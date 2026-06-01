

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The National Weather Service has warned that showers and thunderstorms will be possible from the northern Plains to the Gulf Coast on Monday. Thunderstorms with large hail and severe wind gusts are expected Monday afternoon and evening across parts of the central Plains.



On Monday, a lingering upper-level low near the U.S.-Canadian border will maintain showers and thunderstorms across the northern Rockies into the Plains and the Southeast, NWS Weather Prediction Center said.



WPC has highlighted parts of the Northern Rockies, Great Plains, and Central Mid-South with a Marginal Risk of excessive rainfall for Monday. With a broad corridor of Gulf moisture extending from Texas into the central Plains, widespread thunderstorm will be possible afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms over the central High Plains with a Marginal Risk expanding into the Southeast.



WPC has issued a Slight Risk of excessive rainfall over portions of eastern New Mexico on Tuesday.



SPC has issued a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms across parts of northern High Plains, with some strong wind gusts and hail.



Meanwhile, increasingly warm temperatures are predicted across the central and eastern U.S. High temperatures from Texas through the Mississippi Valley, Midwest, and portions of the Ohio Valley are expected to experience several degrees above averages.



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