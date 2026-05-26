Anglesey Mining Plc - Appointment of CEO

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 26

26 May 2026

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or the "Company")

Appointment of CEO

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM: AYM), the UK-based mineral exploration and development company and the 100% owner of the Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS project in Anglesey, North Wales, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Fulton to the Board as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from 1 June 2026. Andrew's appointment follows the 6 May 2026 announcement that Rob Marsden will step down from the Board at the end of this month.

Andrew is a Chartered Mining Engineer and a Fellow of the Institute of Minerals, Mining & Materials (C.Eng, FIMMM) with more than 30 years' global experience in developing and managing mineral projects across the UK, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia. He will focus on team formation and leadership, aligning technical, operational, and commercial capabilities with a strategic emphasis on due diligence, turnaround, and growth.

Andrew, whose expertise is often sought when assets require clarity, pace, and leadership to unlock value, has served as co-director of Capacity Minerals Limited, a mineral asset development company with interests in Egypt and Jordan, since 2025.

He has also been the founder and principal director of Gatesbridge Limited since 2013, a company dedicated to solving complex mining challenges with clarity, credibility and connection.

His previous roles include starting as an Operations Manager at ICL's Boulby Polyhalite Mine in the North-East of England, where he later became Vice President; serving as a Director of Deep Mining at UK Coal Plc; and working for Anglo American for 15 years in a leadership role, including as Regional General Manager.

Andrew's dedication to the mining industry is evidenced by his tenure as Past President of the Mining Association of the United Kingdom.

Andrew's LinkedIn profile can be viewed here: Andrew Fulton | LinkedIn

Jim Williams, Executive Chairman of Anglesey, commented:

"I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate the Company's thanks to Rob for his service and wish him all the very best.On behalf of Anglesey, I am delighted to welcome Andrew as our new CEO, who will lead the exploration and development of our 100% owned Parys Mountain asset. Andrew brings demonstrable experience as a mining engineer, a strategist and an accomplished executive operator."

CEO, Andrew Fulton, commented:

"I am delighted to become CEO of Anglesey. I see the potential to unlock value from the Parys Mountain asset and believe this underdeveloped project has significant upside potential. I look forward to working with all stakeholders to enhance the Company's growth story."

Andrew Fulton, aged 53, holds or has held the following directorships/partnerships in the past five years:

Current Directorships/Partnerships Former Directorships/Partnerships (past five years) Capacity Minerals Cleveland Potash Ltd Gatesbridge Limited Mining Association of the UK Minerals Products Qualifications Council

Andrew currently holds no direct interests in the Company's ordinary shares.

Andrew was a director of UK Coal Mine Holdings Ltd and UK Coal Operations Ltd, which entered into administration on 9 July 2013 and were dissolved on 4 August 2018.

For further information, please visit the Company's website: www.angleseymining.co.uk

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Anglesey Mining plc (via Yellow Jersey PR Limited)

Jim Williams, Executive Chairman

angleseymining@yellowjerseypr.com

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About Anglesey Mining plc:

Anglesey is advancing the UK's largest copper project at the 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS deposit in North Wales.