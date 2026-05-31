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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
31.05.2026 04:02 Uhr
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Elektros, Inc.: Global EV Charging Patent Update: Elektros Inc. Continues To Advance and Protect Its Intellectual Property as EV Infrastructure Opportunities Expand Worldwide

Elektros Inc. • Publicly Traded • Ticker Symbol:ELEK

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 30, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is pleased to provide shareholders with an update regarding the Company's intellectual property initiatives surrounding U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100, entitled "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles."

The Company recently received correspondence from intellectual property counsel representing Volkswagen Group of America acknowledging receipt of Elektros' communication concerning the Company's patented EV charging technology. The correspondence indicates that Volkswagen's legal team intends to review the Company's patent and the matters raised in Elektros' letter.

Elektros believes that protecting and enforcing its intellectual property portfolio is an important responsibility to its shareholders. The Company's management remains committed to safeguarding the value of its patented technologies and ensuring that its intellectual property rights are appropriately respected.

"Our patent represents years of research, development, and dedication," stated Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc. "We believe innovative charging solutions will continue to play an important role in the future evolution of electric vehicle infrastructure. As a company, we remain diligent in protecting our intellectual property and advancing technologies designed to improve the EV ownership experience."

The Company's patented Multi-Port Charging Assembly technology is directed toward addressing one of the most significant challenges facing electric vehicle adoption: charging convenience and charging time.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding patent protection efforts, intellectual property rights, licensing opportunities, future business initiatives, commercialization efforts, anticipated technological advancements, charging infrastructure developments, shareholder value creation, strategic opportunities, and future corporate performance.

Contact Information
Elektros Inc.
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Website: www.elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/global-ev-charging-patent-update-elektros-inc.-continues-to-advance-and-protect-its-inte-1172037

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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