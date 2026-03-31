Tamtron Group Oyj: Decisions of the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Tamtron Group Plc and the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors

Tamtron Group Plc | Company Release | March 31, 2026 at 16:00:00 EEST

The Annual General Meeting of Tamtron Group Plc (the "Company") was held in company's premises in Vestonkatu 11, 33580 Tampere on Tuesday March 31, 2026.

Annual General Meeting adopted the financial statements from financial year 1.1.2025-31.12.2025 and the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the fiscal year 1.1.2025-31.12.2025. Annual General Meeting resolved that dividend of EUR 0.15 per share will be distributed for the financial year 2025, as proposed by the Board of Directors. The record date for the dividend is 2 April 2026 and the dividend will be paid on 29 May 2026.

Members and remuneration of the Board of Directors

As proposed to the Annual General Meeting, number of the members of the Board of Directors was confirmed to be five (5) and Pentti Asikainen, Mikko Leinonen, Tero Luoma and Matti Nevala were re-elected as the ordinary members of the Board and Hanna Miettinen was elected as a new ordinary member of the Board.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that (i) the remuneration for Member of the Board who isn't serving Tamtron Group Oyj or any company included in the group will be paid 1 000 euros per month regardless the number of meetings and will be compensated all reasonable travelling or other expenses incurred in the performance of duties of the member of Board according to group's travelling instructions; (ii) the remuneration for Member of the Board who isn't serving Tamtron Group Oyj or any company included in the group will not be remunerated but will be compensated all reasonable travelling or other expenses incurred in the performance of duties of the member of Board according to group's travelling instructions; and (iii) the remuneration for Chairman of the Board who isn't serving Tamtron Group Oyj or any company included in the group will be paid 1 500 euros per month regardless the number of meetings and will be compensated all reasonable travelling or other expenses incurred in the performance of duties of the member of Board according to group's travelling instructions.

Auditor

KPMG Oy Ab, authorized public accountants, was re-elected as the Company's Auditor for the term ending at the close of the next Annual General Meeting. KPMG Oy Ab has announced that it will appoint Petri Sonninen, APA, as the auditor with principal responsibility. Annual General Meeting resolved that the auditor's fees will be paid against the Auditor's reasonable invoice.

Authorisation of the Board of Directors to decide on the issue of shares, option rights and other special rights entitling to shares

The Annual General Meeting authorised the Board to decide on a share issue and the granting of option rights and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in chapter 10, section 1 of the Limited Liability Companies Act in one or more issues as following:

According to the authorization maximum of 1,137,938 new shares can be issued, representing approximately 15,0 per cent of all issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

Board of Directors will resolve on all other terms and conditions of all issues of shares, option rights and other special rights entitling to shares. The authorization applies both to issuance of new shares and disposal of own shares. Issuance of shares, option rights and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in chapter 10, section 1 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act can deviate from the pre-emptive subscription rights of the shareholders (directed issue).

The authorisation revokes prior authorisations of the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares that was given in previous Annual General Meeting on 16 April 2025.

The authorization is in force until 30 September 2027.

Authorization of the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of company's own shares

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board to decide on the repurchase of company's own shares in one or more lots on the following conditions.

By virtue of the authorization, the Board of Directors is entitled to acquire a maximum of 350,000 shares which corresponds to approximately 4.6 % of company's total amount of shares. The shares may be repurchased by using the unrestricted equity of the company only. The company's own shares shall be acquired at the market price prevailing at the time of the repurchase through public trading.

The Board of Directors will decide how the company's own shares are to be acquired. The company's own shares may be acquired in deviation from the proportion of ownership of the shareholders (directed acquisition).

The authorisation revokes prior authorisations of the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of shares that was given in previous Annual General Meeting on 16 April 2025.

The authorization is in force until 30 September 2027.

Minutes of the Annual General Meeting

The minutes of the meeting will be available on the Company's website at https://tamtrongroup.com/fi/sijoittajat/ on 14 April 2026 at the latest.

Organizing meeting of the Board of Directors

The Company's Board of Directors held its organizing meeting after the Annual general Meeting on 31 March 2026. In the organizing meeting, the Board of Directors elected Pentti Asikainen as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Further enquiries

Mikko Keskinen, CEO, Tamtron Group Oyj

mikko.keskinen@tamtron.fi

Certified advisor, Translink Corporate Finance Oy

Tel. +358 40 091 8855

jari.lauriala@translinkcf.fi