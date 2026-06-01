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WKN: A2JLT3 | ISIN: SE0011205202 | Ticker-Symbol: VTFN
Tradegate
01.06.26 | 12:14
9,200 Euro
+0,71 % +0,065
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VITROLIFE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VITROLIFE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,2109,27013:22
9,2359,24513:22
PR Newswire
01.06.2026 12:18 Uhr
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Vitrolife AB (publ): Vitrolife Group appoints Olivier Desmarets as Chief Operations Officer following Ermanno Sironi's retirement

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitrolife Group today announces the appointment of Olivier Desmarets as Chief Operations Officer (COO), effective 1 June 2026, following the retirement of Ermanno Sironi. In this role, Olivier Desmarets will be responsible for leading the company's global operations, including Manufacturing, Labs, Supply chain & Procurement, Quality, Customer Care, IT and further strengthening operational performance across the organisation.

Ermanno Sironi has played a key role in advancing Vitrolife Group's operational capabilities and driving several important transformation initiatives over the past two years. His contributions have helped position the company for continued growth and improved efficiency.

"On behalf of the company, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Ermanno for his strong leadership and valuable contributions, and I wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement," says Bronwyn Brophy, CEO of Vitrolife Group.

Olivier Desmarets brings more than 20 years of international leadership experience within MedTech and diagnostics companies. He joins the Vitrolife Group from miDiagnostics, where he served as Vice President Operations. Throughout his career, he has held senior roles across a range of organisations, including Johnson & Johnson and The Carlyle Group. His breadth of experience includes all areas of operations and he has worked in global environments spanning EMEA, APAC, and North America.

"We are delighted to welcome Olivier to Vitrolife Group as our new COO. Olivier brings a strong track record of operational excellence and extensive international experience, which will be instrumental as we continue to execute our strategy, drive further efficiency and productivity and scale for future growth," says Bronwyn Brophy.

In his role as COO, Olivier Desmarets will join the Executive Management Team and report to CEO Bronwyn Brophy.

Contact
Jenny Jakobson
Investor Relations
[email protected]

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vitrolife-ab--publ-/r/vitrolife-group-appoints-olivier-desmarets-as-chief-operations-officer-following-ermanno-sironi-s-re,c4355088

SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)

© 2026 PR Newswire
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