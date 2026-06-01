Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been recognized for continued leadership in sustainability and climate innovation through inclusion on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World and North American Indices and the Financial Times Europe's Climate Leaders 2026 list.

The Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices are among the longest-running global benchmarks for corporate sustainability performance. Trane Technologies has been named to the World Index for five consecutive years and to the North America Index for 15 consecutive years.

The Financial Times Europe's Climate Leaders 2026 list, compiled in collaboration with market research company Statista, recognizes European companies that have made meaningful progress in reducing emissions intensity. Trane Technologies has been named to the list for the sixth consecutive year, earning recognition in every edition since the ranking was launched.

"These prestigious recognitions reflect the power of our purpose-driven strategy and the dedication of our teams around the world as we continue to lead and grow through sustainable innovation," said Dave Regnery, Chair and CEO of Trane Technologies. "We are helping our customers reduce emissions, improve efficiency and build resilience, while creating long-term value for our stakeholders and advancing our sustainability commitments."

These latest honors add to Trane Technologies' strong track record of third-party recognition for leadership in sustainability, culture, ethics and transparency. Earlier this year, the company was named to Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list for the 14th consecutive year and recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere.

Trane Technologies continues to advance its 2030 Sustainability Commitments, including the Gigaton Challenge, a commitment to reduce one billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions from customers' carbon footprints by 2030. The company has also committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, and its emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws, which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to our sustainability commitments and the impact of these commitments. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

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