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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ELEKTROS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ELEKTROS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
28.05.2026 16:02 Uhr
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Elektros, Inc.: Global Penny Stock and Microcap Momentum Continues Building as Worldwide Investors Discover Elektros Inc.'s Vision for Hard Rock Lithium Mining and EV Patent Technology

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC Pink:ELEK) As U.S. equity markets continue rallying near historic highs, Elektros Inc. is pleased to announce growing worldwide interest from penny stock and microcap investors who are increasingly discovering the company's long-term vision surrounding hard rock lithium mining operations and its patented EV charging technology.

The Company believes the accelerating global demand for lithium, electric vehicle infrastructure, and energy storage solutions continues to create significant momentum across emerging growth sectors. Elektros Inc. remains focused on building shareholder awareness while advancing its strategic initiatives tied to hard rock lithium opportunities and next-generation EV charging solutions.

"Our vision is centered around the future of energy, transportation, and critical minerals," stated Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros Inc. "We believe lithium remains one of the most important commodities in the global electrification movement, while high-speed EV charging infrastructure continues becoming increasingly essential around the world. We are extremely excited about the growing awareness surrounding Elektros and what we believe is only the beginning of a much larger movement ahead."

The Company's patented EV charging technology is designed to significantly reduce charging times for electric vehicles, while its lithium initiatives remain focused on supporting the rapidly expanding EV battery sector and future energy storage demands.

As markets continue attracting renewed investor enthusiasm reminiscent of previous periods of strong market expansion, Elektros Inc. believes the Company is positioned to continue building awareness among investors globally who are actively seeking emerging opportunities within the lithium and electric vehicle sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Elektros Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Elektros Inc.
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Website: www.elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/global-penny-stock-and-microcap-momentum-continues-building-as-worldwide-investors-disco-1171416

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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