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WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
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PR Newswire
01.06.2026 12:36 Uhr
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Foretellix Unveils Reference Solution Integrating NVIDIA Alpamayo to Scale AI Autonomous Vehicle Development

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foretellix, provider of safety and data infrastructure for physical AI, today announced its Reference Solution for the NVIDIA Alpamayo ecosystem. Foretellix enables developers building AI-powered autonomous driving systems to accelerate data curation, synthetic data generation (SDG), testing, and validation workflows.

Foretellix's reference solution empowers any AI-powered autonomous driving development environment with the guidance, methodology and tools required to train and validate their AV stacks with greater confidence and scale.

"The shift to AI-driven autonomy fundamentally changes how autonomous vehicle systems are developed and validated," said Ziv Binyamini, CEO and Co-Founder of Foretellix. "Developers can no longer rely on traditional software validation approaches. Our NVIDIA Alpamayo-based reference solution demonstrates the Foretellix data-centric infrastructure required to train, validate, and safely scale next-generation AI driving systems."

Data-Centric Infrastructure for Physical AI

The workflow begins with the denoising of AV drive logs, which is fundamental to extracting the ground truth from data. This process enables both temporal scenario labelling and synthetic scenario design, allowing developers to accurately replicate specific scenarios or create controlled variations of them.

This foundational step is followed by data curation and warehouse exploration, where developers identify high-value driving segments to serve as the baseline for synthetic data generation. V&V engineers gain immediate visibility into the specific operational design domain (ODD) areas the system has encountered or tested across both virtual and real-world environments. The Foretellix solution organizes this data into a structured warehouse rather than a disorganized data lake.

Closing ODD Gaps with Synthetic Data Generation

Behavioral ODD coverage analysis and SDG are central to the Physical AI Toolchain. The toolchain identifies specific gaps in the ODD, allowing test engineers to design and edit new synthetic scenarios that directly fill the coverage gaps.

Safety and Scalability

Through the Foretellix Foretify scenario designer, integrated with NVIDIA Omniverse NuRec, engineers can modify actor behavior or add new actors in reconstructed scenes to analyze ODD completeness. These scenes can be further enhanced and augmented with NVIDIA Cosmos. Generating diverse scenarios at scale is key to validating that the stack is ready for safe deployment in complex physical environments.

Foretellix will be demonstrating the NVIDIA Alpamayo-based Reference Solution at CVPR at the NVIDIA Expo Theater on June 5th at 3:40 p.m. and at booth 826 during exhibition days.

About Foretellix

Foretellix is the leading enabler of safe autonomous vehicles. Its Physical AI toolchain uses real-world data curation, verification & validation (V&V), and synthetic data generation (SDG) to accelerate the training, validation and safety evaluation of autonomous vehicles, making AI safe for the physical world.

Foretellix's development platform drives measurable safety, efficiency, and scale to empower OEMs and AV developers to transition to AI-based autonomy.

For more information, visit https://www.foretellix.com

Press Contacts:

Foretellix
George Giles
pr@foretellix.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/foretellix-unveils-reference-solution-integrating-nvidia-alpamayo-to-scale-ai-autonomous-vehicle-development-302786988.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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