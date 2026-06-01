Combining Uber's mobility network, Autobrains' Agentic AI, and NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion

Launching a Munich robotaxi service designed to scale into a fully autonomous fleet

Creating an OEM-agnostic model for autonomous ride-hailing across vehicle platforms

Uber (NYSE: UBER), and Autobrains announced at GTC Taipei today a strategic collaboration to launch a robotaxi program in Munich, combining Uber's ride-hailing platform, Autobrains' agentic autonomous driving intelligence, and NVIDIA DRIVE robotaxi-ready level 4 Hyperion platform to support scalable autonomous mobility for commercial ride-hailing.

Pending regulatory approval, Munich will serve as the first deployment city for the robotaxi program, establishing an OEM-agnostic model to scale autonomous ride-hailing across vehicle platforms and urban markets. As one of Europe's leading automotive hubs, with dense city streets, high-speed road networks, and a thoughtful German regulatory framework, Munich provides the right launch environment for commercially scalable autonomous mobility.

Autonomy has often depended on custom vehicles, heavy sensor stacks, and compute architectures that are much harder to commercialize at scale. Autobrains' Agentic AI is designed to change that enabling robust, real-time decision-making on standard automotive sensor configurations and efficient, accelerated compute, with the flexibility to deploy across OEM platforms.

The collaboration combines three essential layers for scalable robotaxi deployment: Autobrains' Agentic AI autonomous driving technology, the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion platform, and Uber's global mobility network and operational experience. Together, they establish an OEM-agnostic model to move autonomous ride-hailing from isolated deployments to repeatable, scalable fleet infrastructure.

Autobrains' Agentic AI represents a new path to autonomy. Rather than relying on a single, monolithic end-to-end model to handle the full driving task, Autobrains decomposes driving into specialized agents, each focused on a specific driving context or decision dimension.

These agents continuously evaluate context, reason across multiple possible actions, and select responses in real time. This enables more robust behavior in complex, unpredictable environments, while maintaining the efficiency needed to deploy across fleets and OEM platforms.

The program is designed to integrate across vehicle platforms and operate within Uber's ride-hailing ecosystem. For automakers, it creates a practical path to participate in autonomous ride-hailing by combining vehicle platforms with autonomous technology, marketplace access, and fleet operations.

"Autonomous driving will not scale by relying on a single model to solve every driving scenario," said Igal Raichelgauz, CEO and Founder of Autobrains. "It requires systems that can reason, adapt, and make decisions under uncertainty. With Uber and NVIDIA, we are bringing this approach into autonomous ride-hailing combining Agentic AI with the mobility platform and automotive compute needed to support scalable robotaxi operations across cities, vehicles, and real-world conditions."

"For automakers and autonomy developers, the challenge is not just building autonomous vehicles it's bringing them into a commercial network where they can reliably serve riders at scale," said Sarfraz Maredia, Global Head of Autonomous Mobility Delivery at Uber. "This program creates a new path to do that by combining vehicle-agnostic autonomy, leading AI compute, and Uber's ride-hailing platform."

"Robotaxi services require high-performance AI compute, a robust autonomous driving architecture and a path to deployment across real vehicle platforms," said Rishi Dhall, vice president of automotive at NVIDIA. "By combining NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion with Autobrains' Agentic AI and Uber's global mobility network, this collaboration can help accelerate the development of safe, scalable, software-defined autonomous ride-hailing fleets."

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 75 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About Autobrains

Autobrains is an AI company bringing autonomous driving to every car through its Agentic AI technology a new approach to driving intelligence designed to operate on standard sensors and automotive-grade compute. The company holds over 300 patents and is working with leading OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to enable scalable, cost-efficient ADAS and autonomous driving.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260531489463/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Name Liat Rostock

Title VP Marketing

Email liat.rostock@autobrains.ai