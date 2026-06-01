Anglesey Mining Plc - Change of Non-Executive Directors

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01

1 June 2026

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or the "Company")

Change of Non-Executive Directors

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM: AYM), the UK-based mineral exploration and development company and the 100% owner of the Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS project in Anglesey, North Wales, is pleased to announce the appointment of Messrs. Martin Wood and Taj Singh to the Board as Independent Non-Executive Directors, effective immediately. Martin and Taj will replace Andrew King and Doug Hall, who are stepping down from the Board with immediate effect.

Martin, who is the founder and Managing Director of Vicarage Capital, an FCA-registered brokerage house which aids junior and mid-cap resource companies, was the CEO of ASX-listed Kogi Iron Limited between 2017 and 2019 and, since 2022, has been the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director and Remuneration Committee Chair at AIM-listed Tungsten West Limited.

Before Vicarage Capital, Martin worked in corporate finance at NM Rothschild & Sons, Standard Bank and Benfield Advisory, providing services to resource companies. Martin was a director of Royal Helium Limited, which went into a Voluntary Company Arrangement with its bondholders in 2023.

Martin holds an MBA from Exeter University.

Martin currently holds no direct interests in the Company's ordinary shares.

Martin Wood, aged 57, holds or has held the following directorships/partnerships in the past five years:

Current Directorships/Partnerships Former Directorships/Partnerships (past five years) Vicarage Capital Limited Altona Energy Plc Tungsten West Plc Toya Gold SL Royal Helium Limited

Martin Wood: LinkedIn profile

Taj is an accomplished mining executive with more than 25 years of experience in the minerals sector and has raised over $400 million in equity throughout his career. He is currently the President and CEO of Crown 80 Consulting Services Ltd., which provides technical and capital markets advisory services within the minerals and mining industry.

Taj was the founder, President and CEO of TSX/V-listed First Nordic Metals Corp., which merged with Mawson Gold Ltd. in late 2025 to form TSX/V-listed Gold Sky Resources. Gold Sky Resources, a gold explorer and developer focused on Northern Europe, is currently valued at $720 million. At First Nordic Metals Corp., he executed numerous acquisitions, oversaw more than $100 million in equity financing, and helped increase the market capitalisation 30x during his tenure.

His previous experience includes serving as the founding President and CEO of TSX/V-listed NOA Lithium Brines, where he had significant success with the flagship project in Argentina, the founding President and CEO of TSX/V-listed Discovery Silver Corp., where he spearheaded the company to grow to a market capitalisation of more than $750 million, and he was the Chairman of TSX/V listed Silver Viper Minerals Corp from February 2024 to December 2025.

Taj is a Professional Engineer (P.Eng), a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) and holds B.Eng and M.Eng qualifications in Minerals Processing and Metallurgy.

Taj currently holds no direct interests in the Company's ordinary shares.

Taj Singh, aged 46, holds or has held the following directorships/partnerships in the past five years:

Current Directorships/Partnerships Former Directorships/Partnerships (past five years) Silver Viper Minerals Corp First Nordic Metals Corp NOA Lithium Brines Inc Discovery Silver Corp

Taj Singh: LinkedIn profile

Jim Williams, Executive Chairman of Anglesey, commented:

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank both Andrew and Doug for their service to Anglesey and wish them the very best for the future."

"On behalf of Anglesey, I am delighted to welcome both Martin and Taj as our new independent Non-Executive Directors, which now fully complements our Board restructuring. Martin and Taj bring their demonstrable expertise in the mining sector to the Company at its critical point of strategic rejuvenation for the future."

For further information, please visit the Company's website: www.angleseymining.co.uk

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Anglesey Mining plc (via Yellow Jersey PR Limited)

Jim Williams, Executive Chairman

angleseymining@yellowjerseypr.com

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About Anglesey Mining plc:

Anglesey is advancing the UK's largest copper project at the 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS deposit in North Wales.