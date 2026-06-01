Nagarro recognized by ISG as CX Star Performer and Leader in Digital Engineering Services for Midsize providers

MUNICH, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagarro, a global AI transformation and engineering leader, has been recognized as a CX Star Performer in the 2026 ISG Star of Excellence Digital Engineering Services study and named a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens 2026 Digital Engineering Services Midsize Providers report.

ISG (Information Services Group) is a global AI-centred technology research and advisory firm that works with 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises. The ISG Star of Excellence program is based on independent customer surveys conducted across the global technology and business services industry.

Nagarro was recognized for bringing together product strategy, experience design, engineering, data, and AI capabilities to help enterprises accelerate product innovation and modernise digital platforms, highlighting its strengths across cloud-native modernisation, AI-enhanced experience design, platform engineering, and enterprise transformation. Nagarro achieved an overall customer experience score of 93.05, well above the industry average of 86.59.

Moreover, Nagarro was named a Leader in Augmented Design and R&D Services and Integrated Platform and Application Services in ISG's report on Digital Engineering Services Midsize Providers in Europe. The recognition rests on its Fluidic Intelligence framework, advisory-led product strategy tied to quantified value mapping, AI-enhanced experience design, and a Fluidic SDLC that embeds agentic workflows into development.

Srinivasan P N, Senior Lead Analyst, ISG, said, "Nagarro stands out in Digital Engineering through its strong leadership in Augmented Design & R&D Services and Integrated Platform and Application Services. Its engineering-first DNA, combined with design-led thinking and AI-native execution, enables enterprises to build, modernize, and scale digital products and platforms with speed and resilience. Nagarro continues to challenge the market in Intelligent Operations and Connected Experience through AI-driven automation and platform-centric service models."

Rahul Mahajan, CTO, Nagarro, said, "As the industry pivots toward enterprise Agentic transformation, clients are increasingly seeking strategic partners to help them reimagine their operational decision fabric. We believe that true maturity in this space requires domain-specialized agentic advisory, deep integration with enterprise context, codified governance, and an actionable AI change-management framework-the very pillars that shape our vision for Fluidic Intelligence. An AI-native engineering DNA is critical for enterprises looking to unlock the next era of value. By combining our engineering depth with transformation advisory, we are uniquely positioned to partner with organizations driving sustainable growth."

The recognitions reflect growing enterprise demand for partners that can combine digital engineering depth with applied AI capabilities at scale. They also highlight Nagarro's continued focus on helping clients modernize platforms, accelerate product development, and build more adaptive digital businesses.

About ISG Provider Lens

The ISG Provider Lens research is an independent evaluation of service providers. It evaluates providers based on data-driven analysis, market presence, innovation, and client impact, helping enterprises assess partners for digital transformation initiatives.

About Nagarro

Nagarro, a global AI transformation and engineering leader, helps clients become fluidic, innovative, AI-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its Fluidic Intelligence vision. Nagarro employs around 18,500 people in 40 countries. For more information, please visit www.nagarro.com.

(FRA: NA9) (SDAX/TecDAX) (ISIN: DE000A3H2200) (WKN A3H220)

To read more, refer to the full report.

For inquiries, please contact: press@nagarro.com

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