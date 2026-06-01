- NVIDIA, Foxconn and Taiwan Medical Centers Bring Agentic and Physical AI to 'Healthy Taiwan'

News Summary:

Foxconn is deploying NVIDIA AI across Taiwan's leading medical centers, transitioning from using individual AI tools to coordinated AI agent workforces that help clinicians reason, document and orchestrate care.

Foxconn's CoDoctor AI platform with new AI agents and Nurabot nursing collaborative robots - now powered by NVIDIA NemoClaw - have moved from pilot programs into clinical operations.

New NVIDIA physical and agentic AI technologies to scale Foxconn's healthcare ecosystem in Taiwan and accelerate hospital robotics development.

The "Healthy Taiwan" initiative - backed by a $1.5 billion regional investment - is a model for countries facing aging populations, clinician shortages and rising healthcare costs, with the majority of Taiwan's medical centers already using AI to transform care for over 14 million patient encounters annually.

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA GTC Taipei -- NVIDIA today announced that Foxconn and Taiwan's leading medical centers are deploying NVIDIA-powered special agent workforces to scale the region's transition to AI-driven health systems.

With one of the world's fastest-aging populations, Taiwan faces mounting pressure on its clinical workforce. Coordinating healthcare across clinicians, devices, rooms and shifts in constant motion is a challenge, with no single AI tool able to keep pace with the complexity of an operational hospital.

Agentic AI represents a new hospital operating system that is adaptive, orchestrated and built to scale clinical expertise, extending Taiwan's healthcare workforce capacity to serve the population's growing demands.

Specialized agents are domain-specific, always-on AI systems that reason, plan and act across clinical and operational workflows within both digital and physical spaces. Digital agents act inside systems, handling clinical reasoning, documentation and care coordination. Physical agents, including robots and intelligent devices, operate on hospital floors, managing logistics, monitoring and procedural support.

Under the Taiwan government's "Healthy Taiwan" initiative, the region has committed $1.5 billion to build a sovereign, regulated AI-native health system spanning clinical hospitals, academic institutions and technology companies. Foxconn will serve as the ecosystem integrator connecting government programs, hospitals, device makers and software companies to deploy real-world clinical AI at scale.

"The next era of healthcare is being powered by agentic AI - teams of digital and physical AI agents working alongside clinicians," said Kimberly Powell, vice president of healthcare at NVIDIA. "Together with Foxconn and Taiwan's leading medical centers, NVIDIA is accelerating the deployment of AI infrastructure that helps clinical teams, improves hospital efficiency and creates a model for health systems around the world."

An AI Team for Every Clinician

Just as a clinical team gathers specialists with different areas of expertise to tackle complex cases, Foxconn's CoDoctor platform brings together a coordinated team of specialized AI agents - focused on cardiovascular care, oncology, ophthalmology and more - to help clinicians reason through difficult diagnoses, manage documentation and orchestrate care across departments.

New agents within CoDoctor AI include:

ECG AI Agent: An AI-based EKG screening system that helps hospitals triage patients more efficiently.

An AI-based EKG screening system that helps hospitals triage patients more efficiently. Corovia AI Agent: An AI-assisted solution that automatically reconstructs the heart and coronary arteries in 3D, reducing a two-hour clinical workflow to just one minute.

An AI-assisted solution that automatically reconstructs the heart and coronary arteries in 3D, reducing a two-hour clinical workflow to just one minute. Endovia AI Agent: An AI-powered colonoscopy solution that supports real-time lesion detection and AI-assisted clinical workflows with millisecond-level edge inference.

NVIDIA's full-stack platform enables Foxconn's special agents at clinical scale. NVIDIA Nemotron open models deliver clinical reasoning and real-time multimodal capabilities to power digital specialized agents, with open weights that give healthcare institutions full control over their models.

Foxconn also introduced CoDoClaw, a clinical intelligent agent system built on NVIDIA NemoClaw , an open source blueprint for deploying autonomous agents, with NVIDIA OpenShell for added privacy and security controls. CoDoClaw advances CoDoctor AI from standalone AI tools into a multi-agent orchestration platform capable of coordinating AI agents across breast cancer screening, ECG analysis, fundus imaging and coronary artery analysis through a unified clinical interface.

These agents are being deployed across Taiwan's major medical centers in areas including ECG screening for cardiac conditions, cancer subtype classification, surgical planning and real-time diagnostic support during procedures such as colonoscopy.

