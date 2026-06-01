

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar rise to a 4-day high of 159.50 against the yen, from Friday's closing value of 159.27.



Against the Swiss franc, the euro and the pound, the greenback edged up to 0.7834, 1.1641 and 1.3446 from last week's closing quotes of 0.7812, 1.1660 and 1.3461, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback edged up to 0.7177, 0.5965 and 1.3814 from last week's closing quotes of 0.7184, 0.5989 and 1.3796, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 161.00 against the yen, 0.79 against the franc, 1.15 against the euro, 1.33 against the pound, 0.73 against the aussie, 0.57 against the kiwi and 1.39 against the loonie.



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