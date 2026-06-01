

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's industrial economy expanded at the quickest pace in more than four years in May, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed on Monday.



The purchasing managers' index for the manufacturing sector rose to 57.3 in May from 57.0 in April. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, and the latest PMI reading was the highest since February 2022.



Among components, the employment sub-index was the largest contributor to the rise in the PMI, followed by inventory purchases, while the new orders sub-index dragged the index down.



Price pressures intensified to the highest level since spring 2022, although the index for suppliers' raw and input prices dropped to 81.6 from 82.0 in April.



'Disruptions in supply chains and rising raw material prices due to the war in the Middle East have not yet had any major impact on the industry's production plans,' Swedbank analyst Jorgen Kennermar said.



'But they could become challenging in the long term if the conflict becomes protracted.'



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