Collaboration highlights the growing role of agentic AI in transforming physical product development.

Synera, the agentic AI platform powering the full product development value chain, today announced it is one of the first companies in the design and simulation space to work with NVIDIA NemoClaw, blueprint for building specialized agents capable of executing long-running engineering workflows safely, securely, at enterprise scale.

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Synera orchestrates specialized AI agents across CAD, meshing, manufacturing simulation, and structural analysis utilizing NVIDIA NemoClaw.

This milestone positions Synera among a select group of software leaders helping shape how agentic AI systems will support engineers across design, simulation and engineering workflows. Combining NVIDIA AI foundation models and blueprint with Synera's expertise in agentic AI specialized in R&D and mechanical engineering, this paves the way for autonomous AI agents that could compress simulation and design cycles from weeks into hours, enabling teams to iterate faster and focus human expertise on higher-value exploration and innovation.

The announcement comes as new research underscores AI's growing impact on technical and engineering professions. Anthropic's Report Labor Market Impacts of AI: A new measure and early evidence, released March 2026, found that engineering and computer-related fields are seeing significant AI-driven workflow change, particularly in areas involving repetitive analysis, simulation and technical documentation. The report also notes that AI usage in professional settings remains far below its theoretical potential, signaling significant room for adoption in specialized industries such as manufacturing.

Synera's leadership in applying agentic AI to the engineering domain and its experience deploying agentic systems tailored for design and simulation use cases enable it to develop secure, enterprise-ready AI agents that can support longer-running engineering tasks, including simulation execution, results interpretation and end-to-end workflow automation.

"Manufacturers are entering a new era where agentic AI can meaningfully accelerate highly complex end-to-end workflows, and not just individual steps in a process," said Andrew Sartorelli, VP of software partnerships at Synera. "The work Synera has been doing in agentic AI for engineering for years demonstrates how AI agents can help teams move faster, reduce repetitive work, keep quality standards high, and unlock new levels of innovation across design, engineering and simulation."

"Engineering and design teams are constrained by repetitive analysis and long-running simulations that can slow product development," said Tim Costa, vice president and general manager of computational engineering at NVIDIA. "With the NVIDIA NemoClaw blueprint, Synera can help enterprises deploy autonomous AI agents that continuously reason, plan and execute complex engineering workflows at scale."

Unlike consumer-oriented AI assistants, the NVIDIA NemoClaw blueprint is designed for developers building enterprise deployments, emphasizing secure runtime environments, domain-specific skills and long-duration task execution. The architecture is intended to support AI systems capable of operating continuously across engineering workflows that may span hours, days or weeks.

The collaboration marks another milestone in Synera's growing ecosystem of partnerships across the enterprise software landscape, that today includes partners like Autodesk, Cadence, PTC, Siemens, and many more; reinforcing the company's position as being at the forefront of agentic AI for the engineering domain. Synera anticipates making available the capability to deploy using the NVIDIA NemoClaw blueprint to customers in H2 2026.

ABOUT SYNERA

Synera develops the agentic AI platform for engineering, enabling companies to automate and orchestrate complex product development workflows across 80+ CAx and proprietary tools. Trusted by global leaders including BMW, Airbus, and NASA, Synera's AI agents act as digital engineers, accelerating development cycles by up to 10x while reducing complexity, costs, and material usage. Founded in 2018 in Bremen, Germany, with a growing U.S. presence in Boston and San Francisco, Synera integrates directly into existing engineering environments, allowing teams to securely deploy AI-driven workflows without disrupting legacy systems and scale innovation across the full engineering value chain.

For more information, visit Synera's website at https://www.synera.io/.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Emily Taylor

Synera@antennagroup.com