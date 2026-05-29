Elektros, Inc.: Microcap Investors Worldwide: An Opportunity to Participate in the Future of Hard Rock Lithium Mining and EV Patent Technology - Discover Elektros Inc.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / Elektros Inc. Ticker Symbol: ELEK: As global financial markets continue surging with renewed investor enthusiasm, Elektros Inc. is pleased to announce increasing worldwide awareness surrounding the Company's hard rock lithium mining vision and patented EV charging technology.

According to coverage and commentary from major financial media outlets including Benzinga, Reuters, and the Financial Times, lithium demand continues rising rapidly due to the worldwide transition toward electric transportation and battery storage systems.

Financial Times has extensively discussed how lithium has become one of the world's most strategically important commodities as nations and manufacturers continue competing to secure long-term battery supply chains.

Reuters has also highlighted the growing importance of high-speed charging infrastructure as governments and manufacturers worldwide continue investing heavily into EV charging networks.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly emphasized the importance of lithium for electric vehicle battery production as electric vehicle adoption expands globally.

"Our vision is centered around the future of electric mobility, battery infrastructure, and critical minerals," stated Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws.

Contact Information:

Elektros Inc.

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/microcap-investors-worldwide-an-opportunity-to-participate-in-the-future-of-hard-rock-li-1171774