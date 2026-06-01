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WKN: A3D2TL | ISIN: FI4000541313 | Ticker-Symbol: Y6P
Frankfurt
01.06.26 | 09:55
5,350 Euro
+3,88 % +0,200
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TAMTRON GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAMTRON GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.06.2026 08:30 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Tamtron Group Oyj: Tamtron expands its offering and customer base by acquiring the share capital of Teknoscale Oy

Tamtron Group Plc | Press Release | June 01, 2026 at 09:30:00 EEST

Tamtron Group Oyj continues its growth strategy by complementing its product portfolio and expanding its customer base through the acquisition of the entire share capital of the Finnish company Teknoscale Oy.

Founded in 1994, Teknoscale Oy is a Finnish company that manufactures robust portable wheel weighers. The scales are used by both authorities and companies for weighing transport and defence equipment as well as, among other things, aircraft. The weighing data can either be read manually or transferred wirelessly to a computer.

Through the acquisition, Tamtron's customer base will expand particularly into the authorities and defence sectors. Teknoscale's high-quality products complement Tamtron's current offering and strengthen the group's ability to serve demanding applications where portability, accuracy and usability are essential requirements.

"Teknoscale has long been known for products that represent high-quality and durable Finnish design and manufacturing expertise. This acquisition is a strategically natural step for us: it complements Tamtron's product portfolio and gives us an even stronger position in the authorities and defence sectors as well as in the aviation industry," says Mikko Keskinen, CEO of Tamtron Group Oyj.

Janne Larma, representing the seller, comments: "I am very satisfied and pleased that Teknoscale will become part of the Tamtron Group. This gives Teknoscale significantly better opportunities to market and sell its products and to grow, especially internationally. I believe the transaction will benefit Teknoscale's customers, personnel and other stakeholders alike."

The parties to the transaction are the shareholders of Teknoscale Oy, Notalar Oy and Willbe Oy, with Tamtron Group Oyj as the buyer.

Further information:

Mikko Keskinen
CEO
Tamtron Group Oyj
+358 40 596 4831
mikko.keskinen@tamtron.com

Read more: www.tamtron.com

About Tamtron
Tamtron is an international provider of weighing and dosing technology and digital services for handling material flows. Tamtron's solutions help customers operate in a more efficient manner in over 60 countries and in all major industries, including civil engineering, mining, forestry, waste management and recycling, ports, transport and logistics, process and manufacturing. In addition, Tamtron also provides its customers with comprehensive life cycle services, including verification, maintenance and spare parts services.

Tamtron has two offices in Finland, the headquarters in Tampere and Lahti office, and subsidiaries in eight European countries. In addition, Tamtron's solutions are offered by international partner network. Tamtron Group employs approximately 330 professionals in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Estonia.

Tamtron's net sales was EUR 55.7 million and operating profit EUR 1.9 million in the financial period ending on December 31, 2025. In fiscal year 2025, Tamtron employed on average 310 people.

For more information, visit: www.tamtron.com

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Teknoscale Closing

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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