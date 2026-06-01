Four out of five bettors have appetite for crypto deposits, with digital asset transactions a likely game-changer for sportsbooks' customer conversion and retention

83% of U.S. bettors are keen to use cryptocurrency to fund wagers with online sportsbooks, when permitted, according to research issued today by leading payments platform Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE). The company's All the Ways Players Pay: Crypto Editionreport also suggests that when a state permits crypto payments, sportsbooks supporting deposits by digital assets and even payouts will gain a competitive edge in player acquisition and retention.

As well as bettors in states where crypto deposits aren't yet permitted Florida, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania Paysafe surveyed Illinois and Virginia, which have the regulatory latitude to give operators specific permission for crypto-to-cash funding products. Importantly, the study included the two states which explicitly permit crypto deposits, Colorado and Wyoming, where 59% and 45% of bettors, respectively, have already funded a bet with a digital asset.

With 64% of active U.S. bettors owning cryptocurrency, deposits using digital assets would almost certainly trend even higher in other states when permitted. In New York, 92% of players have appetite for crypto deposits, with demand in Illinois and Florida almost as high (88% in both).

When permitted, crypto would be a top-3 payment method for funding wagers, with 45% of players listing crypto as a preference after digital wallets (favored by 55%) and debit cards (50%). In New York, crypto would be second only to wallets (54% versus 59%), with a similar dynamic evident in Illinois, where 52% list crypto as a preference compared to 58% digital wallets.

Despite crypto's potential to rival wallets and bank cards, other payment methods would remain relevant. Even if digital assets were permitted, credit cards (a preference for 37%) and pay-by-bank solutions and bank transfers (also 37%) would still be relatively popular. And even niche payment options would not be completely overshadowed if crypto were thrown into the transactional mix, with almost a quarter of bettors (23%) still listing local payment methods like peer-to-peer apps and 14% eCash solutions like PaysafeCash.

Players also have interest in cashing-out their winnings in crypto, which is not yet permitted by any state. Well over eight out of 10 bettors (85%) are keen for crypto withdrawals.

Given bettor appetite for cashing-out and crypto funding, it's unsurprising that digital assets would play an influential role in their selection of a new sportsbook. While brand trust dominates sportsbook choice (prioritized by 36%), crypto payment factors are almost as important, including seamless crypto withdrawals (prioritized by 29%), ability to transact with crypto or other preferred payment methods (28%), and seamless crypto deposits (26%).

Crypto payments' value extends to player retention. Seven out of 10 players (71%) feel that transacting using digital assets would improve their overall betting experience, with just 18% disagreeing and the remaining 11% unsure.

While crypto will invariably enhance customer stickiness, operators need to carefully evaluate crypto payment products as a poor transactional experience will risk churn, with 71% likely to abandon a sportsbook as a result. Players in some states are even less forgiving, especially New York (80% would switch brands), but also Florida and Illinois (75% in both).

Zak Cutler, President of Global Gaming at Paysafe, commented: "While crypto payments are only currently permitted in a relatively modest cohort of U.S. states, our latest research indicates that there's strong player appetite for crypto at the cashier in not just these jurisdictions but across the broader market. As regulation evolves and as more iGaming markets embrace digital assets' impressive value at the cashier, we're confident that crypto will not just become an important payment method, but arguably pivotal to the industry's transactional future."

Disclaimer

Neither Paysafe nor any of its affiliates endorse or promote any form of wagering or gambling. Please note that all forms of gambling and betting (online and otherwise) carry with them inherent financial risk and risk of financial loss. Any gambling or betting activities should be exercised responsibly and with moderation in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

About Paysafe's 'All the Ways Players Pay: Crypto Edition' research report

The report was based on a survey conducted in March 2026 on behalf of Paysafe by Sapio Research among 2,550 respondents of legal gambling age across nine U.S. states with regulated online sports-betting (Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wyoming). All respondents either actively bet online or intended to within the next 12 months.

Download the full report: https://www.paysafe.com/en/all-the-ways-players-pay-crypto-2026/

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a global payments platform powering the experience economy, with a strong focus on the iGaming, video gaming, e-commerce, online trading, retail, travel and hospitality sectors. With 30 years of expertise in payment technology, Paysafe helps businesses and consumers lift every experience through seamless, secure payment solutions, including card payments, digital wallets such as Skrill, eCash solutions like PaysafeCard, and a suite of local payment methods. With approximately 2,800 employees across 12 countries and annualized transactional volume of $167 billion in 2025, Paysafe connects people and businesses worldwide through innovative digital payment experiences.

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