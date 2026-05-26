Anglesey Mining Plc - Operational Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 26

26 th May 2026

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or the "Company")

Operational Update

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM: AYM), the UK-based mineral exploration and development company and the 100% owner of the Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS project in Anglesey, North Wales, is pleased to announce an operational update.

Highlights:

Appointment of Andrew Fulton, a Chartered Mining Engineer (C.Eng, FIMMM), as CEO

Commencement of preliminary geo-spatial analysis

Initial phase of the drone-operated aero-geophysics (aero-magnetics) programme completed

Pivotal six-month period: Board reorganisation, injection of capital and significantly reduced debt

CEO Appointment

Following today's earlier announcement, Andrew Fulton, a Chartered Mining Engineer (C.Eng, FIMMM) with more than 30 years of global experience in developing and managing mineral projects, has joined the Board as CEO. He will focus on team formation and leadership, aligning technical, operational, and commercial capabilities with a strategic emphasis on due diligence, turnaround, and growth.

Geo-Spatial Analysis

Anglesey is pleased to announce the engagement of Satellite Applications Catapult of Harwell, Oxfordshire, UK ("Catapult"), to provide a preliminary geo-spatial analysis as an exploration method with a view to delineating Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") extensions in and around the Company's Parys Mountain site. This work, which involves a non-intrusive exploration method, utilises an orbiting satellite to relay images to Catapult, from where sub-surface images are analysed. The method, albeit semi-qualitative and semi-quantitative, can delineate surface targets for follow-up ground exploration. This work is currently ongoing and is estimated to be completed within eight weeks.

Completion of Aero-Geophysical Survey

The Company is also pleased to report that the initial phase of the Company's drone-operated aero-geophysics (aero-magnetics) programme, undertaken by JBUAS, has been completed. The initial results strongly suggest VMS extensions along the flight paths; these are very encouraging. Although the results are semi-quantitative and semi-qualitative, the detected anomalies are not dissimilar to those associated with known polymetallic mineralisation at Parys Mountain. Catapult will incorporate the aero-magnetic images into their work, which is expected to produce a more comprehensive conclusion.

Both the geo-spatial programme and aero-magnetics represent cost-effective exploratory tools that allow the Company to focus on ground-based exploration.

Key Recent Milestones

Anglesey would also like to remind shareholders of key corporate achievements since December last year, a period which has had a profound and positive impact on the direction of the Company:

On the 11 th December 2025, Anglesey's largest shareholder, Energold Minerals Inc. (24.4%), invested a further £350,000 via a warrant exercised priced (post-consolidation) at 7.6 pence.

On the 25 th February 2026, the Company reported that £4,000,000 of debt had been eliminated in return for the Company's holdings in both 'LIM' and Grangesberg, allowing the Board to focus on its one remaining key asset, the 100% owned Parys Mountain project.

On the 9 th March 2026, the Company raised gross funds of £680,000 at 6 pence per share with a one-for-one warrant priced at 7 pence and valid until 2 nd March 2027.

On the 6 th May 2026, the Company announced pertinent Board changes to strategically pivot and progress the Company.

The Company has only c.£100,000 debt remaining, post its capital restructuring and has a clear mandate to further explore and advance its Parys Mountain asset.

Jim Williams, Executive Chairman of Anglesey, commented:

"We are pleased to present an operational update following the earlier news regarding our new CEO. Parys Mountain represents a significant copper deposit, along with other base and precious metals. With copper demand forecast to increase, there is no better time to work in parallel to expand the resource base and advance the development initiative to build a mine at Parys Mountain. The upside potential to increase the resources at Parys Mountain is self-evident, and the down-dip extension of, for example, the Northern Copper Zone, is significant when an analysis of typical VMS deposits is considered.

"We are essentially debt-free for the first time in a very long time, and maximum emphasis will now be placed on disseminating pertinent news out promptly to bring Anglesey to the forefront of the local and investor community. To support, we have appointed a Financial & Media Relations agency, well-known within the sector."

Qualified Person

Eur. Ing. Jim Williams, BSc, MSc, D.I.C., FIMMM, CEng., CGeol., the Executive Chairman of Anglesey Mining, a "Competent Person" as defined in the AIM guidelines of the London Stock Exchange, and a "Qualified Person" as defined in the Canadian National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the information in this release.

For further information, please visit the Company's website: www.angleseymining.co.uk

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Anglesey Mining plc (via Yellow Jersey PR Limited)

Jim Williams, Executive Chairman

angleseymining@yellowjerseypr.com

Davy

Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker

Brian Garrahy/Daragh O'Reilly

Tel: +353 1 679 6363

AlbR Capital Limited

Joint Corporate Broker

Lucy Williams/Duncan Vasey

Tel: +44 (0)20 7562 0930

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

Financial & Media Relations

Dominic Barretto/Shivantha Thambirajah

Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

About Anglesey Mining plc:

Anglesey is advancing the UK's largest copper project at the 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS deposit in North Wales.