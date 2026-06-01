Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("TTGI" or the "Company"), a global provider of Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) solutions and channel-driven IT services, is pleased to announce that its Claratti subsidiary has expanded its CrewMate Lite deployment to 69 units across Australian ports, in partnership with Seafarer Connect and the Tas Bull Seafarers Foundation. The CrewMate Lite solution provides secure, managed 4G/5G internet access to vessel crews while docked at Australian ports, supporting seafarer welfare, mental health, and connectivity with family and support services. A newly approved order for an additional 18 units, which will increase the total deployment from 51 to 69 units nationwide, further extends this important connectivity service across Australia's maritime network.

The partnership between Claratti and Seafarer Connect commenced in June 2022, when Seafarer Connect approached Claratti seeking a reliable, portable internet solution to provide Wi-Fi connectivity to seafarers visiting Australian ports. The initiative was developed to address growing mental health and wellbeing challenges faced by seafarers, particularly following COVID-19 restrictions that significantly reduced crews' ability to access communication services ashore. Following consultation and solution development, the first order of 10 CrewMate Lite units was placed in October 2022.

Since the initial deployment, Claratti has worked closely with Seafarer Connect and the Tas Bull Seafarers Foundation to continuously improve the solution. The CrewMate Lite product has now progressed to Version 4, incorporating substantial improvements in portability, performance, and usability. One of the most significant achievements has been reducing the unit weight from approximately 12 kg to just 3.4 kg, greatly improving transportation and deployment efficiency for volunteers and port operators. The units provide the crew aboard the cargo ships with secure, managed 4G/5G internet access with long-range Wi-Fi, dual Telstra mobile data services, remote monitoring, GPS tracking, geo-fencing, captive portal functionality, and clean internet browsing protections. They are specifically designed to allow seafarers to stay connected with family, access support services, educational material, entertainment, and important news while away from home for extended periods.

Doug Childress, CEO of TTGI, said, "The growth of CrewMate Lite from 10 units to 69 units over three years is a clear demonstration of what happens when purpose-built technology meets real community need. Claratti has shown genuine commitment to continuous improvement in service of seafarer welfare, and we are proud of the role this solution plays in keeping people connected to the people and support services that matter most to them."

Deployment Summary

Partnership commenced: June 2022; first order of 10 units placed October 2022

June 2022; first order of 10 units placed October 2022 Current deployment: 51 CrewMate Lite units across numerous Australian ports, supporting thousands of seafarers annually

51 CrewMate Lite units across numerous Australian ports, supporting thousands of seafarers annually New order approved: 18 additional units, bringing total nationwide deployment to 69 CrewMate Lite units

18 additional units, bringing total nationwide deployment to 69 CrewMate Lite units Product maturity: CrewMate Lite now at Version 4; unit weight reduced from approximately 12 kg to 3.4 kg

Ongoing commitment to seafarer welfare

Claratti remains committed to ongoing innovation and support of the CrewMate initiative as demand for seafarer connectivity solutions is expected to continue nationally. The partnership with Seafarer Connect and the Tas Bull Seafarers Foundation demonstrates the important role that reliable communications infrastructure plays in supporting seafarer welfare, mental health, and wellbeing. Claratti will continue to work closely with its partners to ensure the solution remains fit for purpose in demanding maritime environments and accessible to seafarers across Australia's ports.

The deployment also demonstrates TTGI's ability to support recurring, partner-led technology services in specialised vertical markets.

About Claratti, a TTGI Company

Claratti is a TTGI group company specialising in managed connectivity, collaboration, and communication services across Australia and the Asia Pacific region. Claratti's CrewMate product line delivers purpose-built portable connectivity solutions for the maritime sector, supporting seafarer welfare and operational efficiency at ports across Australia. For more information, visit www.claratti.com.

For more information, visit www.claratti.com.

About Seafarer Connect

Seafarer Connect is a welfare organisation dedicated to improving the connectivity and wellbeing of seafarers visiting Australian ports. Working alongside the Tas Bull Seafarers Foundation, Seafarer Connect coordinates the deployment and operation of portable internet solutions to ensure seafarers can stay in contact with family, access support services, and maintain their mental health and wellbeing while in port.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI)

TTGI acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global partner-led program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

TTGI is focused on building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, TTGI provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

TTGI delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its partners and their end-customers-because "Connectivity Matters."

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.ttgi.io or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @turnium.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Some of these risks are described under the "Caution on Forward-Looking Information" section and "Risk Factors" section of the MD&A. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Turnium Technology Group Inc.