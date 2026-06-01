BULL SAS: Bull and Foxconn partner to scale Europe's manufacturing capabilities for artificial intelligence infrastructures

Paris, France - 1 June, 2026 -Bull, a leader in advanced computing and AI, and Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), the world's largest electronics manufacturer and leading technology solutions provider, announce a strategic collaboration to manufacture AI and Cloud infrastructure, from Europe to the global market. The partnership will combine Bull's leadership in AI systems design, deployment and go-to-market, with Foxconn's global manufacturing scale and supply chain capabilities, to enable the delivery of AI infrastructure solutions, including computing systems and related components leveraging Bull's factory in Angers (France) and Foxconn's factories in Pardubice (Czech Republic).

Strengthening a resilient European supply chain for neo-cloud providers and AI factories

This approach will address the growing needs of European AI Factories initiatives and neo-cloud providers to reinforce regional industrial capacity, while maintaining competitiveness in terms of cost, quality and time-to-market.

The partnership focuses on European AI Factory and Infrastructure, closely aligning with the strategic vision for Sovereign AI. By anchoring the localized AI supply chain and computing capabilities in France, the initiative aims to serve as a key enabler for Europe's sovereign AI ecosystem. To execute this strategic deployment in France, the project is expected to involve an initial investment exceeding EUR 120 million.

At a time when artificial intelligence is becoming a critical economic infrastructure, industry analyses show that Europe remains significantly dependent on external markets for key components and technologies, exposing it to potential supply disruptions and limiting its industrial autonomy. Today, Europe accounts for around 8% of global semiconductor manufacturing capacity, according to ING, and holds less than 5% market share in several key AI infrastructure segments, including cloud and advanced computing platforms, as highlighted by McKinsey.

Delivering next-generation AI servers and systems from France and the Czech Republic

Bull and Foxconn will initially focus on the manufacturing enablement and industrialization of AI system, designed for demanding workloads such as AI training and inference. These systems will integrate advanced processors, including GPUs and other accelerators, together with high-performance memory, storage, scale out and scale up interconnect technologies.

Designed as standalone systems or rack-level configurations, they will address the needs of a wide range of users - including enterprises, cloud and neo cloud service providers, research institutions and emerging AI factories, contributing to the expansion of a more structured and scalable AI ecosystem made within the European borders.

From an industrial perspective, manufacturing and initial testing will be carried out in Foxconn's facilities in the Czech Republic, before assembly, final integration and system-level validation at Bull's factory in Angers (France).

For Emmanuel Le Roux, CEO of Bull "This partnership with Foxconn accelerates our transformation by positioning Bull as a key European player in AI and cloud systems, leveraging Bull's technical leadership in HPC, with the ability to deliver the most advanced infrastructure at scale and with competitive time to market. It marks an important step in the execution of our strategy to address neo-cloud providers and AI Factories across Europe, India, Latin America. By joining forces with Foxconn, we are taking a concrete step to deliver competitive AI infrastructure made in Europe while contributing to a more resilient digital ecosystem within Europe."

For Jesse Chao, Head of AI & Quantum at Foxconn: "Leveraging our global manufacturing expertise and growing European footprint, we aim to provide scalable and high-quality production capabilities to support the deployment of Bull-led AI systems across the region. This collaboration, which advances building sovereign AI infrastructure in Europe, reflects our commitment to enabling a resilient and competitive AI supply chain for the European market."

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About Bull

Leveraging nearly a century of innovations, Bull is a global leader for High-Performance Computing, Artificial Intelligence and Quantum technologies with c.720m€ in revenue and 3,000 professionals operating in 32 countries. Built on an open, end-to-end and trusted approach, Bull designs, deploys and operates hardware, software and strategic services that unlock enterprise value, accelerate scientific research and advance society. Driven by world-class R&D, backed by 1,600 patents, manufacturing excellence and data sciences expertise, Bull enables nations and industries to fully control their AI and data and to drive progress for the benefit of the planet.

For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and Youtube.

About Foxconn

Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) (TWSE:2317) is the world's largest electronics manufacturer and leading technology solutions provider, ranking 28th in Fortune Global 500. In 2025, revenue totaled TWD8.1 trillion (approx. USD260 billion). The Group's market share in electronics manufacturing services (EMS) exceeds 40% and covers four major product segments: smart consumer electronics; cloud and networking; computing; and components and other. Operating over 240 campuses across 24 countries, Foxconn is one of the world's largest employers with approx. 900,000 employees during peak manufacturing season. We are committed to sustainability in the manufacturing process and serving as a best-practice model for global enterprises. The Group is guided by its 3+3+3 strategy, actively investing in industries of electric vehicles, digital health, and robotics; in technologies of artificial intelligence, semiconductors and next-generation communications; in intelligent platforms of Smart Manufacturing, Smart EV and Smart City. Foxconn is dedicated to becoming a comprehensive, world-class enterprise, with AI as its core driving force. Learn more at www.foxconn.com/en-us

Press contacts

Bull - Constance Arnoux - constance.arnoux@bull.com

Foxconn - Jimmy Huang - media@foxconn.com

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