Special Agents in the Physical World

AI agent workforces are also operating in physical healthcare spaces, coordinating with clinicians and other AI systems across hospital floors and operating rooms.

Foxconn's new Scrub Bot, an AI-enhanced scrub nurse collaborative robot, operates in live surgical suites, responding to surgeon voice commands and adapting in real time to rapidly changing needs.

New NVIDIA offerings such as the Agent-Ready Rheo blueprint within NVIDIA Isaac for Healthcare ease the development of hospital automation workflows. Foxconn is using Rheo to automate simulation-to-real pipelines, from scene reconstruction to policy training, evaluation and deployment.

Foxconn's Nurabot - a nursing collaborative robot powered by NVIDIA's physical AI stack - completed field validation last year at Taichung Veterans General Hospital and has since moved beyond the pilot phase toward broader multisite deployment. It is now being gradually introduced into additional hospitals, including Taipei Veterans General Hospital and Tungs' Taichung MetroHarbor Hospital, as well as long-term care settings and overseas nursing education institutions.

By handling transport and logistics tasks, Nurabot frees an estimated two to three hours per day for frontline nurses to focus on direct patient care. Foxconn is also piloting NVIDIA NemoClaw and NVIDIA physical AI technologies in future Nurabot deployments to enhance intelligent collaboration and clinical workflow support, as well as accelerate the path from simulation to care.

To bring robots safely into complex hospital environments, Foxconn first builds NVIDIA Omniverse -powered digital twins of hospital facilities - virtual replicas where AI and robotic systems are tested, trained and validated before they enter real clinical settings. This simulation-first approach has cut deployment time by 40% and enabled 98% navigation accuracy, creating a safer and faster path from development to care.

"Foxconn is building the AI infrastructure and clinical platforms to connect hospitals, medical devices and software innovators across Taiwan," said Barry Chiang, president of B group and Digital Health at Foxconn. "With NVIDIA technologies across accelerated computing, simulation, edge AI and robotics, we are helping healthcare providers move from proof of concept to scalable, safe deployments that can improve care delivery."

A Blueprint for AI-Driven Healthcare

With 85 FDA- or TFDA-cleared medical AI solutions and every major medical center engaged in AI research or clinical trials, Taiwan is demonstrating how a strong commitment to AI-native healthcare can move from vision to measurable reality.

A majority of Taiwan's medical centers now operate mature AI systems in their daily workflows. Active deployments span Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital, MacKay Memorial Hospital, National Taiwan University Hospital, Taichung Veterans General Hospital, Taipei Veterans General Hospital and other leading care sites - a network handling more than 14 million patient encounters annually.

"Taiwan's investment in AI-powered medical technology is driving real improvements in how we deliver care to our citizens," said Dr. Chung-Liang Shih, Minister of Taiwan's Ministry of Health and Welfare. "Healthy Taiwan is already transforming hospitals and improving outcomes for millions of patients across the country. This is an actionable model that demonstrates what is possible when government, industry and healthcare providers work together toward a shared vision."

Together, these efforts position "Healthy Taiwan" as a reference architecture for countries seeking to build sovereign, AI-native health systems on NVIDIA infrastructure.

Watch NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang's keynote and learn more at NVIDIA GTC Taipei -

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For further information, contact:

Olivia Wright

Corporate Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

press@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: together with Foxconn and Taiwan's leading medical centers, NVIDIA accelerating the deployment of AI infrastructure that helps clinical teams, improves hospital efficiency and creates a model for health systems around the world; expectations with respect to growth, performance, availability, and benefits of NVIDIA's products, services and technologies, and related trends and drivers; expectations with respect to NVIDIA's third party arrangements, including with its collaborators and partners; expectations with respect to technology developments, and related trends and drivers; projected market growth and trends; expectations with respect to AI and related industries; and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic and political conditions; NVIDIA's reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test NVIDIA's products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to NVIDIA's existing products and technologies; market acceptance of NVIDIA's products or NVIDIA's partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of NVIDIA's products or technologies when integrated into systems; NVIDIA's ability to realize the potential benefits of business investments or acquisitions; and changes in applicable laws and regulations, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2026 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, NemoClaw, NVIDIA Isaac, NVIDIA Omniverse and NVIDIA OpenShell are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

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NVIDIA, Foxconn and Taiwan Medical Centers Bring Agentic and Physical AI to 'Healthy Taiwan'

Foxconn is deploying NVIDIA AI across Taiwan's leading medical centers, transitioning from using ind...