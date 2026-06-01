Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Bayridge Resources Corp. (CSE: BYRG) (OTCQB: BYRRF) (FSE: O0K0) ("Bayridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit it to be comprised of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable for one additional common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Proceeds from the sale of the Units are intended to be used for general working capital purposes including to fund exploration work on the Company's Baker Lake Uranium Project and Waterbury East Project, as well as the evaluation of additional mineral property opportunities.

Concurrent Non-Brokered Flow Though Private Placement

The Company also wishes to announce a concurrent non-brokered flow through private placement of up to 5,000,000 flow-through units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.225 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,125,000 (the "Concurrent Offering").

Each FT Unit is to be comprised of one common share issued on a flow-through basis under the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "FT Warrant") with each FT Warrant exercisable for one additional common share (a "FT Warrant Share") at a price of $0.30 per FT Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Proceeds from the sale of the FT Units are intended to be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering and the Concurrent Offering. All securities issued under the Offering and the Concurrent Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

Completion of the Offering and Concurrent Offering are subject to certain conditions including the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the CSE.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

About Bayridge Resources Corp.

Bayridge Resources Corp. is a green energy exploration company advancing a portfolio of Canadian uranium projects.

The Company's 51%-owned Baker Lake Uranium Project comprises 83 contiguous claims covering approximately 619 km² in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut. Exploration has defined a 75-kilometre unconformity corridor hosting multiple uranium targets, supported by historical drilling and modern airborne geophysical surveys.

Bayridge has also earned a 40% interest in the Waterbury East Project, located approximately 25 kilometres northeast of the Cigar Lake Mine in the northeastern Athabasca Basin. Geophysical surveys have identified a 7-kilometre conductivity corridor, where historical drilling from the mid-2000s intersected faulted and altered basement rocks with localized uranium enrichment. Significant portions of this corridor remain untested.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking information

When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the ability of the Company to complete the Offering and Concurrent Offering as contemplated, the receipt of CSE approval in respect of the Offering and Concurrent Offering, and the Company's intended use of proceeds therefrom, as well as the Company's ability to advance its projects or to acquire new mineral properties.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, inherent risks associated with the mining industry and the results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties, stock market volatility and capital market fluctuations, general market and industry conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion & analysis. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299553

Source: Bayridge Resources Corp.