Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Metaguest.AI Inc. (CSE: METG) ("Metaguest" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-driven guest engagement and commerce solutions for the hospitality industry, is pleased to announce that it has completed the initial tranche (the "First Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering").

Pursuant to the First Tranche, the Company issued 2,452,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $122,600.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share and three-eighths (3/8) of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to complete additional tranches of the Offering, subject to market conditions and customary closing conditions.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for repayment of debt, general working capital, growth initiatives, marketing, and general corporate purposes.

All securities issued pursuant to the First Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

A director of the Company participated in the First Tranche (the "Insider Participation"). The Insider Participation constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as the fair market value of the Insider Participation does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Offering is being conducted pursuant to available prospectus exemptions in applicable Canadian jurisdictions.

About Metaguest.AI Incorporated

Metaguest.AI is a next-generation technology company focused on enhancing the guest experience through advanced AI solutions. Its flagship platform provides an end-to-end guest engagement ecosystem, covering everything from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with digital payments, real-time service requests, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience and event bookings, and a multilingual virtual concierge-all accessible without downloading an app or visiting a website. Hotels, resorts, and short-term rental operators use Metaguest to boost efficiency, drive incremental revenue, and elevate customer satisfaction.

For more information about Metaguest and its innovative digital concierge services, please visit http://www.metaguest.ai or please contact:

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Source: Metaguest.AI Incorporated