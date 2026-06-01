Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - QScreen AI Inc. (CSE: QAI) (OTC Pink: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP) ("QScreen" or "QAI"), an innovator in physiological AI screening, today announced that members of its senior leadership team will participate in a five-city investor roadshow across Central Europe from June 1 to June 5, 2026.

Date City June 1 Munich, Germany June 2 Ljubljana, Slovenia June 3 Budapest, Hungary June 4 Bratislava, Slovakia June 5 Vienna, Austria

Advancing Platform Development and Strategic Reach

Over recent months, QScreen has continued to expand both its technology platform and strategic advisory network.

The Company recently appointed Lieutenant General Michael S. Groen (Ret.), former Director of the Pentagon's Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, to its Advisory Board following a live demonstration of the QAI platform. QScreen also appointed José "Beto" Vargas García, former Vice President of Union Pacific and former Board Director of Ferromex, as Strategic Advisor to support engagement across transportation and industrial markets. Both appointments followed a period of increased engagement with institutional stakeholders across government, transportation, correctional health, and public-sector environments.

In May, the Company announced the integration of passive voice analysis across its screening architecture, enabling physiological, acoustic, and behavioral signals to be assessed within a unified platform. QScreen also reported validation results related to correctional health screening applications and continues to expand its proprietary physiological dataset, which now exceeds 720,000 scans. The Company's intellectual property portfolio includes a granted U.S. patent and a provisional patent application filed in February 2026 related to quantum-inspired optimization technologies.

European Investor Engagement

QScreen believes its Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing and existing European shareholder base provide a foundation for broader engagement with investors across the region. Management expects discussions during the roadshow to focus on the Company's target markets, including correctional health, rehabilitation, transportation, workplace safety, and institutional screening, as well as the Company's commercialization priorities and strategic partnerships.

The roadshow follows a period of significant platform and organizational development for the Company, including advancements in its multi-modal screening technology, expansion of its intellectual property portfolio, and the addition of senior advisors with experience across government, transportation, and large-scale institutional operations. Management believes these developments provide a foundation for broader engagement with strategic and institutional stakeholders as the Company advances its commercialization efforts.

Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO, commented, " Over the past several months we have focused on strengthening the Company's technology platform, intellectual property portfolio, and strategic advisory network. We look forward to meeting with investors across Central Europe to discuss our progress, commercialization priorities, and opportunities across the markets we serve."

About QScreen AI Inc.

QScreen AI Inc. (CSE: QAI) (OTC Pink: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP) is a health technology company building a proprietary artificial intelligence engine with quantum inspired computing and advanced physiological sensing to clinical and occupational health assessments across correctional facilities, addiction medicine rehabilitation, and industrial workforce screening in multiple jurisdictions. For more information visit www.q-screen.ai.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. The validation used simulated scenarios and synthetic patient data; live performance may differ materially. The platform is a clinical decision support tool requiring confirmation by a licensed healthcare professional before any action is taken. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

QScreen AI screening tools provide risk assessment and decision support only. They are not diagnostic medical devices and are not intended to replace professional medical judgment.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: QScreen AI Inc.