

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The greenback fell to 3-day lows of 1.3485 against the pound and 159.09 against the yen.



The greenback dropped to more than a 2-week low of 0.7795 against the franc and a fresh 2-week low of 1.1685 against the euro.



The currency is seen finding support around 1.43 against the pound, 150.00 against the yen, 0.76 against the franc and 1.22 against the euro.



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