and cash equivalents 7 735 6 639 16.5% Short-term deposits over 3 months 38 387 38 311 0.2% Margin analysis, % 03m 2026 03m 2025 Change Gross profit 56.3 48.6 15.8% Operating profit 14.3 11.7 22.2% EBITDA 21.4 18.0 18.9% Net profit 8.9 24.7 -64.0% Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 7.7 22.9 -66.4% Financial ratios, % 31.03.2026 31.12.2025 Change ROA 7.9 10.0 -21.0% ROE 9.8 12.5 -21.6% Price to earnings ratio (P/E) 5.8 4.9 18.4% Current ratio 9.4 8.6 9.3% Quick ratio 5.8 5.2 11.5%

Financial performance

The Group's sales amounted 11 816 thousand EUR during Q1 of 2026, representing a 1.7% decrease as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, wholesale decreased by 13.6%, measured in EUR.

The Group's gross profit during Q1 of 2026 amounted to 6 656 thousand EUR and increase by 13.9% compared to previous year. The gross margin during Q1 of 2026 increased by 15.8% compared to Q1 of 2025. The cost of sold goods decreased by 16.4%.

Consolidated operating profit for Q1 of 2026 amounted to 1 691 thousand EUR, compared to 1 402 thousand EUR for Q1 of 2025, increase by 20.6%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 14.3% for Q1 of 2026 (11.7% for Q1 of 2025). Consolidated EBITDA for Q1 of 2026 increased by 16.9% and amounted to 2 530 thousand EUR, which is 21.4% in margin terms (2 165 thousand EUR and 18.0% for Q1 of 2025).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for Q1 of 2026 amounted 913 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 2 752 thousand EUR for Q1 of 2025, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for Q1 of 2026 was 7.7% against net profit margin 22.9% for Q1 of 2025.

Financial position

As of 31 March 2026, consolidated assets amounted to 94 878 thousand EUR representing increase by 1.1% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2025.

Trade and other receivables increased by 450 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2025 and amounted to 1 779 thousand EUR as of 31 March 2026. Inventory balance decreased by 291 thousand EUR and amounted to 30 946 thousand EUR as of 31 March 2026.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 1 164 thousand EUR and amounted to 77 932 thousand EUR as of 31 March 2026. Current liabilities decreased by 704 thousand EUR during Q1 of 2026.

Investments

During Q1 of 2026 the Group's investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 45 thousand EUR, in previous year same 90 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 31 March 2026, the Group employed 1 612 employees, including 553 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2025 there were 1 639 employees, including 552 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during Q1 of 2026 amounted 4 305 thousand EUR (3 929 thousand EUR in Q1 2025). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 347 thousand EUR.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EUR Note 31.03.2026 31.12.2025 Unaudited Audited ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2 7 735 6 639 Short-term deposits over 3 months 2 38 387 38 311 Trade and other receivables 3 1 779 1 329 Prepayments and other tax receivables 3 2 046 2 106 Other assets 59 37 Inventories 4 30 946 31 237 Total current assets 80 952 79 659 Non-current assets Non-current receivables 315 313 Investments in associates 93 97 Investments in other shares 222 221 Deferred tax asset 3 642 3 656 Intangible assets 649 658 Investment property 858 859 Property, plant and equipment 5 8 147 8 384 Total non-current assets 13 926 14 188 TOTAL ASSETS 94 878 93 847 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current lease liabilities 1 939 2 519 Trade and other payables 6 4 822 5 506 Tax liabilities 1 827 1 267 Total current liabilities 8 588 9 292 Non-current liabilities Non-current lease liabilities 3 793 3 389 Non-current provisions 46 45 Total non-current liabilities 3 839 3 434 Total liabilities 12 427 12 726 Equity Share capital 7 3 600 3 600 Share premium 4 967 4 967 Statutory reserve capital 1 306 1 306 Unrealised exchange rate differences -18 698 -18 949 Retained earnings 86 757 85 844 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 77 932 76 768 Non-controlling interest 4 519 4 353 Total equity 82 451 81 121 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 94 878 93 847

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EUR Note 1Q 2026 1Q 2025 Unaudited Unaudited Revenue from contracts with customers 9 11 816 12 016 Cost of goods sold -5 160 -6 172 Gross Profit 6 656 5 844 Distribution expenses -3 346 -3 020 Administrative expenses -1 542 -1 283 Other operating income 102 63 Other operating expenses -179 -202 Operating profit 1 691 1 402 Currency exchange income/(expense) -259 1 833 Other finance income/(expenses) 121 112 Net finance income -138 1 945 Profit (loss) from associates using equity method -4 -7 Profit before tax 1 549 3 340 Income tax expense -503 -371 Profit for the period 1 046 2 969 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent company 913 2 752 Non-controlling interest 133 217 Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR) 8 0,03 0,08

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EUR Note 1Q 2026 1Q 2025 Unaudited Unaudited Profit for the period 1 046 2 969 Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 284 1 914 Total other comprehensive income for the period 284 1 914 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 1 330 4 883 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent company 1 164 4 396 Non-controlling interest 166 487

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EUR Note 03m 2026 03m 2025 Cash flow from operating activities Unaudited Unaudited Profit for the period 1 046 2 969 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 839 763 Share of profit of equity accounted investees 4 7 Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment 6 0 Net finance income / costs 138 -1 945 Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables 0 4 Provision for inventories 1 1 Income tax expense 503 371 Change in inventories 291 -3 835 Change in trade and other receivables -465 -501 Change in trade and other payables -347 -188 Interest paid 0 -4 Income tax paid -194 -260 Net cash flow from operating activities 1 822 -2 618 Cash flow from investing activities Interest received 368 249 Dividends received 0 12 Purchase of other financial investments -18 240 -16 400 Proceeds from other financial investments 18 140 11 500 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 2 1 Loans granted 0 -11 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -45 -90 Acquisition of intangible assets -5 -20 Net cash flow from investing activities 220 -4 759 Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 0 500 Repayment of borrowings 0 -500 Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities -741 -566 Interest paid on lease liabilities -217 -208 Dividends paid 0 0 Net cash flow from financing activities -958 -774 Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents 1 084 -8 151 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 2 6 639 7 683 Effect of translation to presentation currency 84 2 919 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held -72 -103 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 2 7 735 2 348

AS Silvano Fashion Group

Phone: +372 6845 000

Email: info@silvanofashion.com