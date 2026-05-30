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WKN: A41Z06 | ISIN: IE0008D7EWV5 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.05.26 | 21:58
6,925 US-Dollar
-1,07 % -0,075
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
30.05.2026 13:02 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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SMX Public Limited: SMX and the Age of Parity: Recycled Plastic Is No Longer a Sustainability Choice-It's an Economic Imperative

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2026 / Recycled plastic is no longer just a sustainability gesture. For years, it was treated as a responsible choice, a brand signal, or a way for companies to show progress toward environmental goals.

That era is changing.

A new materials economy is emerging, shaped by energy volatility, rising transportation costs, tariffs, supply-chain disruption, higher manufacturing inputs, and the growing threat of plastic-related taxes. Together, those pressures are forcing manufacturers, retailers, brands, and consumers to confront a new reality: plastic is not only an environmental issue. It is now an affordability issue.

Plastic is embedded in modern life. It protects food, medicine, electronics, household goods, textiles, logistics, transportation, and consumer products used every day. When the cost of virgin plastic rises, the impact moves far beyond packaging. It travels through production, shipping, retail pricing, and household budgets.

That is where the Age of Parity begins.

The Age of Parity is the point at which recycled plastic and virgin plastic begin to converge in economic importance. As fossil-based feedstocks become more expensive and less predictable, recycled plastic shifts from being a secondary sustainability option to a strategic industrial input. The case for recycled plastic is no longer only about doing what is better for the environment. Increasingly, it is about doing what is necessary for cost control, supply resilience, and long-term competitiveness.

But recycled plastic cannot scale on aspiration alone.

For manufacturers to replace virgin plastic with recycled material at meaningful levels, they need confidence in what they are buying. They need proof of origin. They need verified recycled content. They need documentation that can satisfy procurement teams, regulators, auditors, suppliers, brands, and consumers. In short, recycled plastic needs identity.

SMX provides technology designed to give materials that identity. Through its molecular marking technology, SMX can embed an invisible, durable marker directly into materials and connect that physical marker to a secure digital record. That allows recycled plastic to carry verifiable data about its origin, composition, recycled content, chain of custody, lifecycle history, and compliance status.

This matters because the future of recycling depends not only on whether companies use recycled material, but whether they can prove it.

Recent media coverage has pointed to the same shift. Reports examining plastic verification, material traceability, and sustainability claims have highlighted the growing role of proof, authentication, and auditable data in reshaping how companies manage recycled materials and supply-chain risk.

For SMX, the conclusion is clear: recycled plastic must move from claim to certification.

The company's platform supports molecular marking, instant authentication, blockchain-backed digital records, digital material passports, provenance tracking, chain-of-custody verification, recycled-content certification, lifecycle monitoring, compliance documentation, and data-backed recycling validation. Together, these tools help transform recycled plastic from an uncertain input into a trusted industrial material.

Without verification, recycled plastic remains vulnerable to inconsistent documentation, weak pricing confidence, limited adoption, and market skepticism. With verification, it can become a scalable material option that helps manufacturers reduce exposure to oil-linked input costs and strengthen supply-chain resilience.

That is why recycled plastic is becoming more than the environmentally preferred choice. In a growing number of applications, it is becoming the economically rational one.

The affordability story and the recycling story are no longer separate. They are becoming the same story.

As the cost of oil-linked production continues to pressure manufacturers and consumers, the value of verified recycled materials rises. In the Age of Parity, recycling can no longer rely on promises. It must be backed by evidence.

About SMX

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW) provides technology for molecular marking, authentication, traceability, and digital material identity. The company's platform connects physical materials to secure digital records, enabling verification of origin, composition, chain of custody, lifecycle history, recycled content, and compliance across global supply chains.

Contact:
Billy White/ billywhite@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-and-the-age-of-parity-recycled-plastic-is-no-longer-a-sustai-1171914

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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