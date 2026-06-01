Aclara Resources Inc.: Aclara Receives Favourable Consolidated Evaluation Report to the Penco Module Environmental Assessment Process

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Aclara Resources ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that the Penco Module ionic clay project (the "Penco Module" or the "Project"), being developed in partnership with Grupo CAP in Chile, has received a Consolidated Evaluation Report from Chile's Environmental Assessment Service ("SEA") of the Biobío Region, recommending approval of the Project's Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA").

Favourable ICE Report

The Consolidated Evaluation Report represents one of the final stages of the environmental licensing assessment process for projects in Chile. The document summarizes the technical and regulatory review conducted by the competent authorities throughout the environmental evaluation process, including input received during the citizen participation process and the indigenous consultation process, and sets out the SEA's recommendation regarding the project's environmental qualification.

In this case, the SEA has issued a favourable recommendation for approval of the Penco Module EIA, confirming that the initiative satisfies the technical and environmental requirements necessary for consideration by the Environmental Assessment Commission of the Biobío Region.

José Augusto Palma, Aclara's Executive Vice-president, commented: "Receiving this favourable recommendation from the SEA represents a key milestone for the Penco Module and is the result of years of dedicated work to develop a project designed based on high environmental and social standards to coexist responsibly with its surrounding environment and local communities. Following the submission of the Environmental Impact Assessment in June 2024, all the comments and observations received from the public participation process and the 22 agencies that participate in the evaluation process were addressed through detailed technical analysis and a strong commitment to sustainability and responsible development. We now look forward to the review and final decision by the Environmental Assessment Commission of the Biobío Region".

Nicolás Burr, CEO at Grupo CAP, commented: "The favourable recommendation issued by the SEA is the result of the rigorous work carried out to ensure that the Penco Module meets high environmental and social standards. We are confident that the Environmental Assessment Commission of the Biobío Region will approve the project's Environmental Qualification Resolution (RCA), successfully concluding this stage of the environmental assessment process".

Next Steps

The Environmental Evaluation Commission will now consider and vote on the Project's EIA in their next meeting, which has been scheduled on June 8, 2026. If approved, the environmental licensing process concludes with the issuance of the Environmental Qualification Resolution, the administrative act that formally grants the environmental authorization required for the Project's development.

About Aclara

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX:ARA), a Toronto Stock Exchange listed company, is focused on building a vertically integrated supply chain for rare earths alloys used in permanent magnets. This strategy is supported by Aclara's development of rare earth mineral resources hosted in ionic clay deposits, which contain high concentrations of the scarce heavy rare earths, providing the Company with a long-term, reliable source of these critical materials. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Carina Project in the State of Goiás, Brazil as its flagship project and the Penco Module in the Biobío Region of Chile. Both projects feature Aclara's patented technology named Circular Mineral Harvesting, which offers a sustainable and energy-efficient extraction process for rare earths from ionic clay deposits. The Circular Mineral Harvesting process has been designed to minimize water consumption and overall environmental impact through recycling and circular economy principles. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aclara Technologies Inc., the Company is further enhancing its product value by developing a rare earths separation plant in the United States. This facility will process mixed rare earth carbonates sourced from Aclara's mineral resource projects, separating them into pure individual rare earth oxides. Additionally, Aclara, through a joint venture with CAP, is advancing its alloy-making capabilities to convert these refined oxides into the alloys needed for fabricating permanent magnets. This joint venture leverages CAP's extensive expertise in metal refining and special ferro-alloyed steels.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to the permitting process of the Penco Module. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to risks related to operating in a foreign jurisdiction, including political and economic problems in Chile and Brazil; risks related to changes to mining laws and regulations and the termination or non-renewal of mining rights by governmental authorities; risks related to failure to comply with the law or obtain necessary permits and licenses or renew them; compliance with environmental regulations can be costly; dependence on relations and agreements with local communities; actual production, capital and operating costs may be different than those anticipated; the Company may not be able to successfully complete the development, construction and start-up of mines and new development projects; risks related to fluctuation in commodity prices; risks related to mining operations; and dependence on the Penco Module and/or the Carina Project. Aclara cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For a detailed discussion of the foregoing factors, among others, please refer to the risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 18, 2026, filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile. Actual results and timing could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws. For further information, please contact:

Ramon Barúa

Chief Executive Officer

investorrelations@aclara-re.com

Media Inquiries

Nancy Thompson

nancyt@vorticom.com

SOURCE: Aclara Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/aclara-receives-favourable-consolidated-evaluation-report-to-the-penco-module-env-1172070