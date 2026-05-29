Gold Strategy Inc.: Gold Strategy Announces Termination Of Previously Announced Strategic Investment

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VANCOUVER, BC, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Gold Strategy Inc. (TSXV: GST) (the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated May 14, 2026 announcing a proposed strategic investment with Instant Finance and Consulting AG ("InstaFin") (the "Investment"), the Company and InstaFin have mutually agreed not to proceed with the Investment at this time.

About Gold Strategy

Gold Strategy Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of mineral properties.

GOLD STRATEGY INC.

Reno J. Calabrigo, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORAMATION

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation as may be amended from time to time. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained, including applicable concession renewals and permitting; that political and legal developments will be consistent with current expectations; that currency and exchange rates will be consistent with current levels; and that there will be no signi?cant disruptions affecting the Company. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could di?er materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements involve signi?cant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to di?er materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies, including costs and expenses, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently ?led management's discussion and analysis, available on www.sedarplus.com. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Gold Strategy Inc.

For further information, please contact: Reno J. Calabrigo, CEO, Tel: +1 (647) 402-0957, Email: [email protected]