

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's retail sales dropped in April, primarily driven by reduced petrol station turnover following Middle East geopolitical tensions, data from Destatis showed Monday.



Retail sales fell 0.3 percent on a monthly basis in April, the same pace of decline as seen in March. Sales were forecast to decline 0.4 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales posted a real decrease of 0.3 percent after easing 0.2 percent in the previous month.



Petrol station sales were down 4.0 percent from the previous month. At the same time, sales in food stores advanced 3.2 percent, while non-food retail trade decreased 2.2 percent in April.



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